NHS trials robot-assisted biopsies for early lung cancer detection

The first trial in the UK of a robot-assisted lung cancer check with Cardiothoracic Surgeon Kelvin Lau at St Bartholomew's Hospital - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Robot-assisted biopsies are being used for the first time by the NHS, in the hope that the technology could boost the diagnosis of lung cancer.

St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London has begun trialing robotic bronchoscopy, using technology that could increase detection rates by more than a quarter.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK - but one of the hardest to spot due to its location.

The software and accompanying robotic catheter help the consultant plan a route and precisely navigate to the tumor in order to take biopsies of possible lung cancers.

Along with the Royal Brompton, St Barts is part of a study using technology that could improve detection rates from around 69 per cent to up to 87 per cent.

Consultants have historically faced huge challenges in taking biopsies of the lung, particularly in its outer areas where as many as seven in 10 lung cancers are located, due to its complex network of tiny airways.

This makes it challenging to locate the nodule with a bronchoscope alone, while a needle through the chest comes with increased risks of hitting blood vessels and puncturing the lung.

‘Lung roadmap’

The latest innovation called Ion, developed by the US tech firm Intuitive, provides a 3D roadmap of the lungs and plots out the bronchoscopy’s journey to the target site within 60 seconds.

This animation of the lungs then plays alongside the bronchoscopy in real-time as the doctor uses it to establish which of the numerous bronchi and bronchioles to travel down with the 180-degree articulating catheter controlled from a remote station.

The study, which began in April, is sponsored by Intuitive and will inform the rollout of the technology across Europe. It is already licensed for use in the USA where trial data has shown it can diagnose between 83 and 87 per cent of cases.

Dr Lau with the latest breakthrough in robotic surgery - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

St Barts’ principal investigator and consultant thoracic surgeon, Mr Kelvin Lau, said this technology is a far cry from the blind bronchoscopies conducted when he joined the hospital 10 years ago.

“There was just a normal bronchoscopy and oftentimes you couldn’t see the tumor,” Mr Lau said. “The diagnostic accuracy of that is less than 10 per cent. So it’s very, very poor. It’s almost not worth doing.

“The problem with a CT-guided biopsy and needle in the chest is the lungs are like a balloon. In about 40 per cent of patients, that balloon deflates, you get air in the chest and need to put a tube in,” he said. “If you make a hole in the chest to let the air out, you might as well have removed a tumor with surgery.”

Since then, a procedure called electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy has become available but without the robotic catheter to bend around airways and angle at the tumor, “you are at the mercy of wherever it wants to point.”

He said trials of this procedure showed “a third were futile” because they didn’t reach the tumor.

The precision of the robotic catheter means much smaller nodules can be reached, and cancers caught earlier.

Margaret French, 67, was diagnosed as part of the study after being screened at an NHS lung truck in Essex, which spotted a shadow on her right lung.

She is set to have keyhole surgery in the coming weeks to remove the tumor.

“After being referred to King George Hospital, Mr Lau told me about this trial and the new technology,” she said. “I asked if he thought it was better, and he said yes. He’s doing it every day, so he should know.

“I went in for the biopsy, I arrived at 7:30, and it was fantastic. I was on the train home by 13:20. You never want to need surgery, but as it’s a small piece to remove, they can do it without cutting me open. The care has been really good.”

Intuitive did not provide a timeline for the study or any potential NHS rollout, but hopes to use the results as a basis for discussions with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which assesses the cost-effectiveness of potential NHS treatments.

