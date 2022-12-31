‘NHS has too many admin staff but not enough managers’

Lizzie Roberts
·2 min read
NHS hospital ward
The NHS has “too many admin staff” but not enough managers, Patricia Hewitt, the former health secretary, has said.

Ms Hewitt, who has been commissioned by the Government to review local NHS powers, also said NHS England should be “a lot smaller”.

The review is expected to find ways of giving hospitals greater autonomy, reducing national targets and making them more accountable for their performance.

In her first interview since being named as chair of the review, Ms Hewitt said by international comparisons the NHS has too few managers, but too many administrative staff.

Speaking to the Health Service Journal (HSJ) she said: “All the OECD figures I’ve seen suggest that actually the NHS has a low ratio of managers to frontline staff. Significantly lower than many roughly comparable countries including France and Germany.”

But, she added, when looking at non-patient facing roles, such as admin and support staff, “the picture is less comfortable for the NHS”.

Lack of electronic patient records

“There are some really significant reasons why I suspect we have too many administrative staff,” she said.

“[One is that] too many parts of the NHS are still way behind where we all need to be on data and digital.”

A lack of electronic patient records means a lot of work goes into manual form filling and reporting, she said.

She added that creating region-wide shared back office systems could cut down on this bureaucracy.

It comes as more than seven million new patients signed up to use the NHS App in 2022, reaching 30 million total users.

This year new features added to the app, which was launched four years ago and rose to prominence during the pandemic due to vaccine records, will allow users to receive notifications from their GPs and manage hospital appointments.

By March 2024 the Government aims to have three quarters of people in England registered on the app, which is intended to be the NHS's “digital front door”.

Ms Hewitt praised the NHS for already slimming down its workforce with a reduction in headcount around 30 to 40 per cent.

A draft of her report is expected to be published by the end of January, with the final report delivered to ministers in March.

In the first signs of what her review will conclude, she told the HSJ there should be more autonomy for local Integrated Care Systems - which bring together NHS, local authority and third sector groups in one region - as there is too much “top-down management”.

