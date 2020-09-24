This Is Why NHS Covid-19 App Privacy Concerns Are Massively Overblown

The long-awaited NHS Test and Trace Covid-19 app has finally arrived and although the technology is not a “silver bullet” in the fight against the pandemic, it is at least a positive step to aid contact tracing efforts.

For it to work it will need at least seven million people to download and use it but already it’s clear not everyone is on board.

Social media is currently awash with people voicing concerns and refusing to download the app because they’re concerned about their data and privacy...

I will never do so and I strongly encourage others not to. I do not trust the government to store my data securely. I do not trust the government not to use it for other purposes.



I do not trust the government. https://t.co/bSVbDl7YV2 — Francis Hoar (@Francis_Hoar) September 24, 2020

Feel free to believe that you have say over what access you give it... But in reality, it has access to your camera, your mic, your emails and texts and all your online activity. This is dark stuff. https://t.co/xnX5luijqC — Dante Harker (@DanteHarker) September 24, 2020

I've decided against downloading the #NHSCOVID19app



I just don't trust it to keep my data safe 💁 — Nick 🇬🇧 (@OhMyDaleys1) September 24, 2020

Of course the irony of this is, those very same people have signed away for more personal information in order to be able to make those comments in the first place.

If you set up the most minimal anonymous account on Twitter, you still need to provide an email and, if you’re using on a phone, grant access to your mobile data.

The new #NHSCOVID19app, now available in England and Wales, is the fastest way of knowing when you’re at risk from coronavirus.



Download now from:



➡️ Google Play Store: https://t.co/sivYOhAkH3



➡️ Apple App Store: https://t.co/EnHDdr5mtg



Find out more: https://t.co/NkCmy6UWyv pic.twitter.com/rPluYnpBSX — NHS (@NHSuk) September 24, 2020

Facebook and Instagram typically require far more, not to mention that many users willingly post photos and check in to places, leaving a permanent digital trail of their lives.

Just using Google provides the company with reams of information about your browsing history, shopping preferences and a whole host more and a wearable device like a FitBit regularly tracks your location.

And hacks resulting in data being stolen are all too common.

Eerke Boiten, professor in cyber security at De Montfort University, told HuffPost UK: “It records the minimal amount of personal data and most of the data is only recorded on the phone.

“It compares extremely favourably [to Facebook] but having said that, Facebook is for sharing stuff that you want to share with people you want to share it with.

“On top of that, it does an awful lot of interpreting of what the user does in order to target advertising and satisfy its paying customers, the advertisers.”

In short, if you’re on social media or use a popular internet browser, you’ve probably already sacrificed more personal information to massive tech companies that you ever will to the NHS Covid app.

Let’s take a closer look...

OK, how does it work?

The app uses Bluetooth signals to log when a user is in close contact with another user, generally meaning within two metres for 15 minutes or more.

If someone then tests positive for Covid-19, they can choose to share the result anonymously with their close contacts, who will each receive an alert and will have to isolate for 14 days.

