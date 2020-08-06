Contact tracing boss: Coronavirus cases hard to track as people 'can't remember or don't know' contacts

Some 20% of coronavirus cases are untraceable as individuals who tested positive do not know their contacts well enough to have their personal details, according to a contact tracing firm.

Rupert Soames, chief executive of Serco, which is among several firms that are recruiting, coaching and managing contact tracers, defended the fact that 10,000 contact tracers have only spoken to an average of 2.4 people each.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the Test and Trace programme is "improving all of the time”, adding: "I think we need to get this into proportion. You're giving me the numbers saying that we're tracing 50% of contacts, let me tell you that 96% of the people that we talk to agree to self-isolate.

"So we've got a very, very high success rate of people that we get to contact.”

However, when pushed on why tracers are still only managing to get hold of half of people's contacts, Soames said: "If somebody rang you now and I said: 'Tell me everybody that you have met, been in contact with, in the last 48 hours, and tell me on the telephone, give me their contact details', how many do you think that you'd be able to reel off of the top of your head?

"And the fact is that about 20% of the contacts that people give us say: 'I know I sat next to somebody on a bus on the way in but I don't have their contact details. I'm sorry, but my brother-in-law brought around a friend last night, I don't have their contact details.’

"So there is an element of that, and it is about 20% at the moment where people can't remember or never knew the contact... the details of where they were.”

NHS England's Test and Trace system, which is being led by Baroness Dido Harding, relies on identifying people who have been in contact with a positive case and getting them to self-isolate.

Figures from the Department of Health and Social Care released on Thursday show a total of 47,762 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in England have had their cases transferred to the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system – which Boris Johnson said would be "world beating" – since its launch.

Of this total, 37,231 people (78.0%) were reached and asked to provide details of recent contacts, while 9,032 (18.9%) were not reached.

A further 1,499 people (3.1%) could not be reached because their communication details had not been provided.

Serco is among several firms that are recruiting, coaching and managing contact tracers, and Soames admitted that the Test and Trace system has "more capacity than we need" but said the government "had to start somewhere".

He defended the fact that 10,000 contact tracers have only spoken to an average of 2.4 people each.

His comments comes as an anonymous contact tracer said she is effectively being "paid to watch Netflix”.

Asked why so many contact tracers are doing so little work, Soames added: "Let me tell you we've got 10 Nightingale hospitals lying vacant, we've got 30,000 ventilators that are not being used.

"The government has to start somewhere with capacity and the fact is that we've got too much capacity, or more capacity than we need right here, right now, today.

