Test and Trace: Contact tracers unable to reach a third of new coronavirus cases, new data reveals

An NHS Test and Trace advert in Birmingham. A third of new COVID-19 cases were not contacted in its first week. (Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images)

A third of new COVID-19 cases were not contacted under the government’s new coronavirus tracing system in its first week, new data has revealed.

In total, 8,117 people had their cases transferred. Of these, 5,407 (67%) were reached and asked to provide details of recent contacts, while 2,710 (33%) were not reached.

NHS Test and Trace launched on 28 May. In its first week, up to 3 June, a further 10,729 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the UK.

Under the system, which is viewed as key to lifting the lockdown and has seen 25,000 people recruited, phone operatives are told to call people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and ask who they have had contact with.

These people are subsequently called and, if necessary, instructed to self-isolate to restrict the spread of the virus.

On its launch day, there were widespread reports of technical issues with Test and Trace. One tracer on nearly £20 an hour told Yahoo News UK she was unable to do any work during her four-hour shift as she wasn’t able to log in to the system.

On Friday, the same tracer told this website she was finally able to log in. Again, however, she was unable to do any work because she wasn’t given any cases to deal with.

The tracer, who didn’t want to be named, said she was told by a helpline official “that they have recruited all these people, but there’s not enough work for them to do”.

A Department of Health source had insisted “volume will pick up”, adding: “We have rolled it out at great pace from absolute zero. We are in quite a good place with it.”

