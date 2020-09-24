Just 10% Of Covid Tests Hit Boris Johnson's 24 Hour Turnaround Target

Boris Johnson’s test-and-trace crisis has worsened after official figures showed that just one in 10 Covid tests got a result within 24 hours.

The figures for the week between September 10 and September 16 showed that only 10.4% of all types of test met the PM’s own target of being completed within a day.

Johnson had told parliament earlier this year that he wanted a 100% completion rate by the end of June, but that ambition has never been met.

The proportion of “in-person” tests has fallen once more, from 33% to just 28.2% week-on-week.

With the public complaining of huge delays in even booking a test, the latest figures suggest the system run by Baroness Dido Harding is still struggling to cope as coronavirus begins to spread across the UK once more.

The median time taken to receive a test result at Regional Test Sites increased to 30 hours from 27 hours in the previous week. Similarly, Mobile Testing Units increased to 31 hours up from 26 hours.

