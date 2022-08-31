NHS can’t do it all and must scrap targets, warns Health Secretary

Steve Barclay - John Sibley/Reuters

The NHS needs to scrap a slew of targets and admit it cannot “do everything well”, the Health Secretary will say in his first speech.

Steve Barclay will on Thursday call for sweeping changes to the way the service operates amid a growing crisis in hospital and ambulance services at a time of record funding.

Cutting handover times, 999 call waits, and reducing the number of elderly patients stuck in hospital for lack of care elsewhere are among areas to be given urgent focus as winter approaches.

The former Treasury minister will say the health service has for too long been trying to tackle “an excessive number of priorities” while failing on many of them.

Instead the system should be streamlined, with NHS managers “held to account” and sacked if they do not deliver key results, he will argue.

The speech, at the Policy Exchange think tank in London, is his first as Health Secretary after his appointment almost two months ago following the resignation of Sajid Javid.

Since then, the NHS has seen record waits in A&E departments, with 12-hour waits jumping by one third in a month, heart attack and stroke victims typically waiting an hour for an ambulance and more than 6.7 million people on waiting lists.

Mr Barclay has held meetings with ambulance chiefs and the hospitals with the longest handover times amid concerns that the system is grinding to a halt because so many ambulances are queuing at A&E.

On Thursday, he is set to argue for radical changes in the system used to measure health service performance to ensure that key targets are met in future.

“The NHS has increasingly been given a huge list of priorities in recent years, which is no different to telling the NHS ‘do everything well’,” he is expected to say.

“We need to simplify what the national priorities are, recognising that there will always be local priorities, clarify which bits of the NHS need to do what and then hold NHS leaders to account for delivery.”

Sources close to the Health Secretary said he had a “Treasury discipline” and concern that the NHS lacked focus on what could realistically be delivered.

In the speech, he will describe how a question by MPs about one aspect of NHS policy unearthed 20 pages of related targets. While the NHS mandate has five high-level objectives, planning guidance to the health service runs to 41 pages of priorities.

“We need fewer priorities with a focus on those that are most scalable,” Mr Barclay will say, adding that an expansion in the workforce and in diagnostics is crucial.

He will set out further changes including ensuring that the workforce can work “smarter”, with junior staff given extra responsibilities in order to free up senior staff to make key decisions.

It comes as health officials agreed an April deadline to introduce changes to the NHS app so patients can see real-time data on hospital waiting times and choose where to be treated.

Earlier this week, health service leaders called for an “honest conversation” with the public about what the NHS can deliver this winter.

On Wednesday, an investigation by Health Service Journal revealed that medically fit patients who should have been discharged have been left on wards for up to nine months because help to get them out of hospital cannot be found.

Separate figures show one in seven hospital beds are now taken by patients who do not need medical care, with a tripling in such cases since the pandemic.

On Thursday, ministers will announce seven more “one stop shops” to check for diseases such as cancer, bringing the total up to 99.

It follows government promises to roll out 160 community diagnostic centres across the country by 2025, delivering nine million tests, checks and scans a year.