NHS system for charging migrants ‘incentivises racial profiling’

The NHS system for identifying which patients should pay for care ‘incentivises racial profiling’ (Stock image) (PA)

The NHS system for identifying which patients should pay for healthcare “incentivises racial profiling”, according to an investigation.

A study by the Institute for Public Policy Research found that migrants charged for their healthcare are sometimes deemed not to be “ordinarily resident” in the UK because of their name.

The report highlights how anyone not “ordinarily resident” is charged 150 per cent of the NHS national tariff for hospital care, unless certain exemptions apply. It claims the system for charging migrants has become “increasingly stringent” in recent years.

Chargeable patients are identified by overseas visitors officers, who were introduced as part of the Government’s “hostile environment” measures which seek to cut off undocumented migrants from access to public services.

One overseas visitors officer told the IPPR they had felt forced to discriminate between patients based on their name.

“If you’ve got a, I don’t know, Mohammed Khan and a Fred Cooper, you’re obviously going to go for [investigating] the Mohammed Khan … Even for someone who’s, you know, well I’d like to think hopefully open-minded, like myself, you’re just trying to save yourself time because there’s not enough hours in the day,” they said.

A hospital employee also claimed that racial profiling was a key part of the system used to judge which patients should be billed for urgent care.

They said: “It’s a system that is designed to benefit [white] people like me, not people like … the patient on intensive care who is black and British and was unconscious and sent a bill.

“So why did someone think he was not eligible for care? Given he was unconscious most of the admission, significantly unwell, probably not his accent, more likely his skin colour.”

In the report, Towards True Universal Healthcare, the IPPR proposes streamlining the system by replacing the definition of “ordinary residence” with one that includes all UK residents, regardless of their immigration status.

Story continues

Marley Morris, IPPR associate director, said: “The current system for NHS charging in England is unfit for purpose.

“Under these rules, many long-term residents are left facing extortionate bills for receiving critical treatment.

“These rules are debilitating for patients, stressful to enforce for doctors and nurses, and harmful to public health.”

The Evening Standard has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

Read More

UK ‘neglecting’ future pandemic threat, says former vaccine tsar

Ex-vaccine tsar urges Government to ‘do better’ for future pandemics

NHS could prescribe therapy before anti-depressants