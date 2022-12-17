How will the NHS strikes affect you?

Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

When are the NHS walkouts?

Nurses will hold their second day of strike action on Tuesday in more than 70 trusts and health organisations in England, Wales and northern Ireland. On Wednesday, three unions, the GMB, Unison and Unite, will take strike action at ambulance trusts across the country. More than 10,000 ambulance workers in the GMB have voted to strike at nine trusts in England and Wales.

The Unison action will affect five services: London, Yorkshire, the north-west, the north-east and south-west. Unite action will affect ambulance services in the West Midlands, north-west and north-east. These will last for 24 hours.

How bad will the impact be?

Concerns focus on the ambulance strikes. Unions have committed to attending life-threatening incidents, but exactly what calls will be responded to is still being discussed.

Ambulance crews will respond to all category 1 calls, for conditions such as cardiac arrest, which need to be responded to in an average of seven minutes. Ministers say it is “likely” that category 2 calls, for serious conditions such as stroke or chest pain, will also be responded to by striking crews, but this is not confirmed. These calls require an average response time of 18 minutes.

The government says “support” will be provided for less serious calls, but those requiring an ambulance are likely to face longer waits or should seek alternative transport.

Services are likely to be particularly badly affected in the north-west and north-east, the two areas in which all three unions representing ambulance workers are due to take action. It was reported on Saturday that there would be just one crewed ambulance at each station in some parts of the north-west, compared to the normal three.

What is the government doing?

Related: Public support for nurses’ strike piles pressure on Sunak and divides Tories

Ministers submitted a request for military assistance to support the ambulance service last weekend in what is known as Maca, (military assistance for the civil authorities).

Story continues

The Cabinet Office has confirmed that about 600 military drivers will be available, along with 150 members of the armed forces to provide logistical support. It is unlikely that all of the ambulance services affected by strike action will require military support.

Ministers are also looking at other ways in which those who would usually be transported by ambulance can be helped. They are looking at block-booking of taxis, the deployment of St John Ambulance vehicles and community support for vulnerable people who require medical assistance. NHS England has advised hospitals to clear beds and prepare for “extensive disruption”.

Related: Nurses pledge tougher new strikes as NHS crisis deepens

Should patients still call 999 on ambulance strike days?

NHS officials say that, regardless of any strike action taking place, it is important that patients who need urgent medical care come forward as usual. They warn that ambulances may only respond during industrial action where there is an “immediate risk to life”. Anyone who needs care that is urgent but not life-threatening should call 111 or use NHS 111 online.

What further action is planned?

Ambulance workers who are GMB members will also strike on Wednesday 28 December. The workers include paramedics, emergency care assistants and call-handlers. This week, the RCN is due to announce further strike dates in January if the government fails to respond to its demands after Tuesday’s day of action. Unions continue to ballot health workers for more industrial action in the new year.