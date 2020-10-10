NHS Staff Are Suffering A Hidden Mental Health Crisis

As the days grow shorter, it is a reminder of just how long we have been living with Covid-19.

Over six months ago, we went into lockdown and all our lives were fundamentally altered by this virus. Since that time, we have suffered the highest level of excess deaths in Europe, the deepest recession in the G7, and tragically, one of the highest rates of healthcare worker deaths.

While the UK has been trailing behind the rest of the world on so many metrics, sadly, with respect to the response to the mental health crisis left in the wake of Covid-19, it is no different.

Our frontline NHS and care staff have been left out in the cold by this government, and without action this winter – it’s going to get colder.

The reality on the frontline was that health and care staff were working in situations that they had never been trained for. Many were redeployed, proud to play their part in the national fight against this virus. Soon however, they were seeing their colleagues, friends and loved ones falling ill.

In May alone, over 500,000 sick days were taken by NHS staff owing to mental ill health, an increase of a third from May 2019. There’s a hidden crisis taking place and the knock-on effect this has on the NHS is damaging.

Our children and young people have also had their lives turned upside down. Schools were closed, their exams results were a debacle and now students are locked in university accommodation with people they have only just met.

This government likes to pretend that this was “unavoidable”, but the extent of this crisis was anything but.

The education secretary acknowledged the mental health impact on students, but stopped short of offering any solution. The minister for mental health this...

