NHS staff will quit unless Government negotiates on pay, says Labour - live updates

NHS nursing staff will walk out again tomorrow after strike action on Thursday - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

NHS staff will quit unless the Government negotiates on health service pay, the shadow work and pensions secretary said this morning.

Jonathan Ashworth, the Labour frontbencher, was speaking ahead of further strikes tomorrow by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) which are expected to see as many as 100,000 workers walk out.

The RCN is demanding a pay rise of 19 per cent, rejected by Rishi Sunak's Government - which has offered 4.5 per cent in line with an independent pay review - as unaffordable.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Ashworth said: "Let’s be clear what the consequence of not negotiating is. We have already got a retention problem in the NHS, so many staff who work in the public sector could actually walk out of the public sector and go and work in the private sector.

"And pay is running at a higher level in the private sector, I think [at] about seven per cent."

Mr Ashworth's warnings were echoed by Vivek Trivedi, of the British Medical Association, who told Good Morning Britain: "Some are working in healthcare out of the NHS in the UK, but we're currently seeing lots of doctors leaving to go to places like New Zealand, Australia, Canada, where you're treated better and you're paid better."

Migration topping one million each year set to be 'new norm'

Migration topping one million a year is set to become the "new norm" for decades to come, a leading think tank has said.

The Social Market Foundation predicted the UK’s ageing population and skills shortage will mean ever more workers are needed from abroad.



It said the Government should respond by highlighting the benefits of people coming to work legally while cracking down on small boat crossings.



The number of new arrivals topped 1.1 million in the year up to June, representing a massive increase of 435,000 on the previous 12 months.

There is just an hour to go until we find out whether asylum seekers and charities who legally challenged the Government's Rwanda deportation policy have been successful.

Two judges at the Royal Courts of Justice are to give their rulings on the legal bids at around 10.30am after months of deliberations following a five-day hearing back in September.

The first flight to deport Channel migrants to Rwanda - a policy first unveiled by Priti Patel, the former home secretary - was halted in June after European human rights judges made an 11th-hour intervention.

Speaking to the Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast in October, Suella Braverman, who replaced Ms Patel the Home Secretary, said: "I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession."

Ms Braverman added it would likely "take longer" than by Christmas for a first flight to take off. We are about to find out whether she was correct.

How Sunak could lead the charge against the ECHR

The asylum system causes such deep political divisions for the simple reason that both sides are right, writes Danny Kruger.

There is real and justified dismay, especially among my Conservative colleagues in Parliament, that we seem unable to stop the Channel crossings. But the other side also have a point when they ask how a refugee is supposed to claim asylum here except by making an illegal crossing.

Nevertheless, there has to be one priority: that the crossings stop. So far this year nearly 50,000 people – many of them single young men – have reached our shores in small boats. Yet migrants pass through a whole series of safe countries before setting off into the Channel.

Last week, the Prime Minister announced a package of measures to deter the Channel migrants, disrupt the business model of the traffickers and speed up the processing of claims. They are all necessary. But are they sufficient?

Danny Kruger: How the PM could channel Churchill

Yellow card for Gary Neville over Qatar strikes comparison

Gary Neville has been rebuked by the shadow work and pensions secretary after appearing to equate Qatar's appalling human rights record with the British government's decision not to yield to nursing union pay demands.

Appearing as an ITV pundit for the World Cup final, Mr Neville, a member of the Labour party, criticised the hosts over workers' rights and poor housing, but proceeded to equate this to the Conservative government which he claimed was "terrifying" nurses - prompting a backlash from a number of high-profile Tory backbenchers.

Asked about the row on Times Radio, Jonathan Ashworth said: "I think more broadly it shows the frustration with the Government for failing to have a proper negotiation.

"I've not seen Gary Neville's comments where he said this... [but] I don't think nurses on strike are the equivalent to migrant workers losing their lives in Qatar."

Unison: No trust between us and Government

The general secretary of one of Britain's largest trade unions said there was "no trust" left between her side and the Government ahead of Wednesday's ambulance strikes.

Christina McAnea, who heads up Unison, said her members did not want to be on strike but ministers had been "completely intransigent".

"We have been calling on them for weeks and weeks to sit down and have a proper discussion about how we try and resolve this dispute, and they adamantly refuse to do that," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "They will not talk to us about the elephant in the room that is pay."

Asked about what would need to happen on pay for the strikes to be called off, Ms McAnea replied: "It has be a very firm commitment. There is no trust left between us and the Government. They would have to come up with something more that was more than just 'Let's talk about this' for us to call off the strike on Wednesday."

Elderly 'will be trapped in hospital at Christmas' by strikes

Elderly patients who are fit to be sent home are likely to be stuck in hospital over Christmas owing to strikes by nurses and paramedics, a senior NHS source has warned, amid fears disruption could last all week.

Tomorrow, thousands of nurses will walk out of hospitals across the country in a dispute over pay, while paramedics and 999 call handlers will strike for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.

Hospitals were ordered on Friday to send home as many patients as possible in an attempt to prevent overcrowding in A&E departments, but there are concerns that the industrial action will affect the discharge of some patients who would otherwise be sent home to spend Christmas with their families.

A senior NHS source warned: "There’s a risk with the strikes that problems with discharges will be accentuated, and therefore there is a risk that some elderly people end up in hospital over Christmas."

Ashworth touts non-dom clampdown as strikes solution

The current wave of industrial action is about "the future of the NHS", Jonathan Ashworth has said.

Mr Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, told Sky News his party would engage in a "serious and meaningful" negotiation if it was in power as he accused Rishi Sunak of "abdicating responsibility".

Speaking to Sky News, he added: "It's not just about pay, it's also about conditions on the frontline, which is a symptom of the understaffing of the NHS, which is why we would get rid of the non-dom tax status and we would recruit more nurses, more midwives, more paramedics, more doctors to work on the frontline.

"Remember, you've got over 400,000 people now waiting beyond a year for treatment in the NHS because we don't have enough staff. So we've got a plan to recruit the staff the NHS needs and we would engage in a serious and meaningful conversation about terms and conditions."

Jonathan Ashworth on NHS pay

Let’s be clear what the consequence of not negotiating is. We have already got a retention problem in the NHS, so many staff who work in the public sector could actually walk out of the public sector and go and work in the private sector. And pay is running at a higher level in the priv sector, I think about seven per cent.

Striking staff outside Guy's Hospital - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The consequence of not negotiating on pay is many have to top up their wages with Universal Credit, which in the end is paid by the taxpayer, of course. And when you've got so many vacancies across the NHS, that means it is more urgent than ever that Rishi Sunak negotiates with these staff to find a solution to avoid strikes this week and going forward.

Strikes could continue for six months, says union director

Nurses could go on strike for as many as six months unless the Government sits down to negotiate a pay deal, the director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said.

Patricia Marquis noted "the mandate lasts for six months" after her members voted to take action in the wake of the Government's offer of a 4.5 per cent pay rise.

Asked if this meant six months' worth of walkouts by frontline staff, Ms Marquis said: "That's how long our mandate lasts.We do not want it to last that long, not at all.

"What we want is a really swift resolution as quickly as possible...We absolutely have to see an improvement in the NHS and what it can deliver. And we won't see that if nurses continue to leave in droves in the way they are at the moment."

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through the start of the final week in Westminster before Christmas.

NHS staff will quit unless the Government negotiates on health service pay, the shadow work and pensions secretary claimed this morning on the eve of further strike action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Speaking to Times Radio, Labour's Jonathan Ashworth said: "Let’s be clear what the consequence of not negotiating is. We have already got a retention problem in the NHS, so many staff who work in the public sector could actually walk out of the public sector and go and work in the private sector."