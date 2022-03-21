NHS staff abuse has reached ‘dangerous’ levels, warn hospital chiefs

Ross Lydall
·4 min read
Staff on a hospital ward (PA Wire)
Staff on a hospital ward (PA Wire)

The amount of abuse and violence being directed at NHS staff has reached “dangerous” levels, London hospital chiefs have warned.

A summit was being held on Monday afternoon in a bid to tackle a “spike” in aggression from patients and their families, often caused by frustrations boiling over at long waits for treatment that have resulted from the pandemic.

Some NHS trusts have warned patients that they face sanctions for attacking staff, including being banned from hospital for repeat offences.

An open letter signed by 40 of the capital’s NHS leaders revealed that “tens of thousands” of staff were confronted with violence and aggression every year.

Problems can be sparked by restrictions on visiting hospital patients that are still in place to prevent the spread of Covid.

About a million Londoners are awaiting non-urgent care, while delays in A&E departments often extend beyond the four-hour target.

Efforts are being made to warn patients that abuse and violence are unacceptable, that they will face sanctions – and to encourage staff to have the confidence to report incidents, in the knowledge that action will be taken.

The letter, being used by trust bosses to show backing for their workforce, says: “The abuse is at a dangerous level with many of our once hailed heroes fearing for their safety.

“We, leaders of the NHS in London, are speaking with one voice to say that aggression and violence towards our staff will not be tolerated.”

Chelsea and Westminster NHS trust, which includes West Middlesex hospital, has introduced a yellow card and red card system.

It came after nurse Charmaine Robinson instigated a “kindness” campaign after twice being called the N-word by patients.

In the first incident, she refused to treat the patient. She told the Standard: “At that point I didn’t report that one. I said: ‘I’m not seeing you.’ I thought: ‘I’m not going to allow him to talk to me like that.’

“Then the second one happened. I thought: ‘Something needs to be done.’”

Ms Robinson said the campaign, which has seen posters erected across the trust pleading for tolerance, “came out of frustration”.

She said: “What is not really documented is that there is a lot of racist abuse towards black nurses. It happens all the time. It comes under the umbrella of violence and aggression, but it should have an umbrella all of its own.

“I don’t think we think enough about the impact this has on the people receiving it. It has a long-lasting impact. This is what we are trying to get out there.”

She said the campaign already seemed to be encouraging more staff to speak up. “We need to be unforgiving of this kind of stuff,” she said.

“If we don’t, it’s going to be a never-ending cycle. We need to let people know we are not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour. Don’t come into our hospital and take it out on our staff.”

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS trust, which runs Lewisham and Queen Elizabeth hospitals, has sanctioned 50 patients in the last year. Two of the incidents involving physical violence have resulted in police prosecutions.

Chief people officer Meera Nair said: “This is an issue that has always been there, but particularly over the pandemic there have been long waits and frustration from families because they’re not able to accompany patients in to hospital.

“We have seen a bit of a spike. Incidents can become aggressive or violent or abusive. It’s a small proportion of people this happens with, but we know there are sometimes repeat offenders.

“But when it does happen, the impact it has on staff, and the ‘ripple effect’ it has on those who witnessed it, is quite significant.

“There is a tendency of staff not to report it – they just think it goes with the territory. What we are trying to say is: it’s not part of the job.”

The trust has introduced digital screens in A&E alerting patients to the length of time they can expect to wait. Wayfinding signs have been erected across both hospitals to prevent patients becoming stressed if they get lost.

Ms Nair added: “Especially over the last two years we have seen a slight worsening. I’m hopeful that this is something that will plateau if we are clear and firm about what we will not tolerate and what we will do to prevent patients from getting frustrated.

“What we are also doing is identifying what causes these incidents to happen and trying to tackle them at their source.”

Jane Clegg, regional chief nurse for the NHS in London, said: “It is unacceptable that staff and colleagues working in London’s NHS are facing high levels of violence and aggression from some patients and visitors while simply doing their job.

“I am delighted our city’s NHS leaders have united in sending a strong sign of our commitment to protect and support all those who give so much to care for us in times of need.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender. "Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himsel

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season. Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games. The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday original

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked