NHS staff abuse has reached ‘dangerous’ levels, warn hospital chiefs

Staff on a hospital ward (PA Wire)

The amount of abuse and violence being directed at NHS staff has reached “dangerous” levels, London hospital chiefs have warned.

A summit was being held on Monday afternoon in a bid to tackle a “spike” in aggression from patients and their families, often caused by frustrations boiling over at long waits for treatment that have resulted from the pandemic.

Some NHS trusts have warned patients that they face sanctions for attacking staff, including being banned from hospital for repeat offences.

An open letter signed by 40 of the capital’s NHS leaders revealed that “tens of thousands” of staff were confronted with violence and aggression every year.

Problems can be sparked by restrictions on visiting hospital patients that are still in place to prevent the spread of Covid.

About a million Londoners are awaiting non-urgent care, while delays in A&E departments often extend beyond the four-hour target.

Efforts are being made to warn patients that abuse and violence are unacceptable, that they will face sanctions – and to encourage staff to have the confidence to report incidents, in the knowledge that action will be taken.

The letter, being used by trust bosses to show backing for their workforce, says: “The abuse is at a dangerous level with many of our once hailed heroes fearing for their safety.

“We, leaders of the NHS in London, are speaking with one voice to say that aggression and violence towards our staff will not be tolerated.”

Chelsea and Westminster NHS trust, which includes West Middlesex hospital, has introduced a yellow card and red card system.

It came after nurse Charmaine Robinson instigated a “kindness” campaign after twice being called the N-word by patients.

In the first incident, she refused to treat the patient. She told the Standard: “At that point I didn’t report that one. I said: ‘I’m not seeing you.’ I thought: ‘I’m not going to allow him to talk to me like that.’

“Then the second one happened. I thought: ‘Something needs to be done.’”

Ms Robinson said the campaign, which has seen posters erected across the trust pleading for tolerance, “came out of frustration”.

She said: “What is not really documented is that there is a lot of racist abuse towards black nurses. It happens all the time. It comes under the umbrella of violence and aggression, but it should have an umbrella all of its own.

“I don’t think we think enough about the impact this has on the people receiving it. It has a long-lasting impact. This is what we are trying to get out there.”

She said the campaign already seemed to be encouraging more staff to speak up. “We need to be unforgiving of this kind of stuff,” she said.

“If we don’t, it’s going to be a never-ending cycle. We need to let people know we are not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour. Don’t come into our hospital and take it out on our staff.”

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS trust, which runs Lewisham and Queen Elizabeth hospitals, has sanctioned 50 patients in the last year. Two of the incidents involving physical violence have resulted in police prosecutions.

Chief people officer Meera Nair said: “This is an issue that has always been there, but particularly over the pandemic there have been long waits and frustration from families because they’re not able to accompany patients in to hospital.

“We have seen a bit of a spike. Incidents can become aggressive or violent or abusive. It’s a small proportion of people this happens with, but we know there are sometimes repeat offenders.

“But when it does happen, the impact it has on staff, and the ‘ripple effect’ it has on those who witnessed it, is quite significant.

“There is a tendency of staff not to report it – they just think it goes with the territory. What we are trying to say is: it’s not part of the job.”

The trust has introduced digital screens in A&E alerting patients to the length of time they can expect to wait. Wayfinding signs have been erected across both hospitals to prevent patients becoming stressed if they get lost.

Ms Nair added: “Especially over the last two years we have seen a slight worsening. I’m hopeful that this is something that will plateau if we are clear and firm about what we will not tolerate and what we will do to prevent patients from getting frustrated.

“What we are also doing is identifying what causes these incidents to happen and trying to tackle them at their source.”

Jane Clegg, regional chief nurse for the NHS in London, said: “It is unacceptable that staff and colleagues working in London’s NHS are facing high levels of violence and aggression from some patients and visitors while simply doing their job.

“I am delighted our city’s NHS leaders have united in sending a strong sign of our commitment to protect and support all those who give so much to care for us in times of need.”