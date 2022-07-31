NHS would spend 'more money chasing £10 fines for missed appointments than it would receive'

Rishi Sunak - Chris J Ratcliffe/PA

The NHS would spend more money chasing patients for £10 fines for missing appointments than it would receive under the proposed scheme, healthcare leaders have warned.

Rishi Sunak, the Conservative leadership hopeful, said he would introduce a £10 fine for missed GP and hospital appointments in an effort to stop people wasting NHS resources.

The former Chancellor told The Telegraph the scheme would be temporary and only kept in place as the NHS tries to clear the record backlog of 6.6 million patients waiting to start treatment.

More than 15 million GP appointments are wasted every year after patients fail to attend, according to NHS England.

Each appointment costs an average of £30, meaning the total cost to the NHS is more than £216 million a year.

But health bosses say Mr Sunak’s scheme will incur more administrative costs for the NHS than it would recoup through the fines.

Penalising people unfairly 'will not solve the problem'

Dr Layla McCay, the director of policy at the NHS Confederation said the reasons why patients do not attend appointments is "complex".

"Penalising them unfairly will not solve the problem and working with local communities to address the root causes is essential," she said.

"The administrative burden this would place on the NHS risks being considerable and could well far outweigh the money brought in by the fines.

"This proposal will also not solve the fundamental and long-term issues the NHS is currently grappling with."

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said such a proposal would add more bureaucracy for family doctors who are "already drowning in red tape".

Dr Gary Howsam, the vice chair of the RCGP, said: "When patients miss appointments, it's frustrating as these are appointments that could have been used for other patients. But charging for appointments is not the answer.

"It would fundamentally change the principle that the NHS is free at the point of need and would likely impact on our most vulnerable patients most - and it would add another layer of bureaucracy to a GP service already drowning in red tape."

Story continues

He added there are a multitude of reasons why patients miss appointments and said "for some, it will have been a case of human error".

The Telegraph has been made aware of cases where hospital patients are being "blamed" for cancelled appointments which appear to be administrative errors.

In a letter to The Telegraph, Nicholas Middleton, from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, said: "My husband received a letter telling him he had cancelled an appointment - but this appointment had never been arranged. The same thing has happened to other people I know.

"It appears that hospital administrators are failing to make appointments, then placing the blame on patients by saying that they have cancelled. If patients are recorded as having 'cancelled' on more than two occasions, they have to start the referral process again."

The doctors’ union also warned that penalising patients for missing appointments would undermine the "essential trust between doctor and patient" and would worsen health inequalities.

'Charging patients would undermine trust between doctor and patient'

Dr Philip Banfield, the council chair of the BMA, said the union had always "stood firmly against the idea of charging patients for missed appointments".

"Charging patients for missed appointments would not only undermine the essential trust between doctor and patient, but ultimately threaten the fundamental principle that the NHS delivers free care at the point of need, for all," he said.

Dr Banfield added: "Financially penalising patients inevitably impacts the poorest and most vulnerable in the community. This may discourage them from rebooking, exacerbating already worsening health inequalities and costing the NHS more."

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Sunak said: "If we have people who are not showing up and taking those slots away from people who need it, that's not right.

"I'm all for a healthcare system that's free at the point of use, but not one that's free at the point of misuse."

He added: "Yes, it means we have to do something brave and something different, but that's what I'm about doing. I want to be a transformational prime minister."