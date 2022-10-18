NHS to set up ‘war rooms’ to cope with ‘one of their most difficult winters ever’

Staff on a hospital ward (file image) (PA Wire)

The NHS is setting up "war rooms" to free up capacity in hospitals as it prepares for one of its most difficult winters yet, officials have announced.

In a letter to NHS staff, health leaders in England unveiled plans to create new 24/7 system control centres in every local area to support frontline clinicians.

The centres will be expected to manage demand and capacity across the entire country by constantly tracking beds and attendances. Staff will also make rapid decisions on diverting ambulances to hospitals where free beds are available.

Local areas will also develop new hubs dedicated to serious respiratory infections such as Covid-19 and flu, which are expected to exert significant pressure on the NHS this winter.

Patients in these hubs will receive same day access to care and it is hoped the policy will create extra capacity for hospitals and ambulance services.

NHS England also announced plans to expand falls response services so people are treated in their homes, avoiding unnecessary trips to hospital where possible.

Officials estimate this could free up around 55,000 ambulance trips each year.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “Winter comes hot on the heels of an extremely busy summer – and with the combined impact of flu, covid and record NHS staff vacancies – in many ways, we are facing more than the threat of a ‘twindemic’ this year.

“So it is right that we prepare as much as possible –the NHS is going further than it ever has before in anticipation of a busy winter, and today we have set out further plans to step up these preparations - building on our existing plans to boost capacity set out in August this year. “

Saffron Cordery, the interim chief of NHS Providers, said the new measures would “help ease some of the pressure on urgent and emergency care services at a time when the entire system is under strain”.

But she warned that, despite the announcements, a failure to tackle staff exhaustion and morale could still threaten to “throw the NHS off course” this winter.

Wes Streeting MP, Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “Patients are finding it impossible to get a GP appointment, ambulance, or operation when they need one. After 12 years of Conservative mismanagement, the NHS no longer has the staff it needs to treat patients on time, and nothing in this plan addresses the lack of doctors and nurses.

“Sticking plasters won’t do. We need a government that will grip this crisis and deal with the root cause.”