NHS secretary fined for accessing Worcestershire medical records

Loretta Alborghetti, 51, accessed a total of 156 patient records

A former NHS secretary has been fined for illegally accessing the medical records of more than 150 patients.

Loretta Alborghetti, 51, worked as a medical secretary at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust when she viewed the records without consent.

She pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to unlawfully obtaining personal data in breach of the Data Protection Act.

The NHS trust has been contacted for comment.

Alborghetti, of Redditch, was ordered to pay a total of £648.

An investigation from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) found she had accessed an individual patient's records 33 times, between March and June 2019.

'Curiosity no excuse'

It was also discovered that she had accessed a total of 156 patient records without consent or a business need, viewing them over 1,800 times in the same period.

This had also included the records of family members and individuals with postcodes local to where she lived at the time, the ICO noted.

Alborghetti, who was an employee within the ophthalmology department, was required to access personal information of the department's patients as part of her role.

But the investigation from the ICO found individuals whose records she had accessed had no medical conditions relating to the work of the department.

Andy Curry, head of investigations, said "curiosity" was "no excuse for breaching data protection laws," adding the ICO would take action whenever confidential records were accessed unlawfully.

"People should never have to think twice about whether their sensitive data, such as their medical records, is secure and in safe hands," he said.

"We want to remind those in positions of trust that just because your job may grant you access to other people's personal information, that doesn't mean you have the legal right to look at it for your own purposes."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk