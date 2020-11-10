NHS to be ready to roll out coronavirus vaccine ‘from start of December’, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock talks about the rollout of a vaccine in the UK (BBC News)

Health workers could start vaccinating Britons against Covid-19 as early as next month, the Health Secretary has confirmed.

Matt Hancock said he had asked the NHS to “be ready” to roll out doses of a new coronavirus vaccine “from the start of next December”.

Speaking to Sky News after early trials showed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 90 per cent effective, he said it was “absolutely reasonable for people to see this as a step forward” in the fight against the virus.

However, he warned, that it is “one step amongst many that we collectively need to take.”

Mr Hancock stressed that there were still many hurdles to overcome until the Government could be sure the jab is safe enough to innoculate the public.

He said: "We haven’t seen the full safety data, and obviously that is critical.

“We won’t deploy a vaccine unless we can be confident in its clinical safety, but we also do need to be ready should a vaccine be licensed and get through all those hurdles and be ready to roll it out.”

In a separate interview with Times Radio, the Health Secretary said : “I want life to be back as close to normal as soon as possible. This is clearly a promising step but there are many steps to come.

“We are all really so pleased to see some light at the end of the tunnel but it is absolutely crucial that in the meantime we all hold our resolve.

“We have always said our strategy is to suppress the virus until the vaccine can make us safe. That has come one step closer.”

Reinforcing his note of optimism, he added added: “What is absolutely critical right now is that as soon as a vaccine becomes available we are ready to deploy it.”

“That is the job that will be led by the NHS. I have tasked them to be able to deploy this vaccine into people’s arms – according to priority that is set by clinical need – as quickly as the vaccine becomes available.

“It will be a colossal exercise. The work has been going on for months to get this in place should this happen.”

More follows…

Read More

Covid vaccine ‘could come before Christmas’ as medics ‘stand ready’

Who will get the Pfizer Covid vaccine first and when can I get it?

‘Promising’ Pfizer results give ‘ray of hope’ in virus fight

Pfizer’s breakthrough on a Covid 19 vaccine is a victory for business