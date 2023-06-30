NHS radiographers in England vote to strike over pay

Thousands of radiographers in England have voted to go on strike for the first time in the increasingly bitter healthcare pay dispute.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) secured sufficient turnout and votes in 43 NHS trusts to go on strike in a ballot that closed on 28 June. More than 150 trusts had a majority in favour of action but not all met the turnout threshold.

The SoR, which represents 20,000 radiographers in England, was consulting members about where and when strike action will take place. It is expected to happen in July, the same month that junior and senior doctors are planning almost consecutive strikes.

SoR members voted to reject the government’s pay offer of 5% plus a non-consolidated lump sum for 2022-23.

Dean Rogers, the society’s director of industrial strategy, said the offer was “derisory” since radiography professionals “work long hours for pay that has been falling behind average wages for years”.

He said: “Doctors and nurses cannot do their jobs without our members – the radiographers, sonographers, mammographers, therapy radiographers and radiology support workforce. Waiting lists are growing and for a cancer patient awaiting diagnosis and radiotherapy treatment, even a two-week wait can mean the difference between life and death.

“If the government wants to reduce NHS waiting lists and ensure that patients receive the treatment they need, when they need it, then it must urgently prioritise the recruitment and retention of radiography professionals.”

Senior doctors recently voted to join the strikes for the first time in the wider NHS pay dispute, extinguishing health leaders’ hopes that the disruptive industrial action might have been drawing to a close after several unions accepted the government’s pay deal and nurses failed to vote in sufficient numbers for further strike action.

NHS leaders have said they are dreading the consultants’ 48-hour walkout on 20-21 July, which will closely follow junior doctors’ five-day strike – the longest such action in NHS history – on 13-18 July.

Radiographers support nine out of 10 patients in the NHS and are responsible for carrying out X-rays, MRI and CT scans, ultrasounds and breast screening, as well as radiotherapy for cancer patients. The SoR wants the government to offer a higher starting salary and to restore pay levels – which have been eroded by inflation over the past decade – for current staff over several years, starting from 2023-24. It says this would help plug the profession’s 10% vacancy rate and enable radiographers to work their contracted hours.

Rogers suggested these measures could dramatically cut waiting lists, including for cancer patients, an objective that Rishi Sunak has set as one of his priorities for the year. They would also save on outsourcing costs as many radiographers move from the NHS to higher-paying roles in agencies, he said.

