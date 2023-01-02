NHS patients waiting up to four days to be admitted to A&E, health leader warns

Ian Higginson, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine - Twitter/Ian Higginson

NHS patients are waiting up to four days to be admitted to hospital accident and emergency departments, a health leader has warned.

Ian Higginson, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, hit out at any attempt to "discredit" warnings that as many as 500 people are dying every week because of delays in emergency care.

Mr Higginson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the Royal College of Emergency Medicine figures were more than a "guesstimate".

He said: "Anyone who's working in an emergency department over Christmas and New Year - including myself - would tell you... the waits being experienced by patients currently are appalling.

"We're hearing of patients who are in our emergency departments waiting to be admitted now for up to four days. It used to be four hours. So that is appalling.

"And it goes without saying that if you can't get an ambulance, and you're homesick, there's a risk associated.

"If you're in an ambulance car park, we can't treat you properly. And if you're in a hospital corridor, we certainly can't treat you properly. It's going to harm patients, so these are real figures and I worry that we're going to hear attempts to spin and manipulate this data and discredit it... this is a real problem. It's happening now in our emergency departments."

Education minister Robert Halfon has said that the pressure on A&E departments is a "top priority" for the Prime Minister.

The Conservative MP, appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, acknowledged the pressures facing the health system but said: "I'm absolutely clear that the Prime Minister treats this as a top priority

"We're increasing the NHS capacity by the equivalent of 7,000 beds, spending an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and improve capacity."

He admitted that more needed to be done but defended the Government's response.

"The Government is putting a lot of funding and doing everything possible.

"We know, of course, that many of these problems have been caused by the pandemic and the pressures on the NHS that we've seen over the past few years."

It comes as some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to new research.

A survey by Savanta ComRes found that, in the past 12 months, more than one in four adults had tried to get an in-person consultation with a GP in their local area but were unable to do so.

While some delayed seeing a doctor or gave up altogether, the poll found that one in six (16%) of those who could not get an appointment either administered treatment themselves or asked somebody else who was not medically qualified to do so.

Mr Higginson added: "We have really good evidence that has been accumulated over decades that long waits in emergency departments are associated with poor outcomes for patients.

"What we've been hearing over the last few days is that the current problems are all due to Covid or they're all due to flu, or that this is complex, you mustn't jump to conclusions - all that sort of stuff.

"If you're at the front line, you know that this is a longstanding problem. This isn't a short-term thing. The sort of things we're seeing happen every winter, and it still seems to come as a surprise to the NHS."

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said the pressure on the NHS is "equivalent" to that of the early stage of the pandemic.

She said that now the pressure is coming from various directions, including staff shortages, lack of investment, a worn-out workforce and a backlog of operations, as well as a continuation of Covid and flu cases.

She said: "I think we are seeing equivalent levels of pressure, they are just manifesting in different ways.

"What we saw in terms of pressure during the pandemic was tens of thousands of people coming through hospital doors with a contagious disease that we didn't know how to treat effectively.

"We had to give over nearly every hospital bed to Covid patients. There was no or very little elective routine work, it was all given over to supporting and treating Covid patients because there was nothing else that could be done but grapple with this wave of illness coming from a particular cause.

"What we know now, and I think perhaps it's a more challenging situation, is that we've still got that coming through the door but then we've also got the legacy of Covid, which is a worn-out workforce, we've got even higher levels of staff shortages and vacancies, we're up to 133,000 across the NHS now.

"And we've got the imperative to try and make some gains on the waiting list, so there's a real pressure there also to do more of that routine activity."

She said the NHS needs to be able to attract and retain staff across all professions, from healthcare assistants to nurses and doctors, and ensure they are paid adequately and that they have fulfilling careers.

Nurses went on strike over pay and conditions for two days in December as did paramedics, and the British Medical Association said it will ballot junior doctors this month.