NHS patients should be allowed to pay to speed up access, says Tony Blair

Sir Tony has called for a new partnership between the private health sector and the NHS - PA

NHS patients should be allowed to pay to speed up access to healthcare and use health service cash towards private treatment which is not normally taxpayer-funded, former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair has said.

Calling for “fundamental reform” of the service, the Labour grandee said the NHS would have no future unless it embraced major change, including allowing consumers to top up the offer from the state.

As the NHS today marks its 75th anniversary, Sir Tony said “brave political leadership” was required to prevent “a path of decline” for the health service.

It comes as three healthcare leaders say that the NHS may not reach its centenary unless politicians tackle long-term issues, such as reform of social care.

On Wednesday, Sir Tony called for a new “partnership between the private health sector and the NHS” - including “co-payment options” which allow consumers to pay for speedier treatment, or to “co-pay” towards services which the NHS would not otherwise fund.

In the foreword to a report by the Tony Blair Institute, the Labour grandee said there is a need to “change radically the way the system works to incorporate not only what modern technology makes possible, but also the best from health-care systems around the world.”

The report proposes that all citizens are given a “Personal Health Account” via the NHS app which incorporates personal data, including that generated by wearables, as well as health records, and access to appointments.

This could allow consumers to “provide access to a wider range of approved but non-NHS-funded services open for direct pay or co-pay by patients”.

While the report says “careful management must be taken to avoid undermining equitable access,” Sir Tony said that in recent years the numbers going private has “rocketed” because of long waits.

If reforms fail, “it is unlikely that the NHS will survive to see its 80th birthday,” the report concludes.

The comments come after former Health Secretary Sajid Javid called for a Royal Commission into the NHS, saying patients were being failed “as a direct consequence” of how the health system is structured.

Meanwhile, in a letter to party leaders, three think-tank chiefs say the NHS is “doomed to failure” and will remain stuck in “managed decline” unless there is significant investment and reform.

Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation, Nigel Edwards, chief executive of the Nuffield Trust, and Richard Murray, chief executive of The King’s Fund, accused successive governments of an “addiction to short-termism and eye-catching initiatives”.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and Ed Davey, they state: “Seventy-five years after its creation, the National Health Service is in critical condition.

“Pressures on services are extreme and public satisfaction is at its lowest since it first began to be tracked 40 years ago.

“Despite this, public support for the NHS as an institution is rock solid – it still tops surveys about what makes people most proud to be British, and the public are unwavering in their support for its founding principles: free at the point of use, comprehensive and available to all.”

The letter adds: “We urge you to make the next election a decisive break point by ending years of short-termism in NHS policy-making… promising unachievable, unrealistically fast improvements without a long-term plan to address the underlying causes of the current crisis is a strategy doomed to failure.”

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak said strikes by junior doctors would make it “more challenging” to bring down waiting lists.

The number waiting now stands at a record 7.4 million - a rise of 200,000 since Mr Sunak pledged to make cutting waits one of his five priorities.

Last week, the Prime Minister launched the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, a 15-year strategy to expand staff numbers by more than 300,000 in order to meet demand.

Junior doctors are due to strike for five days from next Wednesday, with consultants due to take part in two days of walkouts soon after.

On Tuesday, members of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) in England voted to extend strike action by another six months, with the British Medical Association currently balloting its members on the same point.

Asked about the prospect of strikes until January, Mr Sunak said: “Clearly, industrial action by other clinical staff does make it more challenging to bring down waiting lists.

“I think everyone can see the economic context that we’re in and the necessity for the Government to make responsible decisions in that context, to bring down inflation.

“No one can doubt our commitment to the NHS – record sums invested alongside a workforce plan last week.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said harnessing technology was a key priority for the Health Secretary, with new features being added to the NHS App and patients being given greater choice about where they were treated, including in the independent sector.

He said the workforce plan published last week would “give the NHS certainty and deliver the biggest ever workforce training expansion in its history.”