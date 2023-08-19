The NHS must be held to account for its failures in the Letby case

Chester Hospital, Women's & Children's Building

As children, we are exposed to evil through caricature. We are told fairy tales about big, bad wolves and evil stepmothers. We read comic books about Lex Luthor and Doctor Octopus. There is good and there is evil, but even evil has motivations: vengeance, world domination, a Machiavellian desire to be feared.

Lucy Letby committed senseless crimes. She can no better articulate what drove her to depravity than can the police or the public. “I am evil,” she wrote on a Post-it note found in her home, “I did this.”

Seven babies were murdered in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016. Seventy perfect fingers and toes, belonging to some of the world’s most fragile babies – “preemies” in these units cannot stay alive without medical support. Every breath is a small triumph, every day survived in “the safest place in the world” is a celebration.

After a harrowing 10-month trial, Letby, a neonatal nurse, has been found guilty of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more. She is this nation’s most prolific child killer, her name consigned to the darkest pages of our history alongside Harold Shipman and Beverley Allitt.

Even if every question pertaining to this case could be answered in full, the responses would never be satisfactory. There will be scores of books, documentaries and articles attempting to venture inside Letby’s mind, just as there were for Shipman. We will forever ask why, why a focused, career-driven nurse who was once considered a “Mary Poppins” figure, caused such harm.

But it is not enough to ask why. We need to know how. With every hour that passes since the verdict, the sinking feeling deepens that this episode is, with wearying familiarity, linked to NHS failure. How were seven beautiful babies killed before Letby was removed from the neonatal unit and placed under “clinical supervision” as part of a “unit-wide review”? How did she then continue to carry out clerical duties at the hospital for two years?

How was she only arrested in July 2018, more than three years since her first murder? How could hospital bosses have failed to investigate more thoroughly allegations against Letby, however unbelievable they may have seemed? How could they delay calling in the police after months of warnings?

It is difficult not to suspect that the protection of the institution has become greater than the lives of the individual people harmed by it. In the two years before June 2015, there were two or three baby deaths a year on the neonatal unit; in June 2015 alone, three babies died within the space of two weeks, with Letby present.

When one consultant tried to alert management, he was told “not to make a fuss”. At one point, the hospital’s top manager demanded the doctors write an apology to Letby, and told them to stop making allegations against her.

Perhaps the most torturous development in this awful trial was the discovery that even after the neonatal unit’s lead consultant Dr Stephen Brearey expressed concerns about Letby, she went on to murder twice.

These failures aren’t unique. Last March, the Ockenden inquiry into the maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust concluded that “repeated” failures in care may have led to the deaths of more than 200 babies, and of nine mothers. Almost as bad as the stories of newborns fatally harmed was the way that the NHS trust responded: it was only down to two grieving mothers that the scandal was investigated at all. Ockenden wrote of that trust failing to investigate, failing to learn and failing to improve. The same mistakes happened over and over again.

Shrewsbury and Telford wasn’t the first – the Morecambe Bay inquiry investigated similar concerns and made similar discoveries. And now, Donna Ockenden, a former senior midwife, is in charge of an inquiry into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, and is finding cover-ups and lies.

Large organisations foster a culture of group solidarity. Under external assault, they close ranks. Heads don’t roll, but doors revolve; complacent apparatchiks don’t suffer the consequences of incompetence, leaving ministers to become the subjects of public fury.

It was finally announced earlier this month that NHS managers will have all cases of misconduct on their record until the age of 75, to stop them moving to other hospitals and to end a culture that has allowed disgraced executives to move onto other senior roles. Fine, but how has it come to this?

In 2015, Lord Rose said in a review of the NHS that it was “drowning in bureaucracy”. In 2021, one former cancer consultant said he had never heard of a “bad manager” being sacked. The good leave and the second-rate remain, prevaricate, form-fill. The consequence is a dangerously complacent culture impervious to questioning, combined with incompetent management, and, at the extreme, lost lives.

Consider one thought: if this is how doctors trying to raise red flags are treated when babies are being murdered, what hope is there if they warn about, for instance, cancer treatment among the elderly?

Millions are now on waiting lists, and millions more won’t book appointments for fear they might be unreasonably demanding of a healthcare system that costs taxpayers about £180 billion a year. The NHS lies to us and we lie to ourselves about the NHS. We pretend it is the “envy of the world”, and when it fails, we pretend it’s all a matter of funding.

It’s not just our deference for the institution that must end. Vanishingly few NHS staff will walk the corridors of a hospital wing intending to harm vulnerable patients. But healthcare professionals are fallible. Our trust in them should have limits. Their faith in one another should, too.

Only one person is fully culpable for what happened on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital. It will never be possible to totally eliminate such horrors. But others created a culture that allowed Letby’s murderous behaviour to continue for far too long. Will they be sacked? Will the systemic failures within our rotten healthcare system be addressed? The health secretary has announced a non-statutory inquiry; we’ve again been assured lessons will be learnt. Those grieving parents deserve more than platitudes from ministers. We deserve more than the NHS.

