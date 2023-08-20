NHS managers must be fully accountable

NHS logo

The more we learn about the case of the child killer Lucy Letby, the harder it is to understand the attitude of senior managers to alleged warnings from doctors about her behaviour. What is the point of having a system for alerting administrators about potential risks to patients, whether from suspicious behaviour or poor systems, if they are simply ignored? Indeed, in this tragic matter they were seemingly not so much ignored as positively decried. The idea that at one point the clinicians raising concerns about Letby were required to apologise to her is extraordinary.

The Government has ordered an inquiry and NHS bosses have said that “lessons will be learnt”. But the depressing truth is that they never are. Whether it be institutional failures on a massive scale such as at Mid Staffs or the activities of individuals like nurse Beverley Allitt and now Lucy Letby, the same mistakes are made over and over again.

Only if individual managers are held accountable for these failures will anything ever improve. If there are no consequences for grotesque maladministration, especially where it results in such catastrophic outcomes, nothing will change. The NHS, like many public-sector organisations, is quick to reward success, often measured by its own metrics, but reluctant to apportion blame where it is deserved. The culprit in this appalling crime was Letby, but if people let her get away with her murderous activities, even after they were alerted, they are also culpable.

When surgeons are accused of mistakes leading to further impairment or even the death of patients, they can expect to have their procedures examined and face suspension or a ban. Yet managers appear unaccountable. Why are they not subject to the same rigorous scrutiny that clinicians undergo through the General Medical Council or some similar body?

After a series of deaths of babies at Bristol Royal Infirmary, an inquiry in 1998 recommended regulatory oversight of managers, but this seems never to have been implemented. A later review proposed that directors in the NHS should be open to disbarment for serious misconduct.

At the very least, those in senior positions should have their generous pensions removed.

Until managers are held accountable in the NHS, all the talk of “learning lessons” will be empty rhetoric.

