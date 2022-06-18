NHS management review hijacked by ‘wholesale wokery’

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary - Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

An NHS review commissioned by Sajid Javid was hijacked by “wokery” at the expense of a focus on patients, it has been claimed.

The review of management in the health service was tasked with finding ways to make the system more effective and efficient.

It was led by General Sir Gordon Messenger, a former vice chief of the defence staff, aided by a “secretariat” of the Department of Health and NHS officials.

But the Health Secretary, who accepted the report’s recommendations in full, has been criticised by colleagues after the final document appeared to focus on “equality, diversity and inclusion” (EDI).

Lord Lilley of Offa, who was the trade secretary under Margaret Thatcher and Sir John Major, pointed out that the phrase was used many more times than “patients” after government and NHS officials involved in EDI were recruited to help write the review.

A Whitehall source said that draft versions of the report went even further, advocating “crazy anti-racism targets” and creating “legions of diversity and inclusion experts”. They added: “They wanted wholesale wokery.”

Writing in The Telegraph, Lord Lilley cited the report as an example of the Government succumbing to “the prevailing woke ideology”, saying the document appeared “totally obsessed with EDI”.

He stated that ministers face “the same statist mindset” encountered by Thatcher’s ministers, “but compounded by a virulent belief that the pursuit of equality, diversity and inclusion, decolonisation and environmental virtue signalling are more important than prosperity, freedom and opportunity”.

He added: “Every attempt by officials to impose woke ideas must be challenged.”

Lord Lilley also said: “There is no mention of waiting lists, whistleblowers, cover-ups or value for money, and only one reference to efficiency.”

Sir Gordon said that he would have been “lost in the foothills of the challenge” without the secretariat, which he described as the “review team”, adding: “An early decision to ensure very strong EDI expertise in the core team proved consistently valuable.”

The shift suggested that what was billed as an external, military-style review was actually drawn up by NHS and Department of Health officials, under the oversight of Sir Gordon and Dame Linda Pollard, the chairman of the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Mr Javid had asked Sir Gordon to consider “what is needed to improve how health and social care is led and managed in England.”

Other recommendations included the creation of “a single set of unified, core leadership and management standards for managers”.

Following its publication on June 8, Mr Javid said there were “too many working in roles focused solely on diversity and inclusion” and said the number must be cut.

However, Sir Gordon later insisted that the report “does not recommend the reduction of EDI professionals”, instead stating that if the concepts of EDI become part of managers’ responsibilities, then the number of dedicated officials could “reduce over time”.

A Department of Health source said that the review was “only a small part of our reform agenda” and that Sir Gordon had been given “the freedom to follow the evidence”. The “entire purpose” of the report “is to improve patient outcomes”.

Meanwhile, a report by the Centre for Brexit Policy, backed by figures including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, and Alexander Downer, Australia’s former high commissioner to the UK, will warn this week that “the notion that we are a country in decline is deeply ingrained in our elites, especially Whitehall and Westminster”.