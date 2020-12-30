NHS hospital staff illness or absence up to three times usual level

Hospitals and ambulance services are struggling with a staff sickness rate two to three times higher than usual, as growing numbers of NHS workers fall ill or go into isolation amid a huge surge in Covid infections.

Absence rates in some hospitals are now between 8% and 12%, versus the health service’s normal level of 4%, just as the NHS comes under the greatest strain in its history.

The large numbers of frontline personnel off work is leading to intensive care units being left short-staffed and A&E departments having to force patients to wait outside in ambulances.

“Hospitals and other trusts are experiencing higher levels of staff absence because they are either unwell with Covid or isolating because of it,” said Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers.

She added: “Staff absences can translate into longer waits for care, and as we are currently seeing, often not in ideal settings, such as in ambulances where they are unable to hand over patients.”

In one hospital trust in the Midlands, 8% of the workforce was off work on Wednesday. However, the real rate of staff not working was actually 14%, once the 6% on annual leave were included, an executive said.

“We currently have twice the number of staff of sick than we usually would, perhaps unsurprising at a time when we are seeing infections surging locally,” the official said. “This obviously results in increased pressure on a workforce already tired and working flat out. We are doing as much as we can to support our staff but these are incredibly challenging times.”

Some trusts have responded by restricting staff leave, to help plug gaps in the workforce. The Royal Free hospital in Camden, London, has limited leave to a maximum of 72 hours.

In a memo to staff on Tuesday the Royal Free explained that, due to the huge strain of treating 424 Covid patients “all staff have had all study leave cancelled and today the plan is to limit all leave to only three days, and if you can, cancel all leave booked in January. This is the ask for all staff groups”.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic hospitals have fewer bank, locum, and other temporary staff, to call upon to replace their own personnel, added Cordery.

“This means that those staff working will be under more stretched, and, when demand is high and patients are incredibly unwell, this translates into huge pressure.”

She said that when a trust believed it no longer had the staff to safely run services it would “seek support from others, including diverting ambulances and emergency cases to other hospitals”.

The UK has become the first western country to license a vaccine against Covid. On 8 December, Margaret Keenan, aged 90, became the the first patient in the world to receive it. The government’s joint committee on vaccination and immunisation has published a list of groups of people who will be prioritised to receive a vaccine for Covid-19. The list is:

1 All those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers.

2 All those 75 and over.

3 All those 70 and over.

4 All those 65 and over.

5 Adults under 65 at high at risk of serious disease and mortality from Covid-19.

6 Adults under 65 at moderate risk of at risk of serious disease and mortality from Covid-19.

7 All those 60 and over.

8 All those 55 and over.

9 All those 50 and over.

10 Rest of the population.

The approval of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday has triggered fresh pleas, from NHS heads and unions representing staff, for frontline personnel to be immunised as a matter of urgency.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, urged the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to review its list of groups for determining the highest priority for vaccination, and move health and care staff into that category, alongside care home residents and staff.

“The need to minimise staff absence to respond to the ongoing pressure caused by the virus and support the rollout of the vaccination programme should be key factors in the JCVI’s advice to the government,” Mortimer said.

Prof Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: “Frontline health and care staff must be vaccinated in the next couple of weeks as a priority, as the current pressures on the NHS will be impossible to withstand without a fit and protected workforce.”

Staff groups say that inoculating frontline workers will reduce sickness absence and so protect patients, lower the risk of outbreaks of hospital-acquired Covid, cut the number of NHS staff treated in ICU or dying after catching the disease, and help keep overstretched services running.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of council at the British Medical Association, said: “With 100m doses of this vaccine already ordered we need to see a step-change in distribution so that doctors can protect their patients and communities, beginning with those most at risk – and crucially this must include health and social care workers as they confront the virus on the frontline.”

The JCVI said that it did consider frontline health and care staff to be at increased personal risk since they cared for vulnerable people and so were given high priority for vaccination.

A JCVI source said: “Protecting them protects the health and social care service and recognises the risks that they face in this service.”