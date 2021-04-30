NHS heroes given stolen bikes as part of Met ‘recycling’ scheme
NHS staff in London have been given unclaimed stolen bicycles from police storage under a new scheme launched by the Met.
More than 100 bikes were given to staff at the Barts and London NHS Trust at an event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Hackney on Monday and Tuesday.
Charity Pro Bike Service CIC serviced the cycles for free while Hackney Council gave out security marking kits.
Sergeant Jo Stephens said: “The project came about after we publicised a warrant we executed in Hackney in 2020 where hundreds of stolen bikes were recovered.
“Those are not the ones that are being given away here, but we were contacted on the back of the publicity by Pro Bike Service CIC with an idea for re-distributing old bikes in long-term storage.
“It seemed like a great idea to give them to people and for them to be put to good use again.”
Hundreds of stolen bicycles across the capital are recovered on the streets of the capital every year with many going unclaimed.
Andrew Attfield, Associate Director of Public Health at Barts Health NHS Trust said: “Barts Health staff are incredibly grateful to the Metropolitan Police and Pro Bike Service CIC for organising this contribution.”
Lawrence Mohammed, founder of Pro Bike Service CIC , the high-end bicycle training and servicing enterprise built on a gift economy model, said: “I believe it’s vital we tackle crime at multiple levels, from early intervention with disadvantaged children, restorative justice and effective rehabilitation for offenders, to prevention through bike marking and the return of stolen bikes where possible.
“Where we are based, on the Olympic Park, has seen rapid regeneration, creating a much more diverse community.
“If the original community isn’t given an opportunity to become asset holders this can cause tension and damages community cohesion. I built Pro Bike Service in this community to be in service and help solve some of these challenges.
“When I saw the work Jo and her team were doing I thought it aligned really well with our guiding principles.
“We had already gifted our entire bicycle stock to the NHS staff at Newham, Whipps Cross, Royal London and Homerton hospitals in 2020, so this seemed like an opportunity to do even more to help support those on the frontline who support us.
“All of the bikes gifted need servicing, repair and new parts to be brought back to their former glory and the number of bikes the Met police have secured exceeded my expectations. As a result, I am now calling on other bike shops to offer their support to this initiative.
“We are delighted to be working with the police and Here East to facilitate this initiative, which has the potential to become an ongoing model for an inclusive, empowered, resilient and regenerative economy.”
