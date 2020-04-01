This 'NHS Hero' Workout Surged In Popularity Over The Weekend, Here's How To Try It

Photo credit: Jasmina007 - Getty Images

As the nation does their bit by staying at home, the people who support our NHS, in each and every capacity, have been grafting hard to prepare for the realities of the inevitable spread of the coronavirus.

So it's no surprise that a workout, posted by LN CrossFit in Lincoln, paying tribute to the NHS was doing the rounds over the weekend.

The RX (prescribed) version of the WOD calls for a few bits of basic kit and some more advanced movements. But the bodyweight option, which we have presented in full below, requires only a skipping rope and a willingness to put in the work. Even then, you can do star jumps if you don't have one to hand.

You'll work through 12 rounds of the following movements, one for each hour of a standard NHS shift.

1) Press up, 10 reps

In a long arm plank position, with your core tight and your hands below your shoulders (A), bend your elbows to bring your chest to just above the floor (B). Keep your elbows close to your body as you push back up. Split the reps up, or drop to your knees if you start to fade.

Photo credit: Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com - Getty Images

2) Burpee, 14 reps

Start in a standing position, then bring your hands to the floor and jump your feet back, while lowering your chest to the floor (A). As you push up, jump your feet towards your hands. Stand up, jump in the air and clap your hands above your head to complete the rep (B).

3) Air squat, 38 reps

Take deep breaths and try to find a good rhythm. Standing tall (A), and keeping your chest up, sink your hips back before bending your knees to drop your thighs to at least parallel to the floor (B). We don’t want any half reps here. Then drive back up.

Photo credit: ArtistGNDphotography - Getty Images

4) Skipping, 48 reps



Just 15 minutes of skipping can burn more than 250kcal, making it the most efficient conditioning exercise for fat loss at home. Grab a rope (A) and flick it over your head, clearing it with small jumps (B).

