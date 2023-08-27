NHS to focus on diabetes checks for under 40s after ‘alarming’ rise in young people

The NHS is to target diabetes checks on under 40s over rise in young cases - SOLSTOCK/E+

THE NHS is to roll out extra checks for those under 40 with type 2 diabetes, with cases in younger people now rising faster than among those past middle age.

Historically the disease has been seen as a condition of older people, with nine in ten cases linked to excess weight.

But rising obesity levels across the population have seen an “alarming” rise in cases among those aged between 18 and 39, with increases outpacing those of older generations.

Today NHS officials will announce that 140,000 such patients will be offered “more intensive and targeted care” under a new £14.5 million national programme to help them lose weight, improve blood sugar control and cut heart risks.

Some will be offered the chance to take part in a 12-week NHS soup and shakes diet which has been found to reverse type 2 diabetes in a third of cases. Two-thirds of those who managed to lose a stone and a half successfully put the disease in remission.

Targeted

Health officials said the NHS is the first health system in the world to put in place a national, targeted programme for under 40s with diabetes.

Charities have warned of an “alarming” increase in the condition among younger people.

The latest National Diabetes Audit shows cases among under 40s rising by 19 per cent between 2017/18 and 2021/22, against an 11 per cent increase among older adults.

Early onset type 2 diabetes is more aggressive than later onset type 2 diabetes, and younger people have been found to be less likely to comply with standard health checks.

On average, someone diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at 20 years-old will have an overall reduced life expectancy of 11 years. Those diagnosed aged 65 can expect to reduce life expectancy by two years.

The condition is associated with higher risk of diabetes-related health complications, such as sight loss, kidney failure, amputation, heart attacks and strokes.

Challenge

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, national clinical director for diabetes and obesity, said: “Type 2 diabetes in people under 40 is a growing problem globally. England is no exception, meaning there is an ever-increasing challenge for the NHS.

“We know this age group is least likely to complete vital annual health checks but we want to ensure people are able to manage their diabetes well and reduce the risk of serious complications, which is why we have embarked on an ambitious and world-first initiative called T2Day: Type 2 Diabetes in the Young.”

He added: “The programme will provide targeted intervention for each person under the age of 40 living with type 2 diabetes, including additional reviews focused on completing proven diabetes care processes, managing blood sugar levels, weight management, preparation for pregnancy, and supporting any unmet psychological or social needs.

“We are delighted to roll out this initiative, which we hope will be a big step forward to improving care in this high-risk group of individuals.”

Life-changing

Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, said: “This is a vitally important step towards improving care for people who develop type 2 diabetes at an early age.

“Type 2 diabetes is a serious, life-changing condition. It can have more severe and acute consequences in younger adults, and is more common in people from ethnic minorities and those living in the most deprived areas. Yet we know that access to vital routine diabetes care is lower in the 18 to 40 age group – putting those affected at a higher risk of potentially devastating complications.

“This programme is a welcome and much-needed opportunity to address these existing inequalities in type 2 diabetes care.”