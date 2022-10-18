NHS faces £90bn bill for ‘staggering’ maternity blunders

East Kent's main maternity services are provided at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate - Alamy

The NHS faces a record £90 billion maternity bill, The Telegraph can reveal ahead of a “harrowing” report into failings at East Kent Hospitals Trust.

Official figures show the number of claims have risen by almost one quarter in just two years following a series of scandals.

The data show 1,243 maternity negligence claims in 2021/22 - up from 1,015 in 2019/20.

Safety campaigners said the figures were “staggering” - with £90 billion now set aside to cover the costs of claims.

It means that in total, 70 per cent of total liability provision for NHS negligence is associated with failings in pregnancy and childbirth, amid rising claims.

The figure - equivalent to two-thirds of the NHS annual budget - represents an estimate for the total costs if all claims it expects to settle were paid out, at today’s prices.

Health officials said some of the trends reflect attempts to ensure cases are reported sooner and changes in the way costs are calculated.

On Wednesday an independent inquiry into maternity care at East Kent Hospitals Trust will examine more than 200 cases following a long battle by campaigners.

It follows a five-year fight for justice by Derek Richford, who on Tuesday told how he “came up against a brick wall” while searching for answers over the death of his grandson Harry.

An inquest into Harry’s death at Margate’s Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in 2017 found it was wholly avoidable and contributed to by neglect.

Initially, the trust said the death was “expected” and failed to refer to the case to coroners.

Only the efforts of Harry’s family eventually brought his death to the attention of a coroner, who found the death was “wholly avoidable” with a catalogue of errors made.

The trust was last year fined £733,000 for failures in Harry’s care.

Mothers have told how they felt “blamed” by the hospital for the deaths of their children, with concerns dismissed by medics.

NHS ‘failed to learn lessons’ from previous tragedies

Wednesday’s report is expected to warn that women and babies were left at risk because the NHS failed to learn lessons from previous maternity scandals. Staff at the trust have been warned of “harrowing” findings, going back more than a decade, which left women in labour in deadly danger.

East Kent runs major hospitals, with its main maternity services at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate and the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Families have told how their concerns were brushed off, with a failure to investigate catastrophic errors - allowing them to be repeated.

The report, led by Dr Bill Kirkup, is expected to expose a litany of failings stemming from a culture which saw failings denied, and in some cases covered up.

The same obstetrician led an inquiry into the Morecambe Bay scandal, which in 2015 made sweeping recommendations to improve maternity care across the NHS.

In particular, the inquiry recommended national protocols to prevent attempts by staff to “fend off” inquests.

Dr Bill Kirkup - Shutterstock

Sarah and Tom Richford with their son Harry who died seven days after he was born in November 2017 at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate - PA

Peter Walsh, chief executive of Action against Medical Accidents, said the negligence sums were “staggering” and reflected widespread failings across the NHS, with around four in ten maternity units rated as inadequate or requiring improvement.

‘Perfectly avoidable human misery and loss of life’

He said: “The trail of lost or ruined lives is getting longer and longer, and yet in spite of report after report making damning conclusions and urgent recommendations, not enough is being done to improve safety.

“While the sums involved in settling negligence claims in these cases is staggering, it pales in comparison with the perfectly avoidable human misery and loss of life,” he said.

The figures from NHS Resolution show that total negligence provision now stands at £128.1 billion. Of that £89.7 billion - 70 per cent - relates to maternity. This has risen from £56 billion the previous year.

Health officials said some of the trends reflect changes in the way costs are calculated.

Catastrophic errors in childbirth can result in brain injuries so severe that settlements have to pay for a lifetime of round-the-clock care.

NHS Resolution said the recent increase in claims reflected the increased use of an “early notification scheme”, introduced in 2017 which aims to ensure claims are reported sooner.

The figures show costs associated with new maternity negligence claims rose from £2.38 billion to £3.72 billion between 2019/20 and 2021/22, while cases rose from 1,015 a year to 1,243.

An NHS Resolution spokesperson said: “The greater volume of obstetrics claims notified to us over the past three years is because trusts are reporting some maternity-related claims earlier through our Early Notification Scheme. The scheme allows us to investigate potential eligibility for compensation at an early stage, and has reduced the time taken to admit legal liability on cases involving a brain injury at birth.”

NHS: We know further action is needed

An NHS spokesperson said: “Despite improvements to maternity services over the last decade – with significantly fewer stillbirths and neonatal deaths – we know that further action is needed to ensure safe care for all women, babies and their families.

“The NHS is ensuring that work is already underway to make these improvements, including a £127 million investment this year to boost the maternity workforce, strengthen leadership and increase neonatal cot capacity – which is on top of an annual boost of £95 million for staff recruitment and training announced last year.”

Last week Sarah Shingler, chief nursing and midwifery officer for East Kent Hospitals said: “We apologise unreservedly to the families we have failed. We have worked hard to improve our service and in the last two years we have put in place 14 more consultants, 38 midwives and a further 11 specialist midwives, as well as extending the hours consultants are on site.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “No parent or baby should have to experience avoidable tragedies.

“That’s why we’ve invested £127 million to boost staff numbers in maternity and neonatal services and improve culture and leadership programmes plus £95 million to recruit 1,200 more midwives and 100 more consultant obstetricians - ensuring we have the staff in place to deliver high-quality care.”