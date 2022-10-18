NHS faces £90bn bill for ‘staggering’ maternity blunders

Laura Donnelly
·6 min read
East Kent's main maternity services are provided at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate - Alamy
East Kent's main maternity services are provided at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate - Alamy

The NHS faces a record £90 billion maternity bill, The Telegraph can reveal ahead of a “harrowing” report into failings at East Kent Hospitals Trust.

Official figures show the number of claims have risen by almost one quarter in just two years following a series of scandals.

The data show 1,243 maternity negligence claims in 2021/22 - up from 1,015 in 2019/20.

Safety campaigners said the figures were “staggering” - with £90 billion now set aside to cover the costs of claims.

It means that in total, 70 per cent of total liability provision for NHS negligence is associated with failings in pregnancy and childbirth, amid rising claims.

The figure - equivalent to two-thirds of the NHS annual budget - represents an estimate for the total costs if all claims it expects to settle were paid out, at today’s prices.

Health officials said some of the trends reflect attempts to ensure cases are reported sooner and changes in the way costs are calculated.

On Wednesday an independent inquiry into maternity care at East Kent Hospitals Trust will examine more than 200 cases following a long battle by campaigners.

It follows a five-year fight for justice by Derek Richford, who on Tuesday told how he “came up against a brick wall” while searching for answers over the death of his grandson Harry.

An inquest into Harry’s death at Margate’s Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in 2017 found it was wholly avoidable and contributed to by neglect.

Initially, the trust said the death was “expected” and failed to refer to the case to coroners.

Only the efforts of Harry’s family eventually brought his death to the attention of a coroner, who found the death was “wholly avoidable” with a catalogue of errors made.

The trust was last year fined £733,000 for failures in Harry’s care.

Mothers have told how they felt “blamed” by the hospital for the deaths of their children, with concerns dismissed by medics.

NHS ‘failed to learn lessons’ from previous tragedies

Wednesday’s report is expected to warn that women and babies were left at risk because the NHS failed to learn lessons from previous maternity scandals. Staff at the trust have been warned of “harrowing” findings, going back more than a decade, which left women in labour in deadly danger.

East Kent runs major hospitals, with its main maternity services at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate and the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Families have told how their concerns were brushed off, with a failure to investigate catastrophic errors - allowing them to be repeated.

The report, led by Dr Bill Kirkup, is expected to expose a litany of failings stemming from a culture which saw failings denied, and in some cases covered up.

The same obstetrician led an inquiry into the Morecambe Bay scandal, which in 2015 made sweeping recommendations to improve maternity care across the NHS.

In particular, the inquiry recommended national protocols to prevent attempts by staff to “fend off” inquests.

Dr Bill Kirkup - Shutterstock
Dr Bill Kirkup - Shutterstock
Sarah and Tom Richford with their son Harry who died seven days after he was born in November 2017 at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate - PA
Sarah and Tom Richford with their son Harry who died seven days after he was born in November 2017 at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate - PA

Peter Walsh, chief executive of Action against Medical Accidents, said the negligence sums were “staggering” and reflected widespread failings across the NHS, with around four in ten maternity units rated as inadequate or requiring improvement.

‘Perfectly avoidable human misery and loss of life’

He said: “The trail of lost or ruined lives is getting longer and longer, and yet in spite of report after report making damning conclusions and urgent recommendations, not enough is being done to improve safety.

“While the sums involved in settling negligence claims in these cases is staggering, it pales in comparison with the perfectly avoidable human misery and loss of life,” he said.

The figures from NHS Resolution show that total negligence provision now stands at £128.1 billion. Of that £89.7 billion - 70 per cent - relates to maternity. This has risen from £56 billion the previous year.

Health officials said some of the trends reflect changes in the way costs are calculated.

Catastrophic errors in childbirth can result in brain injuries so severe that settlements have to pay for a lifetime of round-the-clock care.

NHS Resolution said the recent increase in claims reflected the increased use of an “early notification scheme”, introduced in 2017 which aims to ensure claims are reported sooner.

The figures show costs associated with new maternity negligence claims rose from £2.38 billion to £3.72 billion between 2019/20 and 2021/22, while cases rose from 1,015 a year to 1,243.

An NHS Resolution spokesperson said: “The greater volume of obstetrics claims notified to us over the past three years is because trusts are reporting some maternity-related claims earlier through our Early Notification Scheme. The scheme allows us to investigate potential eligibility for compensation at an early stage, and has reduced the time taken to admit legal liability on cases involving a brain injury at birth.”

NHS: We know further action is needed

An NHS spokesperson said: “Despite improvements to maternity services over the last decade – with significantly fewer stillbirths and neonatal deaths – we know that further action is needed to ensure safe care for all women, babies and their families.

“The NHS is ensuring that work is already underway to make these improvements, including a £127 million investment this year to boost the maternity workforce, strengthen leadership and increase neonatal cot capacity – which is on top of an annual boost of £95 million for staff recruitment and training announced last year.”

Last week Sarah Shingler, chief nursing and midwifery officer for East Kent Hospitals said: “We apologise unreservedly to the families we have failed. We have worked hard to improve our service and in the last two years we have put in place 14 more consultants, 38 midwives and a further 11 specialist midwives, as well as extending the hours consultants are on site.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “No parent or baby should have to experience avoidable tragedies.

“That’s why we’ve invested £127 million to boost staff numbers in maternity and neonatal services and improve culture and leadership programmes plus £95 million to recruit 1,200 more midwives and 100 more consultant obstetricians - ensuring we have the staff in place to deliver high-quality care.”

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Arctic Sports could be included in the 2027 Canada Winter Games

    The Canada Winter Games could include Arctic Sports like the high kick and the knuckle hop — that's if Whitehorse is chosen as the Games' next host city. Members of the Canada Games Council's bid evaluation committee were in Yukon's capital assessing the territory's bid to host the games in 2027. The bid, launched in Sep. 2021 by the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon, proposed including Arctic Sports and Dene Games in the Games lineup. This would be the first time the northern sport

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by