NHS deal with private hospitals must be renewed, say surgeons

People with cancer will die unless the Treasury agrees to fund the treatment of NHS patients in private hospitals for months to come, surgeons and a leading cancer charity are warning.

The lives of patients needing a hip or knee replacement or cataract removal will be blighted by pain unless a controversial £5bn-a-year deal with private providers is extended, they have said.

The Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSE) and Cancer Research UK (CRUK) have set out their fears in a letter to the chancellor, Rishi Sunak. In it they warn that the Covid-19 disruption to normal NHS services means hospitals cannot cope with the fast-growing backlog of patients needing care and so will need to use private facilities to avoid long delays.

Prof Derek Alderson, the president of the RCSE, and Sarah Woolnough, CRUK’s executive director of policy and information, wrote: “Barring NHS use of independent sector capacity would consign NHS patients who are in need, and in pain, to even longer waits than they already face. It would further reduce patients’ treatment options and, for many cancer patients, their chances of survival. We therefore urge you to make available the funds to secure continued use of the independent sector capacity for the NHS.”

Their letter follows the Guardian’s disclosure last week that the Treasury had blocked an extension of a contract agreed with private hospitals at the start of the pandemic, which the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England had already approved. It feared that too few patients would be treated in return for the £400m-a-month cost involved and that the planned renewal represented poor value for money.

CRUK estimated that about 12,750 people with cancer across the UK did not undergo surgery in the 10 weeks between the start of the lockdown on 23 March and the end of May.

Sunak is coming under increasing pressure from NHS leaders to agree to pick up the tab for the contract to continue until at least the end of the current financial year.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS England’s chief executive, made clear on Monday that he wanted to see the deal extended until then, but using fewer private hospitals than in the existing contract.

Speaking to MPs on the Commons public accounts committee, Stevens said: “We do expect that we will want to continue to make use of independent sector capacity for the balance of the year in order to give more buffer for routine surgery, cancer care and other conditions.”

Hospital bosses believe the NHS will not be able to cope when its usual winter crisis arrives in December and January and if there is also a second wave of coronavirus infections unless they can send NHS patients to private hospitals for routine surgery.

NHS chiefs believe the Treasury has no option and will have to extend the contract, especially as ministers are worried about the potential political impact of waiting lists for NHS care having as many as 10 million people on them by the end of the year.

A massive backlog is building up because few people are able to have planned surgery due to the continued suspension of much normal care in NHS hospitals during the pandemic. The RCSE highlighted that in April just 41,121 patients were admitted to hospitals in England for a non-urgent procedure, a drop of 85% on the 280,209 people who were treated in April 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of patients facing a long wait for a diagnostic test for cancer has soared from 14,057 to 134,509 because Covid-19 has disrupted so much NHS care.

Record numbers of people in England are having to wait more than the supposed maximum six weeks for an MRI scan, colonoscopy or test for bowel cancer, a new analysis by Labour of NHS England data shows.

For example, the number of people waiting more than six weeks for an MRI scan jumped from 5,733 in February to 78,932 in April – a 1,277% rise. Similarly, the number of people having to wait longer than they should for a colonoscopy rose from 5,234 to 32,430.

NHS data also shows that a total of 840,742 people are awaiting a diagnostic test, of whom more than half – 468,622 (56%) – have waited beyond six weeks.

“Ministers tell us that the NHS has ‘coped’ through the Covid-19 peak but that was on the back of cancelled operations, delayed scans and diagnostic tests,” said Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary.