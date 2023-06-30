NHS ‘culture of cover-up’ leading to avoidable deaths

NHS

A “culture of cover-up” is leading to avoidable NHS deaths, with hospitals unable to learn from their mistakes, the Health Ombudsman has warned.

A major new report found a “defensive and insensitive” culture when patients or their family seek answers following medical errors, with hospitals “routinely” failing to accept their errors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation also found evidence of staff deleting and falsifying care records after an avoidable death.

The Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman said patients and their loved ones who have suffered clinical mistakes often then suffer additional hurt from the process of finding answers.

The new report comes 10 years after the publication of the Francis Inquiry into the deaths of hundreds of patients at Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust between 2005 and 2008.

‘Still too many preventable tragedies’

Although it acknowledged significant progress in patient safety, its authors concluded that “we are still seeing too many preventable tragedies”.

It said this was driven by a “deficit of accountability and compassion” among staff, which prevented the learning of lessons.

Pre-pandemic, NHS England estimated that there were around 11,000 avoidable deaths each year due to safety issues.

Rob Behrens, England’s Health Ombudsman, said: “Every time an NHS scandal hits the front pages, leaders promise never again.

“But the NHS seems unable to learn from its mistakes and we see the same repeated failings time and time again.”

He added: “Of course there is a culture of cover-up.

“There is no point pretending that everybody is good and does the right thing.

“Patients have been lied to, their care plans have been altered after they died.

“You can call it what you like, but it is a cover-up.”

Case Study: Potential cover-up in death of 8-week-old

Dr Bill Kirkup, a renowned independent investigator of medical malpractice, blamed a “toxic culture” in parts of the NHS that resisted admissions of mistakes.

“I think this has a dark side to it which I think it’s only fair to reflect on, and that is that, in some cases, it leads to arrogance, a belief that people can do no wrong”.

Four broad causes of preventable physical harm

The Ombudsman found four broad causes of preventable physical harm to patients.

These were failures to make the right diagnosis, delays in treatment, poor handovers between clinicians, and a failure to listen to patients’ concerns or those of their families.

It acknowledged that greater spending on the NHS would help improve patient safety.

The report followed a snapshot survey of 400 serious health complaints in the last three years, including 22 cases of avoidable death.

In one clear case of a cover-up, the report said the NHS trust “did not disclose” that different assessors had given contradictory opinions on whether a delay to an operation had resulted in avoidable harm, and then did not tell the family.

In another case, 44-year-old Christopher Walmsley was given a diagnosis of pneumonia despite showing no symptoms of this, but rather symptoms of pulmonary embolism.

He later died of a cardiac arrest, witnessed by his mother.

The most recent staff survey found that nearly 40 per cent did not feel safe to speak up about clinical concerns in their organisation, while nearly half said they believed that even if they had spoken up, their organisation would not have addressed their concerns.

Story continues

The Francis Inquiry findings ushered in a new legal duty of candour to patients.

However, the latest report criticised widespread failure to comply among trusts.

‘Problems of accountability extend to the top’

“We need a cultural change, which begins with the recognition that the current duty of candour and whistleblowing legislation simply does not work and needs replacing and strengthening,” said Mr Behrens.

He said problems of accountability extended to the top of the system.

“I’m having conversations with NHS England where they say ‘we don’t recognise [the term] avoidable harm. Avoidable death is not helpful’. Well, excuse me, I think that is nonsense and that has to be challenged.”

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said: “Losing a loved one is a very difficult time for anyone. It’s essential that the NHS works with and supports families openly and honestly to understand what happened and how to do better.

“The Ombudsman’s report offers important insights into where the NHS has fallen short and the progress it still needs to make in how it cares for patients and their families. We agree strongly with the Ombudsman that embedding and supporting patient safety should be a consistent priority for the Government.

“Many of the issues in the report can be traced to a lack of investment in staff wellbeing.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.