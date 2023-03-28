NHS Covid app behind ‘pingdemic’ to shut down

NHS covid-19 app - NurPhoto

The NHS Covid-19 app behind the controversial “pingdemic” is to be shut down next month.

The digital contact tracing service, which crippled businesses and forced millions of workers into quarantine, will stop working on April 27 for lack of use.

The app, which was launched in September 2020, allowed people to register positive Covid tests and then would notify recent contacts about possible exposure to the virus. Those who came into contact with a Covid patient were “pinged” and told to isolate.

At its peak, the app was alerting more than half a million people each week that they should stay at home, bringing the economy to a halt.

A spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency said the number of people using the app had “steadily reduced” over the last 18 months as the world exited lockdowns.

Confirming the app would stop working next month, the Government cited studies estimating it had prevented around one million cases of coronavirus.

Experts at the University of Oxford and the University of Warwick estimated the app stopped around 44,000 hospitalisations and 9,600 deaths during its first year of operation.

However, the app caused chaos throughout the summer of 2021 as the Covid delta variant emerged and the sensitive app alerted millions of people that they should self-isolate.

Concerns were raised about technical issues with the app, which in some cases meant people were told to isolate after the app picked up positive cases between walls or floors of apartments using its signals.

The Government ultimately tweaked the app so it would only alert people who had been in close contact with a potential Covid case within the last 48 hours.

The app cost about £76m to develop and run. Work on it began in the early weeks of the pandemic and it was built and operated by Swiss tech company Zuhlke Engineering.



The UK Health Security Agency said: “The number of people actively using the NHS Covid-19 app has steadily reduced since July 2021. Since access to government-funded testing ended for most people, fewer positive test results have been entered into the app and as a result fewer notifications have been sent to close contacts.”

The agency said it had decided to close the app down but it could potentially use the technology developed for the app to counter future pandemics.

The app used a smartphone’s Bluetooth signals to estimate when people came into close contact with others, quantifying close contact as spending around 15 minutes within two metres of each other.