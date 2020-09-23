NHS Covid-19 app: How England and Wales' contact-tracing service works

It has been a long time coming but England and Wales' Covid-19 app will launch on Thursday.

It follows in the footsteps of Scotland and Northern Ireland's own efforts but has more features.

Apple and Google's automated contact-tracing technology will be used to tell people to self-isolate if their phone detects they were near someone later determined to have the virus.

But there's more, including:

a venue check-in barcode scanner

a postcode-based risk-level checker

a symptoms-reporter tool

the means to order a coronavirus test and receive its results

a countdown timer to keep track of how long to stay in self-isolation

a guide to the latest advice on local restrictions, financial support and other related information

So while contact-tracing may seem like the headline feature, health chiefs say the primary goal is to change people's behaviour to make them less likely to catch or transmit the coronavirus.

How can people access the app?

The app is available for smartphones only - not tablets, smartwatches or other devices.

To get started, go to Android's Google Play or Apple's App Store and search for "NHS Covid-19".

The handsets must have Android 6.0 (released in 2015) or iOS 13.5 (released in May 2020) and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.

View photos The app first asks the user for permission to use Bluetooth and their postcode, before revealing its home screen More

And some of the latest Huawei handsets are excluded.

How will it send contact-tracing alerts?

When two devices running the app are close to each other, they exchange Bluetooth "handshakes" to determine the distance and duration, measured in sessions lasting five minutes.

The measurements are not always accurate - and work continues to improve them - but the logs are used to create a cumulative points score for the set of interactions between two people over the course of a day.

View photos Contact-tracing alerts More

If the points threshold is met and one of the two owners later shares a positive coronavirus test via the app, then the other will receive an alert.

What will this alert say?

The notification will tell the recipient to go into self-isolation for a fortnight - and trigger the start of the app's countdown clock.

But the recipient is not told who triggered the alert.

And the authorities cannot identify either party, although they can track how many people have been told to self-isolate.

Even if the recipient has no symptoms or a subsequent negative test result, they must stay at home for the duration.

Can users be fined if they ignore a self-isolate alert?

From 28 September, people in England can be fined £1,000 or more for breaching self-isolation rules.

But because the app lets users remain anonymous and health chiefs want it to be popular, fines for users should not be an issue.

View photos Alert levels graphic More

Unlike when a human contact tracer orders someone to self-isolate, the app keeps the subject's identity a secret.

Only if they subsequently get in contact - for example to arrange a financial support payment - will their name be registered.

How will the venue check-in process work?

Restaurants, bars and other leisure facilities should display an authorised QR barcode on a poster or digital sign, which the app can scan.

