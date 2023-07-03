NHS consultant begs colleagues not to strike because they won’t go hungry

Consultants have voted to walk out for 48 hours from Thursday, July 20, two days after junior doctors strike for five days - Jacob King/PA

A consultant has begged colleagues not to go on strike, saying they will not go hungry without a pay rise like coal miners.

Dr David Randall, a London kidney consultant, described the British Medical Association’s demands as “eye-watering”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The BMA has not disclosed its target figure, but argues that real-terms pay has decreased by 35 per cent since 2008. Sources have said that reflects the demands.

But Dr Randall told the union’s annual conference that, as GDP had not grown 35 per cent since then, the pay demand amounted to targeting a “bigger slice of the public pie”.

Senior doctors had the financial security to “strike indefinitely”, he said, but urged colleagues to temper their dispute with the Government because a wage increase would worsen inequality with less well-off staff.

He described recently being confronted by two nurses who were likely to have been paid the same for a 13-hour shift as he was for a single hour when he worked a shift during a junior doctors’ strike. He was paid £230 an hour under a standard BMA-negotiated “rate card” for out-of-hours work.

Dr Randall qualified as a consultant last year. Newly-qualified doctors in that role are typically paid around £88,000, according to the BMA.

He challenged senior colleagues not to strike, saying: “We should be glad to be in a more fortunate position than the coal miners whose families went hungry as outside income was lost.

“Many of us have sufficient financial security to strike indefinitely, ironically while taking up extra income from locum shifts and the recovery programme. We can bring the NHS to its knees, but with this power comes enormous responsibility.”

Consultants voted overwhelmingly to walk out for 48 hours from Thursday, July 20, just two days after junior doctors, who are also in dispute, strike for five days.

This is despite receiving a 4.5 per cent increase last year, bringing average earnings among consultants to £128,000.

Dr Randall said: “A non-negotiable 35 per cent pay restoration is an eye-watering demand and based on faulty logic that doctors’ incomes should be unaffected by anything that has happened to the nation since 2008.

“So our target is the biggest slice of the public pie, a large wage increase for high earners will worsen income inequality.”

He called for a lower pay rise that “allows us to look our colleagues in the eye”, adding: “I work in a poor part of the country. My patients are poor. I have to look my patients in the eye and explain to them why their appointments have been cancelled because of strike action.

“If we accept that economic growth has not kept pace with inflation and we’ve all got poorer, I don’t think that doctors should be the only ones not to feel that pain.”

Dr Randall questioned the BMA’s tactics and messaging, saying: “There’s been a lot of messaging from the BMA, a real effective communication strategy.

“This idea of ‘restoration’ is really beguiling, because it implies that stuff has been taken away from us and we’re just getting back what is legitimately ours.”

But he questioned whether the tactics would work, adding: “My concern is that we’re going to be in the same place in a year’s time. We won’t have been offered 35 per cent. Waiting lists might be eight million.”

Story continues

However, the BMA’s representative body rejected his calls. Dr Philip Banfield, the union’s council chair, threatened to sustain NHS strike action well into next year.

“We have become what Governments fear most – an association undaunted by their threats and false narratives, willing to do what it takes for our profession and for our patients,” he said. “And we will strike to the next general election – and beyond – if that is what it takes.”

Dr Banfield claimed NHS waiting lists are in their current state not because of the pandemic but because of the decisions of successive governments.

“We are on a precipice,” he said. “To lose these battles is to accept and assent to the exodus of doctors from this country. It is to allow the managed decline of our once great health service and our profession.”

Experts have warned that the consultants’ strike will force the health service into “uncharted territory”.

During junior doctors’ strikes, consultants can be drafted in to replace roles of those on the picket line to ensure a safe level of service. However, it is far harder to replace the skills of a consultant.

The walkouts by consultants will take the form of “Christmas Day cover”, with appointments and routine operations cancelled, and staffing limited to the most urgent and emergency care.