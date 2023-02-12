NHS children’s trans clinic accused of peddling unscientific ‘fiction’ to patients in waiting room

Campaigners warned materials had no place in the NHS saying clinicians need to provide ‘evidence-based treatment’ - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The NHS’s trans clinic for children has been accused of peddling unscientific “fiction” to patients in the waiting room, the Telegraph can reveal.

Posters featuring the controversial “Genderbread person” are on display at the Tavistock’s gender identity service and young people are signposted to activist group Gendered Intelligence.

The “Genderbread” claims that there are “infinite possibilities” of gender identity and includes “MtF Female” – an abbreviation for someone who has transitioned from male to female – as a category of biological sex.

Campaigners last night warned that the materials had no place in the NHS, saying that clinicians needed to provide “evidence-based treatment” using science not “absolute nonsense”.

The Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) is due to close in the spring after an interim review, led by Dr Hilary Cass, said that it was “not safe” and there needed to be a “fundamentally different” service.

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust will be providing support to the new regional centres.

Poster featuring controversial ‘Genderbread person’ on display at the Tavistock’s gender identity service

Details of the materials still available at the Tavistock come as former staff members compared its treatment of children to the Mid Staffs hospital scandal or the doping of East German athletes in the 1960s and 1970s.

More than a thousand children were referred for potentially life-altering drugs by the clinic, with staff saying that other medical issues and past trauma was ignored as they were rushed through treatment.

Some of the children, many of whom were autistic, also identified as trans-racial but this was ignored as irrelevant, according to Time to Think: The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock’s Gender Service for Children.

“Usually east Asian, Japanese, Korean, that sort of thing,” Dr Matt Bristow, a former GIDS clinician, told author Hannah Barnes whose book is serialised in The Sunday Times.

Gendered Intelligence have long been named by whistle-blowers as one of the activist groups that exerted pressure on medics as they rushed children down a path to medicalisation.

Story continues

Despite the concerns, the Tavistock are providing leaflets advertising the charities “trans and non-binary youth groups”.

Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service is due to close in the spring after an interim review led by Dr Hilary Cass

Gendered Intelligence has previously caused controversy by going into schools to give seminars on changing gender to children as young as four.

The charity, which holds highly contentious views on sex and gender identity, has also run training sessions for the judiciary and for sport’s bodies and offers courses for therapists and counsellors.

Gendered Intelligence has received thousands in taxpayer funding, either directly or through arm’s length bodies including the National Lottery.

Scale toward ‘woman-ness’ and ‘man-ness’

The leaflets are near a noticeboard containing a laminated version of the “Genderbread person”.

It suggests that gender identity is a scale toward “woman-ness” and “man-ness” and says that “two-spirit” and “genderqueer” are part of the “infinite” possible identities.

It describes gender expression as the way a person presents through their dress and actions.

In another section on biological sex the poster includes arrows to “female-ness” and “male-ness” and includes male to female trans women alongside male and female.

Kate Harris, co-founder of the charity LGB Alliance, said that she was “surprised that they are using this when it has been widely demolished as a load of absolute nonsense”.

“I am horrified that they are putting this Genderbread person in front of children in 2023 when we know, and everybody has said that this is fiction. But it is not a nice fiction, it is an unpleasant fairytale, one of the ones with a dark side,” Ms Harris told the Telegraph.

‘This is religion not science’

“This is religion not science and not medicine and how can this be in an NHS hospital?”.

Ms Harris said that “even more worrying is the suggestion that people should contact Gendered Intelligence” as the NHS should not be signposting to activist groups.

“We need a full public inquiry into what has gone wrong and the NHS should be supporting that and not reaching out to or promoting these activist groups,” Ms Harris said.

“There should be a complete moratorium on any public funding to any of these groups that could be harming children.

“The Tavistock are promoting a minority cult over science. We need science, we need medicine and the treatment of children to be evidence based.”

A spokesman for The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust has a clear position of independence, and engages with a number of support groups with a range of different positions. We are committed to providing an environment where staff can work thoughtfully with each individual patient, with no preferred outcome in mind for any given young person.”

A spokesman for Gendered Intelligence said: “The NHS frequently signposts to relevant charities for patient support... Unfortunately years of underfunding and poor management have meant that young people, and particularly young LGBT+ people, don’t always get the support that they need on the NHS. We have the expertise and specialist knowledge necessary to support trans young people, including those who are attending GIDS.”