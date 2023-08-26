NHS carers trained to spot stroke symptoms by AI avatars

nurse computer

Artificial intelligence is being used to train NHS staff in what is thought to be a UK first for the social care sector.

Amid hopes it could help speedily tackle workforce shortages, an avatar of a real-life trainer is being piloted to welcome new staff in multiple languages and teach them various skills including spotting signs of stroke.

Social care provider and health tech company Cera said the avatars could train approximately 20,000 new carers a year if rolled out nationally, with its founder describing it as “an exciting and pioneering development”.

The company is private but said the majority of its business is providing social care on behalf of the NHS and local authorities so staff being trained by the avatars will deliver services in the health service or through councils.

A pilot in London and the South East which began this month is expected to have trained around 60 new carers by the end of August.

There were around 152,000 vacancies in social care on any given day between April 2022 and March this year, according to the latest report from Skills For Care, which is the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England.

Cera founder and chief executive Dr Ben Maruthappu said the use of avatars could mean training “thousands of people a day at low or no cost while maintaining the familiar face of their local Cera team”.

In an interview with PA, Dr Maruthappu described it as a “positive and high-impact use” of AI.

He said: “This is an exciting and pioneering development at an important time for social care.

“Given pressures are so high on the NHS and the care sector, we need new innovations to provide greater sustainability to the sector and allow us to do more with less because there is only a growing demand for services, given the ageing population, given the very high waiting lists.

“And it is technologies like this that are helping to address these pressures in a very sustainable way.”

Sarah Craven, Cera’s operational lead in the pilot area and the first staff member to have an avatar created, welcomed the development.

She said: “I used to say I wish I could be in two places at once - welcoming new staff in one part of the region and supporting my current staff in another is the dream with a region like ours that is so geographically spread out - this is as close as I think anyone can get to that.”

Asked about the consequences of the new technology for human trainers, Dr Maruthappu said there will “always” be a need for in-person care and in-person training.

He said: “For example, showing someone manual handling - how to physically move a patient if they’re in a hoist - that’s something that needs to be done in person.”

‘One size doesn’t fit all’

Dr Maruthappu said there is already a mix of in-person and online training, but that the use of avatars “makes the online training so much more personalised”.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said: “Using avatars is a novel idea and one that we hope will pique the interest of care workers and help them to stay fully engaged in the training programmes on which they are deployed.

“Having said that, because social care is at heart a ‘people job’, the most important training that care workers will ever receive is likely to be of the hands-on variety.”

Cathie Williams, joint chief executive of The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) echoed this, saying while it is important to use digital technology, there must be varied approaches to training as “one size doesn’t fit all”.

Earlier this year, social care minister Helen Whately said AI and voice technologies are some of the “really exciting” innovations in social care, describing the use of devices such as voice-controlled virtual assistants as “just the tip of the iceberg” and adding that better use of technology could mean staff spending less time on paperwork.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

