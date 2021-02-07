The NHS and care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic

Edd Dracott, PA
·68 min read

At least 237 frontline health and care workers have been identified after dying with coronavirus.

Through tributes from loved ones and confirmation through sources such as local NHS trusts and other authorities, the PA news agency has confirmed the names of health and social care workers who have died after contracting Covid-19 since March 11 2020.

This chronological list contains people who were working in roles shortly before their deaths where they were likely to come into contact with patients.

The figure is likely to be lower than the true number of workers who have died, as the names of some victims will not yet be in the public domain.

– Estrella Catalan, nurse

Ms Catalan died on February 5 with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she had worked for 18 years.

The 52-year-old was described by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as “a wonderful person and a caring and conscientious nurse”.

– Becky Regan, healthcare assistant

Becky Regan, 29, died with Covid-19 shortly after giving birth to her fourth child.

The healthcare assistant worked at North Tyneside Hospital from January 2020.

James Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Hospitals NHS Trust said: “It’s with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our own team who has tragically died this week.

“While every death during this pandemic has been a tragedy, the loss of Becky will feel especially painful having just given birth, and her close family are now dealing with the worst possible news.”

– Chris Buckingham, nurse

Chris Buckingham was a nurse at North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), joining the team in March 2020.

Louise Mason-Lodge, director of nursing and quality for NHS North Cumbria CCG, said: “Chris was very highly regarded by his team and by those that came into contact with him. He was a cheerful, hard-working and kind man who was supportive to his colleagues and cared about the individuals he worked with.

“He was always first to volunteer to support his colleagues when needed. Chris truly reflected the core values of nursing and I was proud to have known him.”

– Linda Parkinson, healthcare assistant

A mother of three, Linda Parkinson worked on a ward for elderly patients at Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “Linda was dedicated to her family, she cared for her husband, was mum to three daughters and had three grandchildren.

“She was a devoted sister, aunty and became a proud great nana last year. Her daughters describe her as a proud mum with a heart of gold who was passionate about her role at work.”

– Andrew Woolhouse, hospital porter

Andrew Woolhouse, 55, was a porter at University Hospital Llandough (UHL) in south Wales and was described as “devoted” to his wife Marianne and daughters.

Len Richards, chief executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “He often went the extra mile for our patients and will be missed profoundly by everyone at Cardiff and Vale UHB.”

– Terry Boston-Marsh, theatre practitioner

Terry Boston-Marsh, who died on January 29, had been working in operating theatres at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital for 25 years.

East Kent Hospitals chief executive Susan Acott said: “Terry was, quite simply, one of the best. He was a hugely skilled member of the team who was highly respected by everyone he worked with.”

– Michelle Hart, hospital receptionist

Michelle Hart, who worked on Ward 408 at the Royal Derby Hospital, passed away on January 29, the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB) said.

The “much loved colleague” had spent nearly two decades working for the trust – joining the Derby Royal Infirmary in 2007 before transferring to her most recent role at the new cardiology ward.

Paying tribute to Ms Hart, UHDB chief executive Gavin Boyle said: “Michelle was very bubbly, very lovely. She was always chatty, always helpful and always had a smile.

– Gamal Osman, consultant in acute medicine

Dr Osman died in the early hours of January 28, following a prolonged period of time in intensive care.

Dr Osman had already lost his brother to Covid in September 2020.

Dr Gamal Osman. (North Bristol NHS Trust)
Dr Gamal Osman. (North Bristol NHS Trust)

In a statement, North Bristol NHS Trust said: “Despite this tragedy, many conversations with friends, colleagues and relatives trying to persuade him to minimise his risk and despite his awareness of the risk involved, he was committed to continuing to care for acutely unwell patients with Covid.”

He was described as a generous, calm and popular member of staff.

– Naggayi Angella, trainee mental health nurse

Naggayi Angella, a mother of two from Uganda, lived with her two children while studying at Edinburgh Napier University.

Paying tribute to her on a Go Fund Me set up in her memory, her 12-year-old daughter, Annmarie Yiga said: “In life, we love you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one will ever fill.”

– Helen Mills, healthcare support worker

Helen Mills, 56, worked at the minor injury unit at Neath Port Talbot Hospital in Wales and was described by her colleagues as kind and caring, with a dry sense of humour.

Helen Mills
Helen Mills (Handout/PA)

In a statement, the hospital said: “Although her loss has brought great sadness to us, the memories of Helen will never be forgotten. We will always be grateful for the significant contribution she made, and for the rays of happiness, she brought to both fellow staff and patients.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Chris, daughters Kaylie and Kate and her grandchildren, at this difficult time.”

– Sandra Scott, deputy manager

Sandra Scott
Sandra Scott was deputy manager of her unit (Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

Described as kind-hearted and bubbly, Sandra Scott, 49, was deputy manager at Derbyshire Healthcare’s Hartington Unit in 2019.

Paying tribute to Ms Scott, Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Trust chief executive Tracy Allen said: “This is a day I desperately wished we would not have to face, and it comes as a poignant reminder of the situation we are indeed facing every day.”

– Malinda Dissanayake, accident and emergency doctor

Dr Dissanayake, who worked at North Middlesex University Hospital (NMUH) in London, died after being treated in the intensive care unit.

Maria Kane, chief executive of NMUH, said: “He was a very caring doctor, who was known for his spiritual nature and the kindness and compassion he showed to his patients and colleagues.”

– Elias Phiri, health adviser

Elia Phiri, a healthcare worker who fought Covid-19 disinformation before he died, was described as “an extraordinary force for good”.

Elias Phiri
Elias Phiri was a frontline HIV campaigner (Denis Onyango/PA)

Mr Phiri, 53, who was a campaigner for several charities and a health adviser with Barts NHS Trust, has been described as a family man who showed “incredible kindness” to others.

He died on January 27 2021 and leaves behind a wife and three children.

– Dax Daantos, orthopaedic implant co-ordinator

Mr Daantos, 52, worked alongside his wife Arlene Agunias-Daantos, an intensive care nurse, at Charing Cross hospital.

The Filipino, a “dedicated” frontline orthopaedic implant co-ordinator and father to two children, Jozeph, 15, and Daxene, 12, died with Covid-19 on January 26.

Dax Daantos (right) with his wife Arlene (left) son Jozeph (upper centre) and Daxene (lower centre) (Family handout)
Dax Daantos (right) with his wife Arlene (left) son Jozeph (upper centre) and Daxene (lower centre) (Family handout)

– Debbie Carter, booking clerk

Ms Carter was described as a “bubbly, outgoing and fun-loving” member of staff in the outpatients booking team at Peterborough City Hospital.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said Ms Carter “passed away suddenly” after a short illness with Covid-19 and “will be greatly missed”.

– Craig Goldsney, mental health nurse

After a “hard-fought battle” Mr Goldsney, 47, died on January 21 after contracting Covid-19.

The NHS prison mental health nurse, who worked at HMP Woodhill and is survived by his wife and three sons, “embodied the service motto of ‘caring, not judging'”, according to Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust.

– Val Stimson, hospital receptionist

Val Stimson, a receptionist at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital, who died after contracting Covid-19
Val Stimson (East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust)

Val Stimson was a receptionist at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital, a job she started in 2018 after a career in banking.

The 62-year-old, who was twice a great-grandmother, died within a week of testing positive for coronavirus.

Daughter Tina Bass said: “Mum was passionate about working for the NHS, and really liked the fact she could help people.”

– Rachel Trott, healthcare assistant

Rachel Trott, 36, a healthcare assistant at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, died after testing positive for coronavirus.

She had been with the team for three months, and her position was her first role within the NHS.

Lynn Marshall, Ms Trott’s ward manager, said: “Rachel had only been with us for a short time but had made an impact on many of us with her lovely caring nature and warm personality.”

– Donal O’Donoghue, k

Professor Donal O’Donoghue, who was registrar of the Royal College of Physicians, was made an OBE in 2018 for his services to kidney patients.

The medic, who was based at Salford Royal, died on January 3 at the age of 64.

In a statement, the Northern Care Alliance said: “As a well respected clinical and world-renowned researcher, he has without a doubt shaped modern nephrology and has driven medical advancement and research in kidney care.”

– Augustine Obaro, GP

Dr Obaro, 63, died on January 1 after years of service working as a GP at Addison Road Medical Practice in Walthamstow, London.

A father of four, Dr Obaro moved to the UK in 1999 from Nigeria and Waltham Forest Clinical Commissioning Group said he will be “sadly missed”.

– Bridget Palmer, nurse

Bridget Palmer, a staff nurse at Clitheroe Community Hospital, died on December 29 after contracting coronavirus, a spokesman for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) said.

The trust said she “dedicated her life and career to helping and caring for her patients”.

Bridget Palmer (right) a staff nurse at Clitheroe Community Hospital, who died on December 29 (East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust)
Bridget Palmer (right) a staff nurse at Clitheroe Community Hospital, who died on December 29 (East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust)

– Yvonne Taggart, healthcare assistant

Yvonne Taggart worked for the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, who confirmed she died with Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

– Malcolm Bonney, paramedic

Described as a man with a “huge heart”, the ambulance worker from York, 65, had worked for the NHS for 43 years before his death with Covid-19 on December 23.

According to an obituary in The York Press, he missed the birth of his first grandchild by less than two weeks – the baby born on January 3 has been named George Malcolm in his honour.

– Afzal Ansari, consultant physician

Dr Ansari died with Covid-19 on December 22 after six years working at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals (BHRUT) in London.

He had most recently been treating coronavirus patients on the elderly care ward at Queens Hospital, and his colleague Khalid Haque said in a GoFundMe tribute that he was as an “extraordinary person”.

– Ana Lisa Sayson, nurse

Ana Lisa Sayson, a nurse who worked at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, died on December 15 after contracting Covid-19.

In a statement, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde described her as much-loved and “an incredibly compassionate nurse who was devoted to the care of her patients”.

– Tony Chadbourne, ambulance technician

Known as Chad or Chadders, Tony devoted 23 years to working in the ambulance service and worked in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Tony Chadbourne
Tony Chadbourne

In a statement, his family said: “Tony was without doubt an NHS hero who dedicated his life to his career. As he rose up through the ranks nothing was too much trouble for Tony whose huge heart meant he went above and beyond for his patients, colleagues and friends.

“He cared deeply for his colleagues who were also some of his best friends – his work family.”

– Bernard Meriales, healthcare assistant

Mr Meriales, 48, was known to friends at Peterborough City Hospital as Bong, and died on December 7 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Caroline Walker, chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “The news of Bernard’s death has come as a terrible shock to all who knew him. Our sincerest thoughts are with his wife Bev, who also works at PCH, their family and loved ones, plus the ward team on A8.

“Bernard was a popular member of the team and will be greatly missed.”

– Barclay Mason, senior charge nurse

Barclay Mason, 56, was a senior charge nurse at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT) in Harlow in Essex for more than 20 years.

Mr Mason, who was originally from New Zealand, was treated for coronavirus at the hospital where he worked.

His family and close friends said in a statement: “The sadness we feel is more than words can express.

“The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died.”

– Dr Abdul-Razaq Abdullah, GP

Dr Abdullah, 68, ran a practice in Rainham, London, and had worked in the borough of Havering for 30 years before his death on December 8 with Covid-19 – having moved to the UK from Iraq in 1985.

His daughter Dr Ayat Abdullah, who is also a GP, told general practice magazine Pulse her father felt he could not retire and wanted to “be there for these patients and work through this Covid crisis”.

– Rob Healey, emergency department nurse

Mr Healey had worked for the North Bristol NHS Trust for 20 years in several different roles, including at Frenchay Hospital, in cardiology, the clinical site team, and was more recently seconded to the clinical research team.

Trust chief executive Andrea Young said: “Rob was a much-loved nurse who dedicated 20 years to North Bristol NHS Trust.

“It is a testament to his ED family that he returned to join his colleagues this year after a period of working in Clinical Research, where he was also very popular.”

– David Weir, respiratory consultant

Dr Weir died with Covid-19 on December 3, having worked as a doctor for the NHS for more than 30 years.

Based in north Manchester for the majority of his career, for the last year he had worked at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust – who said he “spent his life helping people in their time of need”.

David Weir spent his days off walking his four dogs, his trust said (East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust)
David Weir spent his days off walking his four dogs, his trust said (East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust)

– Adela Baldwin-White, healthcare assistant and care worker

Described as a “pocket rocket” who “just inspired everyone”, Adela Baldwin-White from Grimsby died on December 3 aged 47.

Her husband Lawrence Baldwin-White, 65, told the PA news agency: “She’s just a great person and she puts everyone else first. Even when she went into hospital… she was still looking out for people instead of resting and trying to help other people.”

– Kalli Mantala-Bozos, clinical psychologist

Kalli Mantala-Bozos was a clinical psychologist at South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, described as “genuine and kind-hearted” by colleagues.

The trust said she died after a “prolonged battle” with Covid-19.

– Dave Kemp, ward clerk

Mr Kemp, who worked on the Acute Assessment Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Cambridgeshire, was described as “a very popular member of the team” by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

He died with Covid-19 on December 1 at Addenbrookes’ Hospital, leaving behind his wife Barbara, who is part of the Maternity team at Hinchingbrooke.

– Cristina Baldwin, healthcare assistant

Cristina Baldwin was a healthcare assistant, who had been working on the wards at the Royal Blackburn, for the past eight years,

She died on November 25 after contracting Covid-19.

– Hannah Jackson, staff nurse

Hannah Jackson
Hannah Jackson, a staff nurse who died after contracting Covid-19 (GoFundMe/PA)

Described as a “much-loved” nurse, Ms Jackson moved to the UK from Dominica to work for Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham, Kent.

She died on November 22 after contracting coronavirus around a week earlier. Colleagues said she was an “amazing lady”, adding that there was “never a frown in the room whilst she was around”.

– Nicola Diles, administrative assistant

Ms Diles joined Hull University Teaching Hospitals in 2016 but died with Covid-19 in the ICU at Hull Royal Infirmary on November 15.

The trust said her role meant she worked with a variety of staff and patients who had the “honour of knowing her”.

– Krishnan Subramanian, consultant anaesthetist

Coronavirus &#x002013; Fri Nov 13, 2020
Dr Krishnan Subramanian (University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

“Quiet and dedicated” consultant anaesthetist Dr Krishnan Subramanian died on November 12, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said. Aged in his late 40s, he worked at Royal Derby Hospital and had previously trained at hospitals across the East Midlands.

“Hugely committed to his work, he stood out for his tireless patience with trainee doctors, for his professionalism and for his characteristic grin,” said colleague Dr John Williams, clinical director of anaesthetics and theatres at the Trust.

– Mark Simons, health care assistant

Mr Simons worked at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales. He died on November 10.

Unite Wales described him as “an extremely active and influential” representative, who was “tenacious and committed” and always did his best for the workers he represented.

– Paul Gaythwaite, mental health nurse

Paul Gaythwaite, 53, had worked for North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for 22 years, most recently as a senior nurse supporting older people with mental health conditions in St Helens.

He leaves behind husband David, whom he had been with for 22 years and married three years ago. Friend Nicky Mercer said: “In all my career, I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a more dedicated nurse. Paul gave so much of himself and his cheeky sense of humour made him very popular with patients – they asked for him by name as their care co-ordinator. ”

– Wilbald Tesha, nurse

Mr Tesha spent 30 years working for the NHS in Eastbourne, Sussex.

(Family handout via Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust)
(Family handout via Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust)

He worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital and spent time in intensive care before his death in September.

The father of one came from a small village at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, Simbwe, and had been living and working in Eastbourne for the last three decades.

– Carlton Moyston, hospital driver

Carlton Moyston, 61, had worked at the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust since 1998.

He died at the Bristol Royal Infirmary’s intensive care until one June 23, after testing positive for Covid-19.

– Rizal Manalo, nurse

Mr Manalo, known to friends as Zaldy, died on Sunday June 14 after spending several weeks in critical care at Glan Clwyd Hospital, where he had worked.

Rizal Manalo
Rizal Manalo died on Sunday after being ill for several weeks (Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board/PA)

The 51-year-old had worked at the hospital since 2001 when he was recruited from the Philippines.

His wife Agnes said: “Zaldy is a hard-working person who loved his job dearly. He’s a good husband and a loving father to his children. He protected and cared for us.”

– Richzeal Albufera, scientist

Mr Albufera, 45, was working as a biomedical scientist at Castle Hill Hospital, part of Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, before his death with Covid-19 on June 9.

A colleague said the Filipino was on the forefront of testing during the pandemic, with an “inspiring and grafting” work ethic and was “the epitome of what the NHS is all about”.

– Nassar Hussain, radiographer

Mr Hussain worked as a diagnostic services manager at the KIMS Hospital in Maidstone, Kent, after having worked for more than 20 years in the NHS as a radiographer.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Mon Jun 1, 2020
Nassar Hussain with his daughter Farah and son Adam (Family Handout/PA)

His daughter, Farah Hussain, 28, a Labour councillor at Redbridge Council, said he was passionate about his job, adding: “He was really into the latest technology and equipment and finding out what’s wrong with people in order to help them.”

– Mark Lowe, porter

The “brilliant” Mr Lowe was a porter in the radiology department of the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, working for South Tees NHS Foundation Trust for 20 years. He died on May 28.

– Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, GP

Known as Abdy, Dr Sedghi contacted Covid-19 in April before he died on May 27. The Iranian GP had been based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage since August 2019 and had “charisma and personality”.

– Allan Macalalad, theatre assistant

Mr Macalalad, 44, who lived with his wife Elsie, a nurse, and son Justin in Cardiff, had worked as a theatre assistant treating eye disorders for two years, and was described as a “perfect gentleman” and “a loyal team player”.

A carpenter by trade, he had moved from the Philippines to Cardiff. He died on Tuesday May 26 after testing positive for Covid-19.

– Dominga David, nurse

Mother-of-one Ms David, a nurse from Penarth who had been at University Hospital Llandough since 2004, and was described as an “exceptionally hard worker and a respectful, kind and compassionate person”.

She died on Tuesday May 26.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Wed May 27, 2020
Dominga David, 62, a nurse from Penarth who worked at University Hospital Llandough, and died after testing positive for coronavirus (Family handout/Cardiff and Vale University Health Board)

The 62-year-old from the Philippines is survived by her son, Renzie.

– Sylvia Tideswell, nursing assistant

Sylvia Tideswell, 60, had been working on the elderly care wards at Royal Stoke University Hospital since 2003 and died on May 25 after testing positive for the virus.

Her daughter Sarah said: “Mum was wonderful. She was caring and considerate and would do anything for anybody. She loved her job at the hospital and wouldn’t hesitate in doing everything for everyone else. She enjoyed her garden, going on holiday and walking her dog and took pleasure in the simple things like going out for a coffee and piece of cake.”

– Victor Dinoo, senior nurse

Mr Dinoo died in Leicester on May 24, having tested positive for the virus.

Margaret Garbett, director of nursing for University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Victor was a highly valued and respected senior nurse from the Clinical Site Team for Solihull, Heartlands and Good Hope hospitals and will be greatly missed. The trust is in touch with his family and offering support to them during this difficult time.”

– Ricardo Bonsato, care worker

Known as “Ricky”, Mr Bonsato moved from the Philippines to the UK with his family “to better their lives”, before working at Thornton House care home in Lancashire for two years. A GoFundMe page set up in his memory said he died on May 24.

– Joselito Habab, nurse

Known as Jo, the father-of-one died at Whiston Hospital on Wednesday May 20 with his wife, an A&E nurse, by his side.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Fri May 22, 2020
Joselito Habab, a nurse who died after contracting coronavirus (Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

He was originally from Manila, in the Philippines, and joined the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust almost 18 years ago.

– Liz Spooner, nurse

Liz Spooner, 62, had worked at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, South Wales, for more than four decades before she died on May 18 after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday her death was said to have left a “massive hole” at the hospital.

– Neil Ruch, senior paramedic

Neil Ruch was “warm”, “highly respected” and had worked for the East of England Ambulance Service since 2013.

He died on May 18 having been hospitalised with Covid-19 in April, and a classroom at health and safety training centre Essex Medical Training is to be named in his honour.

Neil Ruch was a ‘highly respected’ paramedic (Family handout/East of England Ambulance Service)
Neil Ruch was a ‘highly respected’ paramedic (Family handout/East of England Ambulance Service)

– Dr Abdel Wahab Babiker, consultant

Dr Abdel Wahab Babiker, 70, had worked as a consultant physician at Scarborough Hospital since August 2019. He had been receiving care in hospital after contracting coronavirus and died on Monday May 18.

Dr Ed Smith, director of acute, emergency and elderly medicine at Scarborough Hospital, said: “Dr Babiker was an extremely energetic, hard-working, approachable and dedicated doctor.

“He was particularly notable for his ‘can-do’ attitude and supportive nature, and was well-liked by patients and staff alike.”

– Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, nurse

Undated handout photo issued by GoFundMe of Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, an NHS nurse known as the &#x00201c;big friendly giant&#x00201d;, who has died with coronavirus aged 46
Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, who has died with coronavirus aged 46

Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, who worked as a locum nurse at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, died with coronavirus on May 16 aged 46.

– Carlos Sia, healthcare assistant

Described as a “quiet and gentle” person, Carlos Sia, 62, died on Friday May 15 after spending several weeks in intensive care.

He worked for Worcester Acute NHS Trust alongside his wife Cindy, a healthcare assistant, and daughter Clair, a nurse.

In a letter to staff, trust chief executive Matthew Hopkins said: “His quiet, gentle and respectful nature, his generosity of spirit, his sense of humour and his calming influence also made him popular with patients.”

– Paul Nutt, ambulance care assistant

Mr Nutt, who had just turned 60, worked for South Central Ambulance Service on the Wexham Park Hospital site.

Mr Nutt had been in intensive care for three weeks (SCAS/PA)
Mr Nutt had been in intensive care for three weeks (SCAS/PA)

He is survived by his wife Kim and two daughters, Charlotte and Louise.

In a statement, his family said: “Paul was the most loving and devoted husband and father, and he touched so many people’s lives with his joy and kindness.”

– Lillian Mudzivare, senior mental health nurse

Lillian Mudzivare, 41, who worked as a senior mental health nurse, died following a long battle with coronavirus, the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said.

– Safaa Alam, midwife

Safaa Alam, 30, started her professional career as a nurse before training as a midwife at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, where she was described as a “true role model” known for her kindness and compassion.

She died after treatment for Covid-19.

Undated handout photo issued by Birmingham Women&#x002019;s and Children&#x002019;s NHS Foundation Trust of Safaa Alam, a midwife at Birmingham Women&#x002019;s and Children&#x002019;s, who passed away following treatment for COVID-19.
Safaa Alam, a midwife (Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

– Evelyn Nicolas, care worker

Ms Nicolas, who worked at Maypole Grove Care Home in Kings Heath, Birmingham, died on May 14 after contracting Covid-19.

A friend, who set up a fundraising page for the carer’s family, said she was a mother-of-two “who would do anything to keep a smile on other faces”.

– Jun Terre, healthcare assistant

Jun Terre, 52, died on May 14 and was said to be “a gracious, quiet and kind gentleman with a smile that would light up a room”, according to Neil Macdonald, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive.

– Peter Gough, administration assistant

Peter Gough, 56, an administration assistant at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, died on May 12, shortly after raising a lack of personal protective equipment to a friend.

“No PPE for admin staff. Not even sanitiser gel as not enough for everywhere in hospital,” a message to friend Paul Saville read before his death.

– Peter Hart, ambulance paramedic

The “highly respected” ambulance paramedic and hospital emergency medic died on his 52nd birthday on May 12.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Thu May 14, 2020
Peter Hart (Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust/PA)

He worked in the emergency department at East Surrey Hospital for Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust as well as doing shifts for the ambulance service.

– Norman Austria, healthcare assistant

The 61-year-old healthcare assistant from the Philippines was described as a “highly valued” member of his ward.

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton said he regularly sang the song ‘You are my sunshine’ to calm and reassure vulnerable patients.

Mr Austria’s widow Shirley said: “Norman was a very lovable, caring and responsible person. We were married for 40 years and he was a wonderful husband. He was very proud of his family and loved his children and grandchildren very much.”

– Poornima Nair, GP

Dr Nair was a GP at Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

Her surgery posted on its website that she was a “much loved and valued colleague and friend” who had died after a “prolonged” Covid-19 infection.

– Dr Thaung Htaik, consultant

Dr Htaik, 65, had been working at the Great Western Hospitals NHS Trust since January 2019 and was described as “universally well-liked”.

He died after testing positive for the virus and leaves behind a wife, four children and three grandchildren.

In a statement, his family said: “He always put others first and we know just how committed he was to looking after his patients both at this difficult time and throughout his career.”

– Alanzo Smith, mental health worker

The 62-year-old, from Chingford, had been a mental health worker at the Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust for 22 years before his death on May 10.

Alanzo Smith had been working at the mental health trust for more than two decades (Spurgeon Smith)
Alanzo Smith had been working at the mental health trust for more than two decades (Spurgeon Smith)

His twin brother, Spurgeon, described him as a “happy and jolly” man who loved his job, adding: “He would go in even when he was off work, he was a dedicated worker.”

– Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, GP

Eighty-four-year-old Karamat Ullah Mirza had been seeing patients until two weeks ago.

His widow Estelle told the Clacton Gazette: “He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless and daring and had enormous knowledge.

“He worked endlessly for the NHS and non-stop for this country.”

– Phil Rennie, ambulance care assistant

Mr Rennie was a patient transport service care assistant who was “extremely proud” to work for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), based in Oldham.

He died at Fairfield General Hospital in Bury on May 10.

– Resy Manalo, care worker

Resy Manalo (Handout/PA)
Resy Manalo (Handout/PA)

Filipino nurse Resy Manalo, 64, worked at County Homes in Birkenhead, Merseyside. She died in hospital on May 7.

Her daughter told PA: “Even though she died a hero it was still hard to accept that she died alone under the world’s circumstances and not to even hug her for one last time.”

– Augustine Agyei-Mensah, learning disabilities nurse

Augustine Agyei-Mensah, known to his colleagues as Gus, was a highly regarded team member at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

Originally from Ghana, he was proud of his heritage and “dedicated” to his young family.

– Tariq Shafi, doctor

Dr Tariq Shafi was the “greatly respected” lead consultant for haematology for 13 years at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford. His death was announced on May 7.

“Tariq… built an amazing team of dedicated clinicians and support workers, placing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did,” his trust said.

– Fiona Johnstone, hospital administration worker

Ms Johnstone worked at Biggart Hospital in Prestwick as part of the administration team. Colleagues said she was “valued and highly regarded”. Her death was announced on May 7.

– Onyenachi Obasi, nurse and health visitor

Onyenachi Obasi, 51, was living in Barking and Dagenham at the time of her death.

The family of Onyenachi Obasi paid tribute to her dedication to nursing (Family handout)
The family of Onyenachi Obasi paid tribute to her dedication to nursing (Family handout)

She was described by her family as an “example of unconditional love” and died on May 6, five weeks after being put on a ventilator.

Her niece, Ijeoma Uzoukwu, told the PA news agency: “She loved her job, but that is what caused her to fall ill in the first place.”

– Jennie Sablayan, haematology nurse

Ms Sablayan was described as a “much-loved specialist” who had trained in the Philippines before joining University College London Hospital in 2002. A GoFundMe, set up in her memory, said she died on May 5.

– Julie Edward, nurse

Ms Edward died on May 4 with coronavirus, according to a Go Fund Me page for her family, having worked at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading since 2017.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust commended her “kindness and dedication to her job”.

– Van Lang Hoang, patient transport driver

His death was announced by Barts Health NHS Trust on Monday May 4.

– Mark Woolcock, ambulance care assistant

Mr Woolcock was one of four members of Barts Health NHS Trust to die after contracting Covid-19. His death was announced by the trust.

– Dr Habibhai Babu, senior house officer

The doctor, known to colleagues as Babu, worked at Whipps Cross Hospital. His death was announced by Barts Health NHS Trust.

– Lalaine Lopez Pesario, care home worker

Lalaine Lopez Pesario was a care worker who died on May 3 with Covid-19.

“Always smiling and laughing, she was a breath of fresh air. She will be dearly loved by the staff and the residents. We will miss her terribly,” Yolanda Jones, director of Mumbles Nursing Home, said, according to ITV.

– Sue Cairns, care worker

The 58-year-old from Manston, Kent, died at Margate’s QEQM hospital on May 2, days after she developed a worrying cough and her condition worsened. She worked at a Kent care home for autistic adults with people she “absolutely adored”.

– Eleuterio Gibela, domestic services worker

The father of two, known by colleagues as Boy, died on Saturday May 2 after testing positive for the virus.

The 68-year-old and “true gentleman”had worked in domestic services at Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Trust for nearly 20 years.

– Saad Al-Dubbaisi, GP

Coronavirus Mon May 4, 2020
Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi (NHS Bury CCG/PA)

Dr Al-Dubbaisi, a “loving and kind” GP from Bury who “gave everything for the community”, died on May 3 aged 59, after several weeks of illness with Covid-19.

Born in Iraq, Dr Al-Dubbaisi worked in the Greater Manchester town for almost 20 years, his daughter told the Bury Times.

– Mark Piggott, leadership team member

Father-of-two Mark Piggott was the head of capital projects and programmes at the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, a team based at the hospital, and had also worked for neighbouring trusts.

Described as “a great family man, a loving husband and fantastic dad” by his wife Julie, Mr Piggott died on May 1 having contracted coronavirus, according to the Health Service Journal.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Mon May 4, 2020
Mark Piggott (Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

– Afua Fofie, healthcare assistant

Afua Fofie is described as having an “infectious laugh and willingness to go the extra mile” for patients and those she worked with.

– Robert Black, paramedic

The 52-year-old paramedic had worked for the Scottish Ambulance Service for 28 years.

He died on May 2 with confirmed Covid-19 and was described as “an absolute gem of a man”.

– Ray Lever, domestic services assistant

Ray Lever, a domestic services assistant at the Northern General Hospital, was remembered by colleagues as a kind man and a doting grandfather. He died on May 1.

His daughters Rachel, Kathryn, and Rebecca said: “Dad was the perfect dad and grandad and nothing was ever too much trouble for him if it meant helping someone else.”

– Cecilia Fashanu, nurse

She was described by her family as “our superwoman” following her death.

She died at her workplace, Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, on April 30 after receiving critical care for a number of weeks.

The 63-year-old was employed as an agency nurse, covering shifts on a number of wards over the last two years.

– Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, doctor

“NHS hero” Dr Siddiqui died on April 30 while being treated for Covid-19, having worked at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester as a clinical fellow in its burns and plastics department.

– Gill Oakes, hospice nurse

Gill Oakes was a senior clinical support nurse at Bolton Hospice – she died on April 30 after contracting coronavirus.

Leigh Vallance, the chief executive at Bolton Hospice, said: “She was a brilliant nurse who often helped new members of the team settle into their role at the hospice. We will always remember her kindness and her lovely smile.”

– Philomina Cherian, nurse

Philomina Cherian, a nurse at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, who died due to Covid-19
(Joseph Varkey)

Philomina Cherian was a staff nurse and “incredibly caring friend and colleague” on the Acute Assessment Unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. She died on April 30 due to Covid-19, aged 63.

– Mark Stanley, paramedic

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two of its staff had died within three days after contracting coronavirus.

The first, 57-year-old Mark Stanley from North Yorkshire, died in hospital on April 30. Mr Stanley’s friends said he was “such a great bloke” and extremely fit with no underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Fri May 1, 2020
Mark Stanley (Family handout/PA)

– Unnamed emergency medical technician for Yorkshire Ambulance Service

The second member of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service was an unnamed medical technician from West Yorkshire, who died in hospital on April 30.

Both colleagues “worked tirelessly for many years serving their local communities and were married with families”, the trust said in a statement.

– Suzanne Loverseed, care worker

Previously an ITU nurse, Ms Loverseed spent more recent years working in care homes.

In a blog post, her son Ian O’Neal wrote: “We might have had another twenty years with her; instead, we had to say goodbye via an ipad, unable to hold her hand.”

– Momudou Dibba, hospital housekeeper

Momudou &#39;Mo&#39; Dibba
Momudou ‘Mo’ Dibba (West Hertfordshire NHS Trust/PA)

Momudou – or Mo – Dibba worked on Watford General Hospital’s Letchmore and Lengley wards. He died on April 29.

“He would go above and beyond for everyone, organising staff leaving parties and supporting everyone in their roles. He will be sorely missed,” West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said.

– Mike Brown, hospital linen porter

The “well-recognised and popular” hospital linen porter had worked for 20 years for University Hospital Southampton (UHS) before his death in the early hours of April 29.

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020
Mike Brown had worked as a hospital porter for 20 years (Family handout/PA)

– Dr Nasir Khan

Married well-recognised and popular father-of-three Dr Nasir Khan would “look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need,” according to his son Mahad Ali Khan.

Dr Khan was a locum doctor working at Dewsbury and District Hospital, who died on April 29 after contracting Covid-19.

– Karen Hutton, care worker

The “much-loved” 58-year-old, who died on April 28 after testing positive for Covid-19, was employed as a staff nurse at Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Wed May 6, 2020
Karen Hutton died at home on April 28 (Thistle Healthcare/PA)

– Jermaine Wright, senior pharmacy technician

Mr Wright, 45, died on April 27 after contracting the virus, having most recently worked at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

Imperial College Healthcare Trust described him as an “inspiration” who “saved countless lives”.

Jermaine Wright
Jermaine Wright was described as an ‘inspiration’ to those who knew him (Family handout/PA)

– Kenneth Lambatan, cardiology research nurse

Mr Lambatan was just 33 years old when he died on April 27 after contracting Covid-19 and was “an extraordinary person, son, brother, nurse, colleague and friend”, according to a GoFundMe page posted in his memory.

St George’s Hospital, London, where he worked, said he was “described as a ‘true gem’ by those that knew him well”.

– Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, nurse

Known as Kumar to his colleagues, Mr Pavithran was a staff nurse at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, where he was “very well-liked” according to a spokesman for his workplace. He died on April 27 having contracted Covid-19.

– Elma Cavalida, maternity assistant

The “bubbly” and “friendly” maternity assistant worked at Northwick Park Hospital and died on April 26 after contracting Covid-19.

She arrived in England 10 years ago from the Philippines according to a GoFundMe page set up by her husband.

– Julius Sana, healthcare support worker

Mr Sana, 40, fell ill with Covid-19 while working at a private hospital which cares for people with neurodegenerative diseases in Newport, South Wales. He died on April 26.

– Eileen Landers, cleaner

The hospital cleaner with a “heart of gold” died after contracting Covid-19 on April 26 at Queen’s Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent, where she had worked for the past 16 years.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Tue Apr 28, 2020
Eileen Landers (University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust/PA)

– Fiona Anderson, nurse

The community staff nurse at Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, Sunderland, “devoted her life to helping others” before she died on April 26 after testing positive for the virus.

Her family said she died “doing what she loved, working for the NHS and caring for those in need”.

– Jodon Gait, nurse

The 46-year-old had symptoms of Covid-19 before dying at home on April 25. He had been working for just over 12 months in the medical short stay unit at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he was described as “a dedicated, passionate, caring colleague”.

– Dr Martin Mansell, consultant nephrologist

The kidney specialist, a consultant nephrologist at St Peter’s Hospitals, Middlesex Hospital and Royal Free Hospital, London, died after contracting Covid-19, the Renal Association announced.

According to a social media tribute by his daughter, Dr Mansell died on April 24.

– Dr Paul Kabasele, eye doctor

Known for his “warm, reassuring and generous nature”, Mr Kabasele worked for a decade as part of the eye care team at Croydon University Hospital before he died having contracted Covid-19 on April 24.

Paul Kabasele was an eye doctor (Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)
Paul Kabasele was an eye doctor (Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

– Adekunle Enitan, intensive care nurse

The “kind and cheery” father-of-two died in hospital on April 24 after being cared for by the team at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, with whom he had worked for five years.

– Janice Glassey, healthcare assistant

The “much-loved” 66-year-old, who worked in the out-of-hours district nursing service for Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in Halton, Cheshire, died on April 24 after contracting the virus, her employers said.

– Emelita Hurboda, nurse

A self-employed nurse in Nottingham, Ms Hurboda “made sacrifices to work abroad and moved to the UK to provide a better life and education for her family”.

– Tony Kabia, hospital security guard

Tony Kabia, a hospital security worker from Wythenshaw, Greater Manchester, “took pride in his work and brightened everyone’s day”, said health trust bosses. He died on April 23.

– Larni Zuniga, care home nurse

Mr Zuniga, who received his British citizenship in February, died on April 24 aged 54, at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

After arriving in the UK 12 years ago in a bid to make a better life for his family, according to a friend, he worked in the Surrey Hills care home in Godalming.

– Dr Vishna Rasiah, consultant neonatologist

Dr Vishna Rasiah, who worked as a “clinical lead” at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, died after contracting coronavirus, the trust announced on April 24.

His wife Liza said: “He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own. I couldn’t have been prouder of him.”

Coronavirus &#x002013; Fri Apr 24, 2020
Consultant neonatologist Dr Vishna Rasiah (Birmingham Women and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust)

– Dr Thomas Oelmann, clinician

The 57-year-old died after being admitted to hospital with a dissecting aortic aneurysm. He was also found to have Covid-19, and died on April 23, according to a statement from DHU Health Care.

Stephen Bateman, chief executive of DHU Health Care, said: “Our thoughts are with Nenita, his partner, and his five brothers, sister and friends as they come to terms with their loss.”

– Sharon Scanlon, care worker

The “dedicated, hard-working” 58-year-old, a member of Powys County Council’s adult social care team in Mid Wales for four years, died of suspected Covid-19 on April 23. From Brecon, she was married and had two grown-up children and a granddaughter.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Thu Apr 23, 2020
Sharon Scanlon was 58 (Powys County Council/PA)

– Eyitolami Olaolorun, paediatric nurse

The mother-of-four’s death was announced by her family on April 23.

In a tribute on GoFundMe, her children said: “She was an excellent paediatric nurse with 40 years of experience.

“She was caring and compassionate towards all her patients and their families, so much so, that some of them have become part of our extended family.”

– June Anderson, carer

Ms Anderson died on April 22 after contracting Covid-19, having worked for many years at James Dixon Court in Netherton, Merseyside, Sefton Council has confirmed.

– Mahadaye Jagroop, nurse

Also known as Mary, Ms Jagroop worked at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, where she died after contracting Covid-19 on April 22.

“Mary was a respected and loved member of our team and touched the lives of many in her distinguished career as a nurse,” said Lisa Stalley-Green, chief nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

– Angie Cunningham, nurse

Angie Cunningham provided “amazing care” as a nurse for 30 years before she died at Borders General Hospital, where she worked, on April 22.

In a joint statement with NHS Borders Trust chief executive Ralph Roberts, Ms Cunningham’s family said: “Angie was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great granny, as well as a friend to many more.”

Angie Cunningham
Angie Cunningham, an NHS Borders Trust nurse, died on April 22 (Family handout/PA)

– Katy Davis, nurse

The University of Southampton confirmed the death of Katy Davis, who worked in child health and was described by her colleagues as “a nurse people would aspire to be like”.

The 38-year-old had underlying health conditions and died on April 21 at Southampton General Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

– Melonie Mitchell, 111 worker

Ms Mitchell’s death was confirmed by the London Ambulance Service, where she worked. Chief executive Garrett Emmerson said she “will be greatly missed”.

– Medhat Atalla, consultant

The “hugely popular and respected” Dr Atalla died following treatment for coronavirus at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), where he worked as a consultant geriatrician, the hospital said.

He moved to Britain from Egypt about 20 years ago and his colleagues said he cared for elderly people on three continents, including across the north of England.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Thu Apr 23, 2020
Dr Medhat Atalla died following treatment for Covid-19 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals/PA)

– Ian Reynolds, paramedic

Ian Reynolds, 53, had worked as a paramedic for more than 30 years, and for the last eight had been working as a member of the Selhurst Park pitch-side medical team.

Crystal Palace Football Club paid tribute to him and said he was a “much-loved colleague” and friend.

– Ann Shepherd, counsellor

Ann Shepherd, who had worked at the Moir Medical Centre in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, for 26 years, died in hospital, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

The 80-year-old, from Leicester, had underlying health conditions before contracting coronavirus.

Tributes have been paid to Ann Shepherd, an ‘honest and compassionate’ NHS mental health counsellor who died after contracting Covid-19 (PA)
Tributes have been paid to Ann Shepherd, an ‘honest and compassionate’ NHS mental health counsellor who died after contracting Covid-19 (PA)

– Sharon Bamford, care assistant

Sharon Bamford was described as a “warm” and “caring” healthcare assistant who worked on the haematology/oncology ward at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Her death on April 21 follows that of her husband Malcolm, who also died after contracting Covid-19. Their son, Christian, was admitted to hospital with the virus but has since been discharged.

– Graham Thorne, hospital maintenance worker

After contracting Covid-19 the “quiet and friendly” Mr Thorne died at his workplace of four years, Bedford Hospital, where he was a “quiet and friendly” member of the team according to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He died on April 20 according to the BBC, who spoke with his partner Debbie Cox.

– Charlie Goodwin, ambulance worker

The 61-year-old was described as “an enormously respected member” of the first4care ambulance service in Nottinghamshire. He spent 11 days in intensive care with Covid-19 before he died on April 20.

Mr Goodwin had been an ambulance worker for two decades, and his wife Julie said he “wanted to help out and do his bit”.

Charlie Goodwin
Charlie Goodwin (Daniel and Julie Goodwin/PA)

– Miharajiya Mohideen, adult care nurse

She had been working at Newham General Hospital for several years before contracting Covid-19. She spent 13 days in King George Hospital before her death.

Her son Javed wrote on a JustGiving page set up in her memory: “I am hoping to raise £10,000 for a water well to be built either in Sierra Leone or Malawi, where this will act as an ongoing charity for her.”

– Dr Yusuf Patel, GP and surgery founder

Father-of-three Dr Yusuf Patel, 61, founded Woodgrange Medical Practice in Newham, east London, where he worked as GP for over two decades before he died with coronavirus symptoms on April 20.

Dr Patel’s colleagues there have remembered him as a “simple, humble and honest man” who was “the life and soul of any party.”

Coronavirus &#x002013; Fri Apr 24, 2020
(Newham Healthcare Collaborative)

– Grant Maganga, mental health nurse

Grant Maganga died on April 20 at Tameside Hospital after 11 years of nursing, most recently at Hurst Place in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester, a rehabilitation unit for men with severe mental illness and complex needs.

“Grant was an exceptional nurse who cared deeply for his patients and lit up the room with his infectious smile and positive personality,” said Clare Parker, director of nursing at Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Mr Maganga’s unit.

– Kirsty Jones, healthcare support worker

The mother-of-two died after working for 24 years with NHS Lanarkshire, where she was described as a “selfless and bright” employee.

Her husband, Nigel, said: “She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse… A void has opened in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Kirsty Jones
Kirsty Jones was described as ‘larger than life itself’ (Family handout/PA)

– Sadeq Elhowsh, orthopaedic surgeon

The 58-year-old father of four worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in Merseyside for 17 years.

His nephew Raeif, 32, said Mr Elhowsh was “truly a great friend and “an intelligent, kind-hearted, determined, cheerful and highly accomplished man”.

– Sophie Fagan, carer support specialist

Described as an “extraordinary woman” who “refused to retire”, Sophie Fagan, 78, was well known at Homerton University Hospital and across Hackney, first qualifying as a nurse in 1966.

Paying tribute to her, Homerton chief executive Tracey Fletcher said: “She refused to fully retire and, although she did reduce her hours, she was often to be found meeting relatives and supporting staff in the hospital when she wasn’t due to be. Sophie wanted to make a difference and caring for the elderly was her passion.

– Craig Wakeham, GP

Dr Wakeham had been working as a GP for 30 years, and a message on the Cerne Abbas Surgery website said: “He was also a leading light in both the Clinical Commissioning Group and Local Medical Committee, as well as a devoted husband and father to his two boys.”

He had spent several days in hospital after contracting the virus.

– Ate Wilma Banaag, nurse

Nurse and mother of three Ate Wilma Banaag had worked at Watford General Hospital for almost two decades, since she arrived in the UK in January 2001.

A fundraiser, set up in her memory, said she was “so hard-working up to her last working days” when she contracted the virus.

– Ade Dickson, mental health nurse

Mr Dickson had been working in the Barnet Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team at the time of his death.

The Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust, which announced his death, said: “Ade was a highly respected colleague who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, Trust staff and patients.”

– Gerallt Davies, emergency consultant

On April 20, the 51-year-old, from Swansea, became the first paramedic in Wales to die after contacting coronavirus. He had worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for 26 years.

– Manjeet Singh Riyat, emergency consultant

Mr Riyat, the first Sikh to work as an A&E consultant in the UK, died on April 20. He was known by his colleagues at the Royal Derby Hospital as the “father of the emergency department”.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Mon Apr 20, 2020
Manjeet Riyat (University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust/PA)

– Joanne Klenczon, domestic supervisor

A 34-year-old domestic supervisor from Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Ms Klenzon’s death was announced by the trust on April 20.

Dr Sonia Swart, chief executive at the trust, said: “Joanna Klenczon touched the lives of so many people at NGH and she will be missed by everyone who knew or worked with her.

– Chrissie Emerson, healthcare assistant

Ms Emerson was working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn in Norfolk when she died after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a joint statement issued on April 20, Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw and chairman Professor Steve Barnett said: “The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson, who was such a valued colleague, and much-loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother.

– Grace Kungwengwe, healthcare worker

The frontline worker and grandmother is described as a “dedicated NHS worker, who loved her job and was actively working until she tested positive (for) Covid-19” on a fundraising page set up in her memory.

It said: “She was loved by many and her dedication and care for others was second to none.”

A fundraising page has been set up in Grace Kungwengwe’s memory (GoFundMe/PA)
A fundraising page has been set up in Grace Kungwengwe’s memory (GoFundMe/PA)

– Edem Dzigbede, nurse

After a 30-year nursing career, Ms Dzigbede retired last year before returning to work on the respiratory ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Described on a GoFundMe page in her honour as a “blessing to everyone she came across”, she died on April 19.

– Donna Fitzgerald, care home manager

The 56-year-old worked at Amberley House care home in Plympton, Devon, in a job she “loved so much”, according to her family.

She died on April 18.

– Josephine Matseke (Manini), nurse

Josephine Masteke (Manini), also known as Josephine Peter, died on April 18 at Southport and Formby District General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had been working at Southport on an agency contract since February and had been a nurse for 20 years. She was married with two children.

Josephine Matseke’s colleagues and friends said they were devastated by her death (Family handout/PA)
Josephine Matseke’s colleagues and friends said they were devastated by her death (Family handout/PA)

– Rajesh Kalraiya, community paediatrician, and Mamoona Rana, trainee registrar in psychiatry

The North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT) confirmed the deaths of Drs Kalraiya and Rana, describing them as two “highly valued and respected colleagues”.

Dr Kalraiya was 68 and was working as a locum in Romford. Dr Rana was 49.

– Prem Lal, associate practitioner in histopathology

Ms Lal, who worked at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, died on April 19 after being treated by colleagues in the intensive care unit.

Her colleagues described her as a “mother figure” in the department.

– Keith Dunnington, nurse

Father-of-two Mr Dunnington was an agency nurse, working for Pulse Nursing at a number of health centres including Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust most recently, which said he was known for “always having a positive outlook”.

He died after contracting Covid-19, reportedly on April 19.

– Margaret Tapley, healthcare assistant

The “phenomenal, committed, kind-hearted” auxiliary nurse was still working night shifts when she died on April 19, at the age of 84.

Her grandson, Tom Wood, paid tribute to her and said she had inspired him to become a nurse himself.

Margaret Taplow was still working when she died (Family handout/PA)
Margaret Taplow was still working when she died (Family handout/PA)

– Patrick McManus, nurse

Mr McManus, 60, had worked as a nurse in Staffordshire for more than 40 years when he died after contracting Covid-19.

– Unnamed paramedic for North West Ambulance Service

The paramedic was married with children and had worked for the trust for a considerable number of years.

Chief executive Daren Mochrie said the death will “deeply affect many people within the trust”.

– Jenelyn Carter, healthcare assistant

Ms Carter worked on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was well-loved by all her colleagues and patients, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

– Michael Allieu, staff nurse

Homerton University Hospital NHS Trust confirmed that staff nurse Michael Allieu died on April 18 at Homerton Hospital.

– Dean McKee, care worker

The 28-year-old, who worked at St Vincent’s House care home in Hammersmith, died on April 7.

While the family had not been given official confirmation of his coronavirus diagnosis, they believe Mr McKee must have died of the illness and told PA that police let relatives “go up to see him and they had to wear the full PPE in order to go in the small room that they’d set aside”.

QPR fan and poet Dean McKee dies from suspected coronavirus
Queen’s Park Rangers fan Dean McKee (Queen’s Park Rangers)

– Sonya Kaygan, carer

The “gentle, caring and kind-hearted” 26-year-old died on April 17, leaving behind her three-year-old daughter, who will be raised by Ms Kaygan’s mother, according to a GoFundMe page in her honour.

Ms Kaygan had been working for the agency Care UK, which had seen her work at various care homes, tending to work night shifts, according to her employer, to provide company for residents who do not sleep well.

– Khulisani (Khuli) Nkala, mental health nurse

Mr Nkala, 46, a “well-respected and selfless professional nurse, who always put the patient first” had been working as a charge nurse in the forensic services at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust before he died on April 17, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Colleagues described Khulisani Nkalaas as a compassionate gentleman (PA)
Colleagues described Khulisani Nkalaas as a compassionate gentleman (PA)

– Vivek Sharma, occupational therapist

The 58-year-old father-of-two died on April 17 after isolating since the end of March.

Described as a gentle soul who was kind and generous, he had been isolating from around the end of March as a vulnerable member of staff due to underlying health conditions, and became ill with coronavirus.

– Linda Clarke, community midwife

Wigan Today reported the death of Linda Clarke, a 66-year-old community midwife at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary on April 17.

– Ruben Munoz, nursing assistant

Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust for a decade, died on April 17.

Ruben Munoz
Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust, died after contracting coronavirus (PA)

– Kamlesh Kumar Masson, doctor

Dr Masson, who died on April 16 aged 78, had worked in the NHS for 47 years. He founded the Milton Road Surgery in Grays, Essex, in 1985 and worked there until 2017, when he moved on to locum work.

– Andy Collier, nurse practitioner

Andy Collier, 53, a nurse practitioner at Hollins Park Hospital in Warrington, Cheshire, died on April 15, a spokesman for the North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

He was admitted to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan after becoming seriously ill on March 31 and died with his wife Carol by his bedside.

– Dawn Marshall, support time recovery worker

Most recently at Quayside House in Oldbury, Ms Marshall had worked for the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for 10 years before her death on April 15. The trust said she was “bubbly” and “always breaking out in song”.

– Esther Akinsanya, nurse

The nurse and grandmother was working on the front line at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London before her death on the evening of April 15, Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust confirmed.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Mon May 4, 2020
Esther Akinsanya was working on the front line at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London before her death.

Ms Akinsanya, 55, had been a nurse for the NHS for more than 20 years along with her older sister, Mary Idowu, who has also been fighting Covid-19 and has been in a coma in recent weeks.

Her son Samuel told the PA news agency: “My mother is an angel in human form.

“She was a people’s person, always available to stretch herself thin to help in any way, shape or form. She would sacrifice to ensure you were whole, nothing was half-hearted.”

– Barry England, leading operations manager

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust confirmed Mr England died on April 16, having spent four days in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said Mr England was extremely proud to have worked for the ambulance service for more than 33 years.

– Lourdes Campbell, healthcare assistant

Known as “Des” to her colleagues, the healthcare assistant was remembered as “diligent and compassionate” by the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement on April 16, chief executive of the trust Fiona Noden said Ms Campbell died in the critical care unit at Royal Bolton Hospital after contracting the virus.

– Simon Guest, radiographer

A radiographer at Furness General Hospital, Mr Guest died on the evening of April 15. His wife Nicky described him as “special, a true gentleman and a great role model to all”.

– Jane Murphy, clinical support worker

Aged 73, Ms Murphy worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before being retrained as a clinical support worker.

“Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong,” a friend said.

– Dr Krishan Arora, GP

Dr Krishan Arora was a senior partner at Violet Lane Medical Practice, and had been a GP in Croydon, south London, for 27 years. The 57-year-old died on April 15 after testing positive for the virus.

– Gladys Mujajati, also known as Gladys Nyemba, mental health nurse

The 46-year-old, who worked to support people in Derby, has been described as “precious” by science minister Amanda Solloway, and “much-loved”, “warm” and “caring” by her colleagues.

Ms Mujajati, who had an underlying health condition and had stepped away from work in recent weeks, died in hospital, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Fri Apr 17, 2020
Gladys Mujajati (Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

– Amrik Bamotra, radiology support worker

Mr Bamotra, known to colleagues as “Bob”, was said to have “treated everyone like his own family”, and leaves behind a wife, daughter and son.

The 63-year-old had worked at the King George Hospital in Ilford, east London, for four years, and is suspected to have died from coronavirus. His death was announced on April 15.

– Andy Treble, theatre assistant

The 57-year-old, a theatre assistant at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North Wales, died on April 15 after testing positive for the disease.

His sister, Maria Molloy, described her brother – who had worked at the hospital for almost 40 years – as a “kind man” who dedicated his life to his profession and “always had a smile on his face”.

– Khalid Jamil, healthcare assistant

Mr Jamil, 57, died on April 14 after working in a ward caring for the elderly at Watford General Hospital, having joined West Hertfordshire NHS Trust in March 2006.

His daughter Sumaiyah Jamil, 22, told the Watford Observer her father was “an NHS hero who lost his life to coronavirus” but whose memories they will cherish forever.

Khalid Jamil (West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)
Khalid Jamil (West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

– Juliet Alder, healthcare assistant

The 58-year-old mother had worked at West London NHS Trust since 2016. She died on April 14 and was described by Carolyn Regan, trust chief executive, as “kind, caring and thoughtful”

– Patricia Crowhurst, care worker

A carer for more than 20 years, Ms Crowhurst died on April 14. Most recently she had worked as a healthcare assistant for a nursing agency, providing care at a number of homes on Teesside.

Her daughters told ITV News “she was the most loving, affectionate woman that we’ve had the pleasure of being with”.

– Linnette Cruz, dental nurse

The 51-year-old senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty died on April 14 having been admitted with Covid-19 in March, according to NHS Wales.

Brynteg practice owner Nik Patel said: “She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all.”

Linnette Cruz, 51, who died on April 14
Linnette Cruz, 51, died on April 14 (NHS Wales/PA)

– Steven Pearson, mental health nurse

Father-of-two Steven Pearson “dedicated his life to mental health”, said Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, for whom he worked for 30 years helping vulnerable patients in the community.

A “highly respected member of the team with a larger than life personality”, he leaves his wife Anne, and their two daughters, Rebecca, 26, and Bethany, 20.

– Johanna Daniels, care home nurse

Originally from South Africa, the 67-year-old had been working in Pitkerro Care Centre, in Dundee, as a nurse. Said by friends to be “incredibly kind-hearted, selfless and dedicated”, she died on April 13 having fallen ill with Covid-19.

– Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, nurse

The mother-of-five was an agency nurse who lived in Leeds and worked at Harrogate Hospital. She died on April 13, aged 55.

Her daughter said: “It meant everything to be a nurse, she’s been doing it for as long as I remember – more than 30 years.”

Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, an agency nurse at Harrogate District Hospital, died after contracting Covid-19
Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, an agency nurse at Harrogate District Hospital, died after contracting Covid-19 (Family handout/PA)

– Remigio Cabansag, housekeeper at a care home

Mr Cabansag had been working at Highbury New Park Care Home in London for almost eight years when he fell ill and died on April 12.

Bosses at the home paid tribute and said he was a hard worker who took “great pride” in keeping residents’ rooms clean and was “always willing to go the extra mile”.

– Barbara Sage, Marie Curie nurse

The 68-year-old, from Bromley in south London, died in intensive care on April 12 after spending more than 40 years working in palliative care, and the last 14 years with Marie Curie.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Sun Apr 19, 2020
Barbara Sage (Marie Curie/PA)

– Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, care home staff

Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, who worked at Grennell Lodge Nursing Home in Sutton, south London, for more than 30 years, died in hospital on April 12 after contracting Covid-19.

– Dr Peter Tun, associate specialist

The father-of-two worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old, who died in the intensive care unit at the hospital on April 12, was called a “superhero dad” by his two sons in a tribute.

Dr Peter Tun was remembered as a &#x00201c;superhero dad&#x00201d; by his children (Family handout/PA Wire)
Dr Peter Tun was remembered as a ‘superhero dad’ by his children (Family handout/PA)

– Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, nurse

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died on April 12 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

David Carter, chief executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.”

– Cheryl Williams, ward housekeeper

Housekeeper Cheryl Williams, who died after contracting Covid-19
Housekeeper Cheryl Williams, who died after contracting Covid-19 (Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust/PA)

North Middlesex University Hospital said Ms Williams would be remembered as a “much-loved colleague”.

Ms Williams, who worked as a housekeeper on an elderly patient ward at the hospital in Edmonton, north London, died on April 12.

– Maureen Ellington, healthcare assistant

Grandmother Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s “would light up any room she entered”, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died on April 12, having worked for the NHS for more than 25 years

– Leilani Medel, nurse

Mrs Medel, who worked as an agency nurse in South Wales, was described as a “wonderful and caring person”. Her employer, Cardiff-based Hoop Recruitment, said: “The nursing profession has lost a warm-natured and beautiful nurse who cared for so many vulnerable people during her nursing career.”

– Amarante Dias, hospital worker

Amarante Dias, who worked at the Weston General Hospital in north Somerset, was described as a “valued and much-loved colleague” who would be “greatly missed”.

– Melujean Ballesteros, nurse

The “dedicated and very caring” Filipino nurse, 60, died at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on April 12, just two days after being admitted.

– Kevin Smith, plaster technician

Plaster technician Kevin Smith
Plaster technician Kevin Smith, who died after contracting Covid-19 (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

Doncaster Royal Infirmary confirmed the death of plaster technician Kevin Smith on April 12, following a “brief, but courageous, battle with Covid-19”.

He worked at the hospital for more than 35 years and was “renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion”, the trust said.

– Oscar King Jr, hospital porter

Oscar King Jr, a Filipino porter at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, died on April 11, aged 45. He was said to have worked for the hospital for more than a decade, “always doing his job with great enthusiasm and joy”.

– Elbert Rico, hospital porter

A colleague of Oscar King Jr at John Radcliffe, Mr Rico worked as a porter there since moving to the UK from the Philippines in 2004 “and loved the work that he did”, according to a fundraising page published by his family.

– Gareth Roberts, nurse

The death of the “extremely popular” Mr Roberts, who came out of retirement in 2015 having worked since the 1980s, was confirmed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board on April 11.

– Mandy Siddorn, pharmacy checking technician

Described by colleagues at Swettenham Chemists as a “loyal, hardworking and dedicated friend”, Ms Siddorn was a registered checking technician, the highest ranked non-pharmacist role.

– Donna Campbell, healthcare support worker

Described by colleagues as “beautiful and kind-hearted”, the healthcare support worker from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff died at the University Hospital of Wales on April 10.

– Sara Dee Trollope, nurse

A 51-year-old matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, Mrs Trollope died at Watford General Hospital on April 10 after testing positive for the virus.

The mother-of-four was described as “an example to every one of us” by her daughter.

Mrs Trollope with Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Sara Dee Trollope with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Family handout/PA)

– Brian Darlington, porter

Mr Darlington, a porter with Mid Cheshire Hospitals, was known for handing out sweets to his colleagues. He died on April 10, aged 68.

His wife of 46 years, Ava, said: “He was dedicated to the trust, and as a family we are grateful for and appreciative of all of the kind words and messages we have seen and received.”

– Julie Omar, nurse

The trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire died at home while self-isolating with symptoms on April 10. She was 52.

– Amor Gatinao, nurse

The nurse is reported to have died on the morning of April 10, having worked at St Charles Hospital, west London.

– Andy Costa, ward administrator

Mr Costa was one of the longest-serving members of staff at a mental health centre in London, having worked for 26 years in the NHS, most recently as a ward administrator at Highgate Mental Health Centre in north London.

The NHS trust paid tribute to his “diligence and loyalty” after he died on April 9.

Andy Costa
The trust paid tribute to Andy Costa’s ‘diligence and loyalty’ (Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust)

– Abdul Gellaledin, ambulance care assistant

Colleagues of Mr Gellaledin, who worked for Falck Ambulance UK helping to transport patients to and from Kingston Hospital, held a two-minute silence for him following his death earlier in April.

– Mick Gallagher, agency care worker

The 34-year-old had been working night shifts in a care home near Glasgow and was training to be a nurse at the time of his death on April 9.

He had just moved in with his partner John when he was diagnosed with the virus. He died suddenly, with John by his side.

John told Channel 4: “His last words were that he was scared, and I was scared too but I was there for him.

“And then he told me that he loved me and I said it to him as well, that I loved him and that we were going to get through it.”

– Aimee O’Rourke, nurse

The 39-year-old nurse and mother died at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, where she worked, on April 9.

– Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, consultant urologist

The 53-year-old wrote a Facebook post asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urgently provide every NHS worker with personal protective equipment just five days before he died on the night of April 8.

Doctor Abdul Mabud Chowdhury
Doctor Abdul Mabud Chowdhury (Golam Rahat Khan/PA)

– Dr Edmond Adedeji, doctor

The 62-year-old worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire, and died “doing a job he loved” on April 8.

– Fayez Ayache, GP

The 76-year-old general practitioner and grandfather died in Ipswich Hospital on April 8, having been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and coronavirus.

– Elsie Sazuze, care home nurse

Mrs Sazuze, who worked for Wolverhampton-based agency Totallycare, died on April 7 at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, according to the BBC, who spoke to her husband, Ken.

– Leilani Dayrit, nurse

Leilani Dayrit
Leilani Dayrit was a nurse at St Cross Hospital in Rugby (Handout/PA)

Described as a “ray of sunshine”, Ms Dayrit, a Filipino nurse who worked at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, died on April 7.

– Donald Suelto, nurse

The 51-year-old, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died on April 7 after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

– Alice Kit Tak Ong, nurse

The 70-year-old, originally from Hong Kong, died on April 7 after 44 years of working for the NHS. She was described by her daughter, Melissa, as “generous to everyone else before herself”.

Alice Ong with her daughter Melissa, who is now 36
Alice Ong with her daughter Melissa (Melissa Ong/PA)

– Janice Graham, nurse

The 58-year-old healthcare support worker from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde became the first nurse in Scotland to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on April 6.

– Syed Zishan Haider, GP

The 79-year-old family doctor, known as Zishan by colleagues at Barking and Dagenham CCG – where he worked for more than three decades, died in hospital on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The CCG chair Dr Jagan John said: “Dr Haider was a selfless man who loved his patients, and this is a tragic loss to our GP community.”

– Barbara Moore, patient discharge planner

Barbara Moore, 54, a patient discharge planner at Aintree University Hospital
Barbara Moore, 54, was a patient discharge planner at Aintree University Hospital (Liverpool University Hospitals/PA)

Described as an “unsung hero”, the 54-year-old grandmother died on April 6, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

– Dr Alfa Saadu, doctor

The 68-year-old, who had returned to work from retirement, died on April 6 at the Whittington Hospital in north London.

– Jitendra Rathod, surgeon

A “highly regarded” associate specialist in cardiothoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, Mr Rathod died on the morning of April 6.

Jitendra Rathod, a surgeon who died in Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19
Surgeon Jitendra Rathod died in Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 (Cardiff and Vale University Health Board/PA)

– Lynsay Coventry, midwife

Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, announced the death of the 54-year-old – the first involving a serving NHS midwife after testing positive for the virus – on April 5.

– Emily Perugia, care worker

A care co-ordinator in Hillingdon, north-west London, Ms Perugia was just 29 at the time of her death, which was confirmed on April 5.

She was described by a colleague as a “lovely woman, who never said no to any requests”. Ms Perugia’s mother, sister, brother and fiance all work for the same NHS trust as her.

– Ibilola Aladejana, hospital receptionist

Known as Lola, the “much-loved” Mrs Aladejana was an agency worker who had been at University College Hospital for four years, most recently as a receptionist.

The mother-of-three died on April 4 due to complications of Covid-19, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her husband Ayodele Aladejana.

– Catherine Sweeney, care home worker

Ms Sweeney died on April 4 while being cared for at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. In a statement released through the GMB union, her family said she was a “wonderful mother, sister, and beloved aunty”.

– Glen Corbin, nurse

The 59-year-old had worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, north-west London, for more than 25 years and his employer, the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, announced his death on April 4.

– Rebecca Mack, nurse

The 29-year-old died on April 5, after going into self-isolation with symptoms. Her friend, Sarah Bredin-Kemp, said she was an “incredible nurse”.

– Liz Glanister, nurse

Staff nurse Liz Glanister
Staff nurse Liz Glanister (Family handout/PA)

Aintree University Hospital said the staff nurse died on April 3, with her family describing their loss as “simply beyond words”.

– Dr Anton Sebastianpillai, consultant

The consultant geriatrician died on April 4, four days after being admitted to the intensive care unit and two weeks after completing his final shift on March 20, according to Kingston Hospital in south-west London.

– Elvira Bucu, healthcare assistant

Ms Bucu, based at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, died on April 3.

A statement from Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said her colleagues described her as a “ray of sunshine”.

– Amanda Forde, GP receptionist

In a statement on its website, Vale Practice in Crouch End, north London, paid tribute to the “beautiful, caring receptionist”, who died on April 3 having contracted Covid-19.

– John Alagos, nurse

The Mail On Sunday reported that the 27-year-old nurse, who treated coronavirus patients at Watford General Hospital, died after a shift on April 3.

– Areema Nasreen, nurse

Ms Nasreen, 36, died on April 2 in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years.

– Professor Mohamed Sami Shousha, researcher

The 79-year-old, who had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978, died on April 2.

His nephew, Abdelrahman Shousha, said his uncle returned to work to help fight the virus despite his age, adding: “My uncle was characterised by his humbleness, virtue and his adamancy to help and serve, whether it be his family, friends, his colleagues or his students.”

– Carol Jamabo, care worker

Mother-of-two Ms Jamabo, 56, is believed to have been the first care worker who died after contracting Covid-19 to be identified publicly.

The care worker with Cherish Elderly Care in Bury, Greater Manchester, died on April 1, according to a GoFundMe page established to support her family.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Mon Apr 6, 2020
Care worker Carol Jamabo (centre), with her sons Tonye Selema and Abiye Selema (Family handout/PA)

– Thomas Harvey, nurse

The healthcare assistant, a father-of-seven who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London, died at home on March 29, aged 57.

– Dr Amged El-Hawrani, consultant

Dr El-Hawrani was an ear, nose and throat consultant with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. He died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on March 28, aged 55.

Amged El-Hawrani
Amged El-Hawrani, was the first frontline NHS hospital worker to die after testing positive for coronavirus, according to NHS England (University Hospitals Derby and Burton/PA)

– Pooja Sharma, pharmacist

Ms Sharma, a pharmacist at Eastbourne District General Hospital, died unexpectedly on March 26, according to a JustGiving page created in her memory.

– Dr Habib Zaidi, doctor

The GP in Leigh-on-Sea died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on March 25, aged 76.

Dr Habib Zaidi
Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, was a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 47 years (NHS Southend/PA)

– Dr Adil El Tayar, transplant surgeon

The 63-year-old died at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London, on March 25. He had been working as a locum surgeon.

– Charles Kwame Tanor, mental health worker

The 39-year-old had been working night shifts at Eden Place Mental Health Nursing Home in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, before he died on March 11.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Wed May 6, 2020
Charles Kwame Tanor, right, with partner Prudence King (Family handout/PA)

Mr Tanor’s partner Prudence King, his four-year-old son Charles and 12-year-old stepson said they are “devastated” by his death.

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl LV: Chiefs-Buccaneers preview, live stream, kickoff time

    Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs thump Canucks

    Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to seven games and Wayne Simmonds added a pair as the Maple Leafs whomped the Canucks on Saturday.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • 10 things: Chris Boucher's career night couldn't overcome Trae Young's Hawks

    Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 boards in the Raptors' loss to the Hawks.

  • How Patrick Mahomes compares to other sports legends at this stage of his career

    At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.

  • Jake Allen sensational as Habs edge Sens in matinee affair

    Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

  • Eagles reportedly expected to trade QB Carson Wentz soon

    Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season.

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson make it on first ballot

    The three recent legends were joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Bill Nunn.

  • Chiefs hold the ultimate trump card in Super Bowl

    You can't write off Tom Brady and the Bucs, but if Patrick Mahomes does his thing on Sunday the Chiefs will once again be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

  • Giannis, Kawhi join LeBron in ripping NBA over All-Star game fiasco

    Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Here are 10 reasons to appreciate Tom Brady as he makes his 10th Super Bowl appearance

    The stats and trivia about Tom Brady's career are endless and stunning.

  • Game between Bielefeld, Bremen called off due to snowstorm

    BERLIN — The Bundesliga game between Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen was called off hours before kickoff Sunday due to a heavy snowstorm that’s sweeping across Germany. “Due to the heavy and prolonged snowfall combined with frost, it’s not guaranteed that the game can be carried out properly,” the German soccer league said in statement. “A new date for the game will be announced shortly.” Bielefeld is in the north east of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which was among those worst hit by the storm. Police said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions in the state. Arminia club employees had tried clearing the pitch of snow, and the Bremen team had already travelled the day before to Bielefeld, but there was no let-up in the wintry conditions. The second division game between Paderborn and Heidenheim was also called off. Paderborn is just over 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Bielefeld. Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt was still going ahead in Sinsheim, more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Paderborn. Frankfurt was bidding to reclaim fourth place from Bayer Leverkusen with a win. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Leipzig to host Liverpool in Hungary due to travel curbs

    NYON, Switzerland — Leipzig will play Liverpool in Budapest in the Champions League after Germany blocked almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Leipzig's round of 16 first leg will be at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, still on Feb. 16. The German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Borussia Mönchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on Feb. 24, but could be extended. Gladbach has said it had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Quebec native Antony Auclair could taste Super Bowl glory tonight

    There's about 1,700 people in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, a small municipality in Quebec's Beauce region, and chances are on Sunday night they will all be watching the Super Bowl. The community's claim to fame, aside from a picturesque covered bridge crossing the Chaudière River, is Antony Auclair, a six-foot-six, 256-pound tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Auclair's success is a major point of pride for the town of Notre-Dame-des-Pins. Strung up along the side of Highway 173 is a banner that cheers on Auclair's team. The town's mayor, Lyne Bourque, wears a signed Buccaneers mask as a show of support. Now in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, Auclair signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after playing at Laval University in Quebec City. If Laurent Duvernay-Tardif hadn't opted out of the NFL season to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Quebec, two of the province's homegrown football pros would be facing off as the Buccaneers go up against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Following in the footsteps of Duvernay-Tardif, Auclair will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl, though there's a good chance he won't get playing time because he's not on the starting line. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Auclair's younger brother Adam, a defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks, is in Tampa Bay to cheer on his brother's team in person. "It's kind of crazy to live this with my brother," he told CBC's All in a Weekend. "I'm pretty excited about the game. I'm excited to feel the vibe of the Super Bowl even if there are less fans in the building." Adam said he wasn't sure about travelling to the U.S. because of the pandemic restrictions, but he ultimately decided that this was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" he couldn't pass up. Beyond that, he said everyone who will be in attendance at the game has to present a COVID-19 negative test. Auclair's parents will be watching from their home in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, and according to Adam, "they are going to be really really close to the TV." Hard work pays off Auclair is one of a handful of people who have graduated from playing football at a Canadian university to securing a spot in the NFL. Adam attributes his brother's success to his work ethic, saying he is one of the hardest working members of the team. "When I was playing with him at Laval, he was always, after every practice, going to the gym. Or studying plays before he went to bed. He was always giving more than anyone else on the team. And he's also a great leader, he's a leader who will show by example and I think that's what the coaches over there liked about him." This sentiment is echoed by Auclair's former coaches. "He always wanted to know more. He always wanted to work harder than everyone else. He was often the first in the field," said Mathieu Bertrand, special teams co-ordinator for the Laval Rouge et Or. "Going to the NFL is one thing, but staying there for four years is another." "My biggest dream now is that he can bring the Super Bowl trophy back to PEPS (Pavillon de l'éducation physique et des sports de l'Université Laval) sometime in the spring," said head coach Glen Constantin. True to form, Adam says Auclair is extremely focused ahead of the game. "He is studying his play even if he is probably not going to play this weekend, he is ready to play if his name gets called," said Adam. "I told him to enjoy every moment and I think that is really what he's going to do. Even if he's not playing, it's a really big accomplishment that he's going to be there."

  • Super Bowl betting: This is Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl. How did he do against the spread in the first 9?

    If you bet on the Super Bowl every year, you've have experience betting on or against Tom Brady.

  • Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

    LAS VEGAS — Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67. Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. He had been battling prostate and other cancers. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away. A lovable heavyweight with a drinking problem, Spinks beat Ali by decision in a 15-round fight in 1978 to win the title. He was unranked at the time, and picked as an opponent because Ali was looking for an easy fight. He got anything but that, with an unorthodox Spinks swarming over Ali throughout the fight on his way to a stunning win by split decision. The two met seven months later at the Superdome in New Orleans, with Ali taking the decision this time before a record indoor boxing crowd of 72,000 and a national television audience estimated at 90 million people. “It was one of the most unbelievable things when Ali agreed to fight him because you look at the fights he had up to then and he was not only not a top contender but shouldn’t have been a contender at all,’’ promoter Bob Arum said Saturday. ”He was just an opponent but somehow he found a way to win that fight." Spinks would lose the rematch to Ali in New Orleans and fought for the title only once after that, when he was stopped in the third round in 1981 by Larry Holmes. He continued fighting on and off into the mid-1990s, finishing with a record of 26-17-3. Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans for both his win over Ali and his easygoing personality. But he burned through his earnings quickly, and at one point after retiring was working as a custodian at a YMCA in Nebraska, cleaning locker rooms. He later was part of a group of ex-fighters who had their brains studied by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. Spinks was found to have brain damage caused by a combination of taking punches to the head and heavy drinking, though he functioned well enough to do autograph sessions and other events late in his life. “He was a good soul,” said Gene Kilroy, who was Ali’s business manager when he fought Spinks and became friends with the fighter. Spinks won the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, beating Sixto Soria of Cuba in an upset to become one of five U.S. fighters to win gold. His brother, Michael, who would later become heavyweight champion himself, won the middleweight gold, and Sugar Ray Leonard took the welterweight title. Spinks was hardly spectacular after turning pro, winning six of his first seven fights. Just four months before he met Ali, he could manage just a draw with journeyman Scott LeDoux and he wasn’t on anyone’s radar in the heavyweight title picture. But Ali was coming off a brutal fight with Earnie Shavers and wasn’t looking forward to what would have been a mandatory bout against Ken Norton, whom he had already fought three times and who seemed to have Ali’s number. Instead, he sought an easy mark for a fight that was to be nationally televised on ABC, even knowing he would be stripped of one of his titles for taking another fight. Enter Spinks, who was such a big underdog most sports books didn’t even take bets on the fight. “In that fight everything clicked,” Arum said. “He came in with a game plan and he beat Ali. It wasn’t that Ali wasn’t at his best, but Leon shocked everybody with how good Leon was.” Suddenly, Spinks was the heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 25. “I'm not The Greatest,” Spinks said afterward. “Just the latest.” Arum was in the dressing room with Ali after the fight, and said Ali directed him to sign Spinks to a quick rematch. The two fought seven months later in a prime-time fight on CBS that set television viewing records at the time, with nearly half the country tuning in. Ali took the rematch more seriously than he did the first fight, winning a decision though Spinks was competitive. Spinks might have been better, Arum said, but enjoyed the life of being heavyweight champion too much and partied much of the time between fights. “Leon posed in a bathtub with a glass of champagne smoking a cigar. He suddenly had an entourage as big as one that Ali had,” Arum said. “We were all staying at the same hotel in New Orleans for the rematch and one morning I was coming down to breakfast and Leon got in the elevator and collapsed on the floor. Obviously he had been out drinking and I said, `Leon, are you crazy, you’re fighting in just a few days.’ He said `What do you mean? I’m just coming in from roadwork.'” Among the notable people in Spinks’ entourage was Lawrence Tureaud, who would later be known as the actor Mr. T and served as bodyguard for the champion. Spinks was born July 11, 1953, in St. Louis, raised in poverty along with his brother Michael. After discovering boxing both brothers became top amateurs, culminating in the 1976 Olympics where Leon won the light heavyweight gold and Michael won the middleweight gold. Michael Spinks would go on to win the heavyweight title himself in 1985, defending it three times before being knocked out by Mike Tyson in 91 seconds in their 1988 fight in Atlantic City. By then, the best part of Leon’s career was over, though he would fight until losing a December 1995 fight against Fred Houpe in St. Louis. After moving to Las Vegas, Spinks was married to Brenda Glur Spinks in 2011. The two were often seen at boxing-related activities, including Spinks’ 2017 induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. “He was happy go lucky, the salt of the earth,” Arum said, chuckling at the memories. “Leon was nutty but you couldn’t get angry at the guy. He never meant any harm to anyone. You couldn’t help but love him even though you shook your head at how he acted.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press

  • The father-daughter relationship behind the success of rising Canadian tennis star Leylah Annie Fernandez

    Sitting on the living room couch at their Boynton Beach home in Florida, Leylah Annie Fernandez and her father, Jorge, are intently watching All or Nothing: Manchester City. The pair are huge fans of City manager Pep Guardiola, considered one of the greatest soccer managers the game has known. As the intensely cerebral Spaniard breaks down the patterns he wants his players to exhibit on the pitch, Leylah and Jorge sink their teeth in. "I love Real Madrid but right now we're kind of taking a break from them and supporting Man City," Leylah said. "I like Pep Guardiola, his style is kind of like my tennis game so I'm learning from him." Learning to use patience to dictate play. Maximizing angles to go for the kill. That soccer techniques have intertwined with tennis strategies is only fitting. Leylah's coach through her formative years has been Jorge, a former pro soccer player of Ecuadorian descent who played across South America. He never had any association with tennis whatsoever, but took on the challenge when he saw a daughter in need. The two have already seen some of the ups and downs of pursuing a tennis career. From tennis pro being the answer to what she wanted be at the age of nine to thinking there may be more to life than sports within a year, Jorge has stood alongside her through every decision. It is a most intriguing relationship the two share as Leylah looks to continue her ascension on the WTA circuit after having struggled for lift-off with her tennis aspirations as a child. Jorge's gut instincts to coach his daughter have helped Leylah maximize everything within her 5-foot-4, 106-pound frame to put her on the cusp of making her name an unforgettable one in the tennis world. The past 12 months has gone a long way toward that goal. She delivered a straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic, ranked No. 12 in the world, in February last year in a must-win match for Canada at the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Federation Cup). She following that up by reaching the first WTA Tour final of her career in Acapulco shortly after. The Montreal-born 18-year-old s now ranked No. 89 heading into the Australian Open, which begins Sunday in Melbourne. She will open the tournament Monday against Elise Mertens of Belgium, the tournament's No. 18 seed. It is the fourth major of her young career. When Leylah first began playing sports at the age of five, she looked a natural at soccer, and though track and field joined the fray along with volleyball, tennis had her heart. She first started playing in their Laval home driveway where the goal was simply to avoid hitting the family car. She worked on her consistency by hitting a ball against the basement wall for hours on end, a practice that had her mother, Irene, stressing over whether the TV or wall would end up with a hole. As Leylah got older, she and her younger sister, Bianca, would ride their bikes to the tennis courts three blocks away. "It's the beauty of it," Leylah said about why tennis appealed to her more than the other sports. "Every time I would watch tennis on TV, it was so beautiful: the way you can create something out of nothing is what attracted me to it. And then the competition: you're on your own on the court, you make the decisions and if it goes well you get the win and if it doesn't you lose. You don't really need to depend on anybody else, you don't need to depend on your teammate for the winning shot." WATCH | Fernandez wins Junior French Open: As Leylah's passion for the sport increased, she found a hero in 5-foot-5-and-a-half Swiss legend Justine Henin on YouTube, inspired by what someone with a relatable frame could do. Henin spent 117 weeks as world No. 1 and won seven Grand Slam titles, including the French Open four times. She also won an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Games in Athens. "She's not the biggest player nor the strongest player but she always found a solution playing against bigger players," Leylah said. "She had the talent, great hands, slices and drop shots to open up the court where not many could, and that inspired me that I could do it, too, and I want to inspire other kids to believe they can do it, too." The modern era has typically favoured taller players in the women's game. Billie Jean King, at 5-foot-5, won 12 major singles titles and Chris Evert managed 18 at 5-foot-6, but both retired more than a decade before Leylah was born. The likes of Henin have been more the exception than the rule since. Of the 20 highest-ranked players on the women's tour coming into this season, 16 are listed at 5-foot-9 or taller. More encouragingly, the other four are world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty (5-foot-5), No. 2 Simona Halep (5-foot-6), and No. 4 Sofia Kenin and No. 8 Bianca Andreescu (both listed at 5-foot-7). They have accounted for half of the previous 10 Grand Slams won — compatriot Andreescu becoming the first Canadian to win a major singles title when she won the U.S. Open in 2019 — and Leylah hopes to join that list sooner than most prognosticators anticipate. 'Big mountain to climb' "Finish top 10 in the WTA," she said when asked about her goals for 2021. "I know that's a very big mountain to climb but I always think that it's possible and me, as a player, I can do it." Leylah's parents' first step to helping her pursue a tennis career began at the age of seven with enrolling her in a provincial development program in Montreal that was in partnership with the national program. The hope was to help her elevate her game, but they soon saw the challenges of chasing professional aspirations. Leylah, a left-hander, was found to have a flawed forehand technique, was slow on her fitness tests, and struggled with her serve. Losses piled up and before she could realize what hit her, she was cut from the program. "I thought I was gonna get my weekends back," Jorge said with a laugh. "She was crying and I'm looking at this little girl, 'Honey, is this really important for you?' She said yeah and that she really wanted to play. I said, 'If you want, I'll coach you.'" Honey, is this really important for you?' She said yeah and that she really wanted to play. I said, 'If you want, I'll coach you. - Jorge Fernandez In the moment, Jorge viewed her fundamental deficiencies as secondary. He may not have known how to be a tennis player, but he certainly knew how to be a professional athlete. He had watched Leylah get coached from the sidelines and could see there were teaching methods she could benefit from. Tennis, after all, has been as traditionalist a sport as any. Perhaps a fresh pair of eyes could be exactly what she needed. Jorge quickly decided to work on a plan of action, recognizing that if he was going to get the best out of his daughter, he was going to have to stick to his guns. After all, he could relate to the task at hand for Leylah having signed his first professional soccer contract at the age of 13. Whether it be coaching or any goal, Jorge's first step is to write down his objectives and assign timelines. At the top of the list was to make Leylah mentally unbreakable. He knew it was going to require a plan that took not days or weeks or months, but years. By the time she was done her teens, Jorge wanted to ensure he had helped mould someone who could consistently showcase character and spirit. He also put in time to study parents who have coached their kids to an elite level in tennis. In the women's game, there's hardly a better example than Richard Williams, who nurtured his daughters Venus and Serena to a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles. Serena, with 23 to her name, is arguably the greatest tennis player the women's circuit has ever seen. Steffi Graf, perhaps her biggest competition in the GOAT debate, finished with 22 Grand Slam singles titles and was also coached by her father, Peter Graf, in the early stages of her career. Jorge would spend time watching Venus and Serena's matches and try to understand game plans not only from each of the two sisters, but their opponents and how they would be countered. "One of the things [with Richard] was the simplification of the sport," Jorge said. "I think great salespeople have a way to simplify complexity and just focus on the assets that are going to get you where they're going to get you. He focused on their power. "In the land of the blind the one-eyed-man is king. I had one eye, and I said, OK, since my kids and my wife don't know better, I'm not going to get criticized too much. I decided we're going to focus a lot on finesse, mental toughness, and speed. A lot of precision tennis, and every now and again, a knockout punch." Leylah's first taste of Jorge the coach was a rude awakening. She was nine and trying to execute a basic drill of hitting the ball over the net. Unknown to her was a three-strike rule Jorge was going to enforce for repeating the same mistake. As the ball nestled into the net for a third time, she was told to run "suicides," a high-intensity sprint drill. Leylah was taken aback, but Jorge wasn't going to have it any other way. He wanted her at what he viewed as maximum output. You have to be at the red line all the time, and then you find a new red line. - Jorge Fernandez "You have to be at the red line all the time, and then you find a new red line," Jorge said, conjuring the markings on a pressure gauge. "You have to be there until the red zone becomes a normal zone, then, the most beautiful thing happens. You become a better player and the mistakes you're making, you're no longer making them. "You have a mental fortitude and what you didn't think you could do, you now do regularly." Jorge recognizes that it's difficult for kids to grasp the concept of pressure and stress. He felt it was important to convey that in the simple terms kids understand: good gets rewarded and bad gets punished. Leylah would often end up in tears and other coaches would shake their head at Jorge's methods, but he wouldn't let up. It was the way he knew best. Having recognized his daughter's shock, though, he did have a conversation with her immediately after to see how she felt. "He just wants me to improve, keep correcting, keep competing," Leylah says now. "He said that's going to happen a lot, that he's going to put me in uncomfortable positions during practice and it's up to me to fight through it and find solutions. "When I said I wanted to be professional, that's the place I wanted to go. That's why he pushes me a little bit more every day, every year." While creating a "normal zone" in their coaching relationship, Jorge also wanted to make sure Leylah was never intimidated by the size of her opponent. While Jorge still had the time in Montreal, he played pickup basketball with some friends and decided that he was going to ask one of his muscular 6-foot-4 friends who happened to also play tennis to go up against his nine-year-old daughter. The instructions for Leylah were to focus on the ball no matter what and just keep the rally going. Jorge watched from her side of the net as the rallies progressed and she was able to keep up. To take the challenge to another level, he walked over to the other side and asked his friend to crank up the power from time to time. Leylah would struggle, but she kept going. Focus on the yellow fuzz coming at you Jorge's message was simple: in tennis, no one can physically hurt you. It's not soccer where someone can get their cleats stuck into you, or basketball or hockey where someone might take a cheap shot. He felt the key in tennis is to ensure the ball going by you or into the net doesn't phase you. Leylah left the court that day knowing all she needed to focus on was the yellow fuzz coming at her, not who was hitting it back. The results speak for themselves. Leylah won her first national tournament, for players 16 and under, at the age of 12. She was soon invited to Tennis Canada's U14 and provincial program and though she wound up leaving it after just a couple of months, her acceptance into the program gave the family confidence to pursue international tournaments and move to Florida, a renowned hub for tennis talent. Playing in the ITF Juniors, her biggest moment came in 2019 when she was 16, reaching the finals of the Junior Australian Open in January and then winning the Junior French Open a few months later. "With the help of my dad, him learning with me and my younger sister, too, and also my mom, they were all there and just encouraged me and told me that if I want to stop playing tennis, I can," Leylah said looking back on her early struggles. "Tennis is not the only thing in life that's going to make you happy but, for me, I just kept improving, kept my head down and kept working. With time, a few years later, the results came and more opportunities came my way too." For Leylah to fully realize her potential, help with the fundamentals and technical aspect of her game were going to be necessary. In that regard, there was little Jorge could offer. He needed help. He positioned himself more as a head coach, like he knew in soccer, and the right assistants were to be pivotal to Leylah's growth. Jorge recruited Francisco Sanchez, a former hitting partner of pros Henin and Kim Clijsters, and coach Robby Menard when the family was still in Montreal. Now it is Frenchman Romain Deridder, who previously worked as the director of ITF team and player development at Proworld Tennis Academy in Delray Beach, Fla. 'Compliment each other' "Jorge and I have a really good relationship on and off the court," said Deridder, who is with Leylah in Australia this month. "I think we compliment each other very well. Obviously, he has been on court with her his whole life so when we started I wanted to learn from him as much as possible and I still do, so I can fit into the team and understand what I can bring and how to approach Leylah. "We sometimes get into situations that they both lived before and it helps a lot that he knows his daughter better than anyone. Two sets of eyes are better than one." Away from the court, there are movie nights, scarfing down burgers, Leylah making fun of her dad being the most immature person in the room and then both laughing. After dinner, Leylah and Jorge — and more recently sister Bianca — can be found shooting paper towels into a glass to see who can get it in first. "He actually lets me eat what I want, which is pretty cool that he's not too strict outside the court," Leylah said. "The only thing he's strict about is my schooling, like every parent is, other than that he just says balance your life, you have time to relax and hang out but when it's time to work, you work. That's all he wants for me, and to be independent." As Leylah has grown and matured, Jorge has stressed the importance of her making her own decisions and being able to live with them. He's not one to control me. I have my opinions, my decisions, he wants me to be independent ... - Leylah Annie Fernandez "He's not one to control me," Leylah said. "I have my opinions, my decisions, he wants me to be independent so he teaches me all this stuff but leaves the decisions to me to open up, be a strong, independent woman and live with my decisions, whether it's a bad one or a good one and dealing with the consequences. At the same time I know he's always going to be there and be able to support me so that's great." Whenever it's time to take a break from dad, Irene and Bianca are there for her. Leylah sees her mother's calming presence and encouraging manner as the perfect complement to her father's more fiery style. With Bianca, who is pursuing a tennis career of her own and who is also being coached by Jorge, the two can share their experiences together. It was only recently the two stopped sharing a room, but when home, Leylah can be found hanging out with her little sister in her room, extending the closeness that developed. "She's the one teaching me sometimes," Leylah said about her sister. "She has so much energy, we're always so competitive, every time we're on the court we're trying to beat each other or even off the court we want to see who's better at cleaning or cooking even." Leylah opened the 2021 season this past week by losing in the second round of the Grampians Trophy, a tuneup to the Australian Open. She pulled off an impressive 6-3, 6-1 win over 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round, but then lost to world No. 22 Maria Sakkari in straight sets in gusty Melbourne conditions. Every win over the next four months matters even more since a silver lining of the pandemic is that a door has been opened for Leylah to participate in the Tokyo Olympics — an opportunity her ranking wouldn't have afforded her last year. She entered 2020 ranked 209th. With the one-year delay, qualification for the tennis singles competition has been extended to June 7, 2021, and the top 56 players in the world at that time will be considered eligible. Olympic dream "It would mean a lot to me," Leylah said of Olympic participation. "That was one of my dreams when I was younger, just to represent my family and my country in the Olympics, hopefully get a gold, silver or bronze medal. Obviously, I want the gold medal, but just having that experience would be a checkmark off the book." While Leylah has high expectations of herself, Deridder keeps perspective on the Canadian teenager and emphasizes just how much further Leylah can go. "She is still in development and transitioning from the juniors," Deridder said. "Her game has so much room for development and improvement in every aspect: mentally, physically and technically. That's the everyday work and that's what we are here for." Jorge has been spending time more recently working with. It is all part of the process of recognizing that Leylah's best will steadily come as he slowly lets go and gives more of her to the world. Just as he was the one to bring a fresh approach to her game when she needed it as a child, he is happy for others to keep adding to her repertoire. Leylah may tease him over abandoning her and moving on, but deep down she recognizes why it's necessary. "He sees weakness as an opportunity to improve and become your greatest weapon," Leylah said. "He will always admit his faults, he will always say, 'I'm not good at this but I can bring someone to mentor you and teach you at the same time so when the time comes and we need to go to a different path...' "He will still know what to tell me, what to teach me, and we'll keep working together."

  • Calgary Flames down Edmonton Oilers 6-4 to kick off NHL season's Battle of Alberta

    CALGARY — A lead is preferable, but Mikael Backlund wants the Calgary Flames to feel and play as though they're going to win even when the team falls behind in a game. Backlund and linemates Milan Lucic and Andrew Mangiapane helped Calgary overcome a sluggish first period to beat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Saturday. Backlund and Lucic scored in a span of fewer than two minutes early in the second period. Mangiapane assisted on both goals which ignited the Flames' attack. "We talk about having more swagger when we get down in games," Backlund said. "We don't want to get down in games, but we have lately. "We've got to get that swagger back, that we know we're going to come back and we know we're a good team and it doesn't matter how games go." Calgary is now 3-4-0 when trailing after the first period. They've done so in seven of their 11 games this season. Backlund led the Flames (5-5-1) with a goal and two assists. Lucic, Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube each contributed a goal and an assist to the victory. Calgary's Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm also scored as the NHL's Battle of Alberta commenced in a compressed 2020-21 season. Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for the win, including 16 in the first period when his team was outshot 17-3 and trailed 2-1. "It takes a lot of volume shooting to score on that guy," Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson observed. "He had a solid night." Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, with Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi and Darnell Nurse also scoring for Edmonton (6-7-0). McDavid extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, 15 assists) and continued to lead the NHL's points race with nine goals and 17 assists. Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots in the loss. "When you get six goals scored on you, there's a few things you need to clean up," Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "We need to be better in our own zone, support each other in the middle of the ice and if we take care of that, we know we have enough offence." Saturday's meeting was the first of 10 this season between Alberta's NHL teams and the first since the two clubs combined for over 100 penalty minutes Feb. 1, 2020. That game, won 8-3 by the Oilers, culminated in a line brawl and a rare goalie fight at centre ice between Edmonton's Mike Smith and Calgary's Cam Talbot. Saturday's game wasn't as fiery. The two clubs were more intent on eking two points out of the game. Bennett scored his first goal of the season a week after his agent indicated the 24-year-old wished to be traded. Bennett was a healthy scratch in Calgary's 4-1 loss Thursday to the Winnipeg Jets. Playing on a line with Sean Monahan and Gaudreau on Saturday, Bennett restored Calgary's two-goal lead at 10:57 of the third period. "I think it's great for my personal confidence, but I think more importantly, it's the win for our team and the solid effort from everyone that really excited me the most," Bennett said. Dube's power-play goal at 2:56 and Gaudreau scoring even-strength at 5:16 of the third period opened up a two-goal lead for Calgary, but Nurse narrowed the gap at 8:55. Calgary led 3-2 after two periods with Edmonton's Puljujarvi knotting the score at 1:18 of the third. The Flames donned retro jerseys Saturday featuring the flame-snorting horse head "Blasty", which was first worn in 1988-89 to commemorate the Year of the Cowboy. The Oilers head east on their five-game road trip for a pair of games in Ottawa and one in Montreal. The Flames are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Notes: Calgary placed centre Derek Ryan (broken finger) on long-term injury reserve, while the Oilers put defenceman Ethan Bear (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday . . . Gaudreau reached a career 300 assists Saturday . . . Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin played his 400th career NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”