NHS cancer patients to receive jab instead of hour-long treatment

Thousands of NHS cancer patients will receive a seven-minute cancer jab instead of an hour-long transfusion in a world first.

Up to 3,600 people with specific types of lung, bladder, breast or liver cancer are among those who will receive the injection.

The immunotherapy treatment, called atezolizumab (Tencentriq), is currently only available via an intravenous (IV) transfusion in hospital that can take up to an hour.

For some patients it involves placing a plastic tube into a vein in their chest to deliver the drug into the bloodstream.

Most of these patients will be able to switch to the cancer jab, which is around 75 per cent quicker, and much less invasive as it is delivered under skin.

NHS patients across England will be the first in the world to benefit from the life-extending injection after it was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Tuesday.

The drug works by binding to a protein on the tumour cells that alert the immune system to its presence so that the body can attack them.

Only patients with the specific protein – programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) – are eligible for the targeted treatment.

NHS officials hope it will free up chemotherapy units to treat dozens more patients per day.

The health service has come under criticism for delays to patients starting treatment amid record numbers of urgent referrals.

Earlier this month, the NHS announced it was scrapping six of nine cancer targets, including the two-week urgent referral whereby a patient should be referred and seen by a specialist within two weeks, in favour of diagnosis-based targets, rather than appointments.

The latest data reveals that more than two in five patients had not started treatment within two months of an urgent cancer referral.

In clinical trials, atezolizumab was found to reduce the chance of lung cancer coming back or causing death by more than a third in patients with the PD-L1 protein.

The jab is administered once every three weeks over 12-week cycles.

Patients who are having chemotherapy intravenously alongside atezolizumab may remain on the transfusion version of the drug, in discussion with their doctor.

Peter Johnson, NHS national director for cancer, said: “The world-first introduction of this treatment will mean that hundreds of patients can spend less time at the hospital and will free up valuable time in NHS chemotherapy units.

“Maintaining the best possible quality of life for cancer patients is vital, so the introduction of faster under-the-skin injections will make an important difference.”

The cancer jab is being rolled out on the NHS at no extra cost due to the existing commercial deal between the manufacturer, Roche, and NHS England.

The drug itself has a list price of more than £3,800 per 20ml dose.

It comes as cutting-edge cancer vaccines using the mRNA technology developed for Covid vaccines are being trialled in the UK.

Last month the Government agreed a deal with pharmaceutical firm BioNTech to provide up to 10,000 UK patients with precision cancer vaccines by 2030, with trials in NHS hospitals to begin this year.

Dr Alexander Martin, a consultant oncologist at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, welcomed the rollout of the atezolizumab jab as giving patients “speedier” and “more comfortable” treatment.

“This approval will not only allow us to deliver convenient and faster care for our patients, but will enable our teams to treat more patients throughout the day,” he added.

Marius Scholtz, Medical Director at Roche Products Limited, said: “Injecting Tecentriq under the skin offers a faster treatment option as it takes approximately seven minutes, compared with thirty to sixty minutes for the current method of an intravenous infusion of Tecentriq.”

Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy and information, said: “More innovation like this is vital for improving the NHS. With a growing number of people expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the years ahead, it’s crucial that the UK Government takes a long-term approach to transforming cancer care in England, backed by sufficient funding, so we can improve survival for everyone.”