Junior doctors begin four-day strike as NHS braces for major disruption

Junior doctors will strike for four days (File picture) (PA Wire)

Junior doctors across England began a four-day strike on Tuesday over pay which threatens to be the most disruptive walkout in NHS history.

An estimated 250,000 to 350,000 appointments - including operations - will be cancelled as a result of action by British Medical Association (BMA) members in their worsening pay dispute.

Doctors mounted picket lines from 7am Tuesday until Saturday morning outside hospitals, including London’s Whittington, Central Middlesex, Ealing and Northwick Park.

It is the longest stoppage of the wave of unrest which has seen nurses, ambulance crews and other health workers take action since last year.

Some 5,700 London medics are expected to take part in the strikes this week, with more than 50,000 operations and appointments set to be cancelled. Last week, Whittington Health NHS Trust said it had made the “difficult decision” to cancel all non-urgent care as a result of the action.

Managers have warned that patient care is “on a knife edge” as a result.

The BMA is seeking a pay rise of 35 per cent for junior doctors to restore a real-terms fall in income since 2008. A Foundation Year 1 doctor earns around £29,000 per year, rising to £34,000 a year later.

The timing of the strike is as important as its scale following on from the Easter bank holiday weekend, a period when the NHS already faces increased demand and staff absence.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, the NHS’s national medical director, said it would be “the most disruptive industrial action in NHS history”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he warned that routine care would “undoubtedly be affected” and that hospitals would take “weeks” to recover from the disruption.

A four day walkout by junior doctors in England mean patient care may be compromised, say NHS bosses (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said there is “no question” this strike will be more disruptive than the 72-hour walkouts by staff last month, which led to 175,000 cancelled appointments.

Speaking about pay negotiations which would avoid the action, Mr Taylor told BBC Breakfast: “It’s depressing that there seems to be no movement at all from the two sides of this dispute over the last few days.

Story continues

“We should consider asking the Government and the trade unions to call in Acas, the conciliation service, to provide some basis for negotiations, because if anything the positions seem to have hardened over the last couple of days.”

Mr Taylor also told Sky News that “what we’re seeing is a battle of rhetoric rather than talks”, adding that he expected “up to 350,000” appointments to be cancelled.

He said: “These strikes are going to have a catastrophic impact on the capacity of the NHS to recover services.

“The health service has to meet high levels of demand at the same time as making inroads into that huge backlog that built up before Covid, but then built up much more during Covid.

“That’s a tough thing to do at the best of times, it’s impossible to do when strikes are continuing.”

Asked whether everyone who needs urgent care this week will get it, he said: “We hope so.

“There’s no point hiding the fact that there will be risks to patients, risks to patient safety, risks to patient dignity, as we’re not able to provide the kind of care that we want to.”

Mr Taylor also advised the public to use NHS services in “the most responsible way you can”, and to avoid “risky behaviour” which could result in a visit to A&E during the strikes.

The BMA has asked for a 35 per cent pay rise to bring junior doctor pay back to 2008 levels, and help resolve the recruitment and retention crisis.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has blasted this demand as “unrealistic” and said their strikes had been planned to “cause maximum disruption”.