NHS backlogs blamed for 140,000 people going on sick leave in past month

NHS backlogs are to blame for 140,000 people going on long-term sick leave in the past month, analysis has found.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics survey show that more than one in five adults reported waiting for a hospital appointment, test, or to start receiving medical treatment.

Of these, 19 per cent said waiting for NHS treatment had affected their work, equivalent to over 1.4 million people across the country. The survey suggests that 350,000 people have reduced their hours while 140,000 have gone on long-term sick leave in the past month as a result of waiting for NHS treatment.

According to the latest figures, a record 7.22 million people were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of February.

The figures underline the impact of the backlog on the economy and the challenge facing Rishi Sunak if he is to deliver on his flagship pledge of cutting NHS waiting lists.

The Liberal Democrats, who carried out the analysis, said that the struggling NHS performance was hurting the economy.

Sir Ed Davey, the party’s leader, said: “Rishi Sunak is breaking two of his key pledges, to grow the economy and bring down NHS waiting lists. You can’t do one without the other.

He went on: “Millions of people are being left in limbo on NHS waiting lists under this Conservative government. Ministers have let the NHS crisis spiral out of control, failed to deliver the new hospitals they promised and failed to tackle chronic staff shortages.

“This record of failure is damaging people’s lives and hampering our economic recovery, as people are left waiting months or even years for treatment.”

He pointed to figures from the Institute for Public Policy Research think-tank suggesting that clearing waiting lists more quickly could add an extra £18 billion to the economy over the next five years, through people returning to work or increasing the number of hours worked.

To cut the backlog, the Lib Dems said the Government should introduce a “traffic control” system, giving patients the option to travel for surgery to areas with shorter waiting times if they are able.

They said NHS workers should be offered extra pay at weekends and for out of hours care to allow more treatments to be scheduled.

The party also said that an advice centre should be set up for those on waiting lists, providing tailored advice to make sure patients are ready for scheduled surgery and to prevent avoidable cancellations.

As many as one in five surgery cancellations are caused by patient-related reasons such as not being medically fit for an operation, not having fasted, or taking medications that should have been stopped.

Sir Ed added: “We need a rescue plan for the NHS and our economy, to get people off waiting lists and allow them to return to work.”

The ONS survey also shows that one in five adults waiting for treatment reported having had a medical appointment cancelled or delayed in the past month - equivalent to more than two million people.

Six in 10 reported that it had hit their wellbeing, while 41 per cent said it had impacted their ability to exercise. The survey also suggests that more than three million people paid for private medical treatment in the past month because they felt the NHS wait was too long.

The Department for Health and Social Care was contacted for comment.