NHS App which displays vaccine status hits milestone of 10 million users

The NHS App, which allows users to display their vaccine status, has more than 10 million users, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

As the remaining restrictions are lifted across England, it is hoped the app will help people return to the workplace, attend large-scale events and clubs, and travel abroad.

Since the launch of the Covid Pass feature on May 17, which allows people to easily show proof of vaccination, the app has gained over six million new users, the DHSC said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “As we cautiously reopen, the NHS Covid Pass will enable people to prove their vaccination status when travelling abroad and support venues and businesses to reopen safely, while protecting staff and the public.

“The NHS App is a fantastic example of how technology supports us in delivering health care.

“Not only is the app helping us start to get back to doing the things we love, it is helping us book GP appointments, view test results and medical records, and make life-saving decisions such as organ donation which bring wider benefits to the health system.”

The DHSC said that from Monday – so-called Freedom Day – businesses, events and services are being encouraged to use the Covid Pass and that the Government would work with other venues such as nightclubs to use the app as a condition of entry.

The department added that over 30 countries now recognise the NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination status.