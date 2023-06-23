NHS to use AI to analyse X-rays and speed up cancer diagnosis

Artificial intelligence can speed up diagnosis - metamorworks/iStockphoto

The NHS will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse X-rays in a £21m bid to speed up cancer diagnosis and slash waiting lists.

Steve Barclay will on Friday announce the plans for the swift rollout of “cutting-edge technology”, to lift pressures on the health service ahead of winter.

The initiative, being announced by the Health Secretary ahead of the 75th anniversary of the health service on Jul 5, means that AI will be deployed to analyse chest X-rays – the most common tool used to diagnose lung cancer.

More than 20 NHS sites have already begun to deploy such technology, with results suggesting it could be 40 times more accurate than traditional methods, in less than 30 seconds.

Health officials said the deployment of AI tools for lung disease could speed up diagnosis, and improve patient outcomes, with more than 600,000 X-rays performed monthly across England.

Hospitals will also be able to bid for funds to expand diagnosis of strokes using artificial intelligence.

The technology, which helps medics to quickly interpret brain scans, has meant that on average, patients can start treatment around one hour sooner – and has tripled the number of patients who recovered.

Transforming healthcare

Mr Barclay said: “Artificial intelligence is already transforming the way we deliver healthcare and AI tools are already making a significant impact across the NHS in diagnosing conditions earlier, meaning people can be treated more quickly.

“As we celebrate the NHS’s 75th birthday and look ahead to the future, I’m focused on adopting the latest cutting-edge technology across our health and care system to ensure we can continue to deliver the best care for our patients and cut waiting times, which is one of the Government’s five priorities.”

A record 7.4 million people are on waiting lists in England – an increase of 220,000 since Mr Sunak pledged to cut the list.

Four in five of those on waiting lists require scans, tests and other outpatient appointments, rather than surgery.

Health officials hope that AI and other forms of technology could help to clear such backlogs, lifting pressures on staff.

Rory Deighton, director of the acute network at the NHS Confederation said: “We know that the NHS is making headway in cutting waiting lists, recovering from the pandemic and the brutal winter just past. AI has the potential to transform prevention and increase early detection, as well as treating diseases, so leaders will greatly welcome this funding boost to roll out artificial intelligence across the NHS, helping work already underway to cut waiting lists.”

He called for the fast release of the funds, and a slick approval process, so programmes could be rolled out well before winter hits.

Meanwhile, cancer experts welcomed indications that ministers are preparing to back the roll out of lung checks for ex-smokers .

Already, 43 areas of England have begun piloting the scheme, which sees anyone who has ever smoked offered a lung check, between the age of 55 and 74.

Saving thousands of lives

Prof Robert Rintoul, Professor of Thoracic Oncology, University of Cambridge, said: “The evidence that lung cancer screening works is very strong and incontrovertible,” saying it would save many thousands of lives every year.

While no formal decision has been taken, Downing Street and the Department of Health and Social Care are understood to be in talks about funding levels for the programme, which would determine the speed of rollout.

Prof Rintoul said around six million people in the UK would be eligible for the checks, but said take-up would depend on the ability of the NHS to identify ex smokers and convince them to undergo an assessment.

Results from pilot schemes have found such checks were able to spot three quarters of cases of lung cancer at stage one or two, when it is more likely to be cured.

Normally, three quarters of cases are found later, when the prognosis is far worse, while treatment is far more involved and costly.

Latest figures show 55 per cent of those diagnosed with stage one lung cancer will survive their cancer for five years or more after diagnosis. But just five per cent of those diagnosed with stage four disease are still alive five years later.

