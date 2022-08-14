NHS accused of ‘endorsing magic’ for hiring reiki healer to treat patients

The NHS has been criticised for recruiting a reiki practitioner despite saying there is “no scientific evidence” that the energy-funnelling Japanese technique is effective.

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust is currently advertising for a “spiritual healer/reiki therapist”, a band four job that pays up to £26,282 a year.

The position is funded entirely by The Sam Buxton Sunflower Healing Trust, a charity which trains “healers” who offer “complementary medicines” that exist alongside NHS treatment.

Reiki is an ancient method founded in Asia where “universal energy”, or chi, is funnelled from a healer into a patient to relieve stress, pain and suffering.

“The responsibilities of a reiki healer include treating clients using energy principles, preparing clients’ medical histories, and activating the healing process,” the advert says.

“To be successful as a reiki healer, a person requires a calm demeanour, good team working skills, and excellent customer service skills.”

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has no data showing reiki to be medically beneficial.

An NHS England spokesperson told The Telegraph: “There is no scientific evidence to support the use of reiki as an effective clinical treatment on the NHS.”

‘Completely ineffective’

Critics have slammed the use of reiki in NHS hospitals, calling it pseudo-scientific quackery akin to believing in magic.

Michael Marshall, project director of the Good Thinking Society, a charity that claims to “promote science and challenge pseudoscience”, told The Telegraph that the NHS “should not be aligning itself with something completely anti-scientific”.

“There are no energy fields around the human body that can be manipulated by reiki practitioners or by anybody else,” he said.

“That’s not how the human body works and the NHS shouldn’t be endorsing it, even indirectly via a charity, because it can lead to some people being put in harm’s way.”

He said that the NHS advertising the reiki job and having spiritual healers on hospital wards legitimises the practice in the eyes of the public.

“I genuinely believe that people who think [reiki] works really do think they’re helping people and see the NHS as a way of helping even more people,” he added.

“But you can have all the good intentions in the world but if what you’re doing is pseudo-scientific and completely ineffective then the best of good intentions can still lead to people being harmed.”

He said that people can get the same emotional and spiritual support some claim to receive from reiki via other methods, without having to deal with someone “who believes in magic”.

Mr Marshall also warned that he is concerned the “endorsing and legitimising of quackery” with the NHS badge can have a knock-on impact where other people may shun modern medicine if they see it being used to treat someone in a hospital.

‘No scientific evidence’

The NHS too, it seems, agrees with Mr Marshall, despite the Manchester Trust recruiting for a reiki expert.

“There is no scientific evidence to support the use of reiki as an effective clinical treatment on the NHS,” an NHS England spokesperson told The Telegraph.

But Angie Buxton-King, co-founder of the charity funding and training the NHS’s resident reiki experts, told The Telegraph there is ample anecdotal evidence that patients benefit from the technique.

“We have lots of patient evidence which the NHS is very keen on,” she said.

“The reason I can usually successfully place other healers is because they’re looking at the other NHS Trusts and they’re talking to their colleagues and they're saying it is a no-brainer.”

Mrs Buxton-King’s charity has now put around 40 reiki practitioners into 18 different trusts since it was founded in 2006 following the death of Mrs Buxton King’s son, Sam, from leukaemia in 1998 at the age of ten.

“The House of Lords did a report in the year 2000 which says that complementary therapies are those things that can work alongside and with conventional medicine,” she said.

“It’s an adjunct to conventional medicine and is not an alternative. We’ve been doing it since 2006 in hospitals and it's very well thought of as a complementary therapy to support people to go through cancer treatments.”

She added that the charity funds the reiki professionals for around two years before the tab is picked up from charitable donations sent to the NHS.

“The NHS has many charitable funds within its organisation but they need to be shown that this therapy is of use so we fund it for two years, sometimes longer, and then we encourage them to look within their own charitable coffers. So it never comes out of the budget, it's always out of their charitable funds,” Mrs Buxton-King said.

Reiki, unlike homoeopathy, for example, is a complementary therapy, not an alternative therapy, so it works in addition to mainstream medicine and does not detract from the usual care a patient will receive.

“The House of Lords said homoeopathy is a statutory regulated therapy that stands alone,” she said. “That’s why complementary therapy is so much easier to integrate into the NHS because it's not in competition, it's not instead of, it is just to support.”

