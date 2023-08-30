NHS’s £50bn recruitment plan to prompt higher taxes or spending cuts, IFS warns

nhs

The NHS’s plan to hire almost a million more staff over the next 13 years will force the Government to raise taxes, cut spending or borrow billions more, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

Analysis of the long-term workforce plan published by NHS England in June suggests the health service’s hiring will force the Treasury to find an extra £50bn by 2036, the think tank warned.

The NHS plans to grow its workforce from 1.5m in 2021-22 to around 2.3-2.4m by 2036-37.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said in June that the massive expansion of its workforces was necessary to cope with Britain’s ageing and increasingly sick population.

However, Max Warner from the IFS said the plans will entail “difficult decisions” for the Treasury as economic growth remains depressed.

He said: “[It] will require higher taxes, lower spending on other things or more borrowing, or some combination of the three. We can’t get away from those kinds of public finance realities.”

The plans would push up costs by 3.6pc every year, which would ultimately swell the size of the NHS budget by 70pc compared to today’s levels. The Government must find an extra £50bn in today’s money as a result.

Indicating the size of the challenge, the IFS said raising such a sum would be equivalent to raising all income tax rates by six percentage points or hiking VAT from 20pc to 27pc.

The NHS plans would also lead to a huge expansion of the size of the state. One in eleven workers in England could “plausibly” be employed by the NHS by the middle of the next decade, the IFS said. Almost one in two public sector workers would work for the health service.

Mr Warner said the vast costs involved raised fundamental questions about what role the NHS should play in the future.

He said: “We have an ageing population. Over the next 15 years, the NHS is going to have to grow a lot if we want to provide the same kind of services because there are more people needing those services.

“It does raise an important political question about what we want the NHS to provide. And crucially, how is the Government actually going to pay for that because that’s really not trivial?”

Even with plans to hire almost a million more workers, the NHS has admitted that increased staffing alone will not be enough to deliver the current level of care into the future.

The NHS has said its hiring plan will only be sufficient if it can improve productivity by 1.5pc and 2pc a year.

The IFS branded this target “extremely ambitious”. Productivity growth in the NHS has averaged 0.8pc annually over the past two and a half decades.

The IFS added that additional spending on wages would leave the NHS with less to invest in technology, hampering productivity growth as a result.

The cost of running the health service in England was equivalent to 6.3pc of UK GDP last year. Current plans would push this up to 8.3pc by 2036-2037, according to the analysis.

