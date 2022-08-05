NHS 111 suffers cyber attack with staff resorting to ‘pens and paper’

Lizzie Roberts
·3 min read
Advanced’s Adstra software is used by 85 per cent of NHS 111 services and impacts 40 million patients
Advanced’s Adstra software is used by 85 per cent of NHS 111 services and impacts 40 million patients

NHS 111 services have been targeted by cyber hackers leaving staff “working on paper” and patients told to expect delays.

The system which allows call handlers to dispatch ambulances, book patients out-of-hours urgent appointments, or fulfil emergency prescriptions has crashed.

The firm behind the system, Advanced, confirmed on Friday night it had lost service on a number of its systems as a result of a cyber attack.

The outage had left staff “working on paper” and it was “negatively affecting” response times, according to a letter sent to London GPs on Thursday.

The Welsh Ambulance service said it was a “major outage” which had impacted the four nations. A business continuity incident has been declared.

The service told patients it could take longer for calls to be answered over the weekend.

‘There is no ETA’

Advanced’s Adstra software is used by 85 per cent of NHS 111 services and impacts 40 million patients, according to its website.

The letter sent to GPs on Thursday, seen by Pulse, an online magazine for GPs, said call handlers have been left unable to book patients directly in GP appointments and GPs have been asked to “manage calls where possible” and not direct patients to the service.

“A solution is being worked on urgently by Adastra, however, there is no ETA for this,” the letter said.

An NHS spokesman said patients are still encouraged to call 111 and they will be able to get through to staff.

Staff are trying to find work arounds to the issue, it is understood, including using internal NHS emails.

Advanced posted an update on its status page that the outage has been declared a “priority 1 incident” and deployed a “highly experienced” team, according to reports.

Until investigations are carried out, all services have been taken offline, according to the message. Other services run by Advanced have also been affected, including Carenotes, an electronic patient record system used by over 40,000 clinicians.

One source told the technology news website The Register that systems will not be back online “until Tuesday at the earliest”.

‘The protection of data is paramount’

Simon Short, chief operating officer of Advanced, said: “A security issue was identified yesterday, which resulted in loss of service on infrastructure hosting products used by our health and care customers.

“We can confirm that the incident is related to a cyber attack and as a precaution, we immediately isolated all our health and care environments. This occurred at approximately 7am on August 4, 2022. We can also confirm that this action contained the attack and no further issues have been detected.

“Early intervention from our incident response team contained this issue to a small number of servers representing two per cent of our health and care infrastructure. The protection of services and data is paramount in the actions we have and are taking.

“We continue to work with the NHS and health and care bodies as well as our technology and security partners focused on recovery of all systems over the weekend and during the early part of next week. In the meantime those NHS impacted services will continue to operate [using contingency].”

An NHS spokesman said: “NHS 111 services are still available for patients who are unwell, but as ever if it is an emergency please call 999.

“There is currently minimal disruption and the NHS will continue to monitor the situation as it works with Advanced to resolve their software system as quickly as possible – tried and tested contingency plans are in place for local areas who use this service.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.

  • Blue Jays acquire two-time all-star Merrifield, add relievers Bass, Pop

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired two-time all-star Whit Merrifield and solidified their bullpen by adding right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop before Tuesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Jays acquired Merrifield just before the 6 p.m. ET deadline from Kansas City for pitcher Max Castillo and prospect Samad Taylor. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals who couldn't accompany the team for a four-game series in Toronto last month because he was not vaccinated against CO

  • Canada Basketball CEO wants sport to produce next 'national moment' at Paris Olympics

    Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett has lofty expectations. "Without being so bold as to promise it, as a team sport going into the next Summer Olympics and definitely into 2028, Canada Basketball could be in a position to be bringing home four amazing stories with four amazing medals," Bartlett told CBC Sports. That would include podium appearances by men's and women's teams in traditional five-on-five basketball, plus two more in 3x3. Only the women's five-on-five team qualifi

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • Blue Jays are better but rivals look even stronger

    The Blue Jays made tweaks to their roster before the MLB trade deadline, but while the new faces will make the team better, Toronto's American League rivals look even stronger before a highly anticipated post-season push north of the border.

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • Woman says she fully co-operated with alleged sex assault investigation involving World Junior hockey players

    The complainant at the centre of an alleged group sexual assault that's shaken Canada's sports world says she has fully co-operated at all times with a police investigation into her case, despite Hockey Canada originally saying she didn't. The woman filed a $3.5-million lawsuit in April that said in 2018, eight hockey players including members of Canada's World Junior team sexually assaulted, humiliated and degraded her at a hotel room in London, Ont. The statement of claim, which has not been p

  • Blue Jays land relievers Anthony Bass, Zach Pop from Marlins at MLB trade deadline

    Aiming to keep pace with the arms race in the American League, the Blue Jays have added two relievers in a trade with the Marlins.

  • Stampeders coach Dickenson remains in COVID protocol; will miss game in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — Calgary Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson remains in COVID protocol and will miss Friday's road game against the Ottawa Redblacks. The team announced via Twitter that special teams coordinator Mark Kilam will serve as acting head coach for the game. Calgary general manager John Hufnagel, who spent eight seasons (2008-2015) as Stampeders head coach, will also be on the sidelines in "a support role," the team said. Dickenson, who did not travel to Ottawa, is expected to rejoin the team next

  • Ross Atkins breaks down Blue Jays' trade deadline

    Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins met with the media to discuss the moves the team made at Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

  • CBC Sports to provide live coverage of upcoming Canada Games

    The next wave of Canadian athletes will be displayed on CBC Sports. The Canada Games, featuring 5,000 of youth athletes competing inter-provincially in 18 different sports, take place in Niagara, Ont., between Aug. 6 and Aug. 21. Nunavut is also sending its largest team ever with 60 participants. More than 100 hours of free live coverage will be available across CBC Sports platforms, including CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem, the free CBC Sports app, and Radio-Canada Sports. "We are excited to provide thi

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays place pitcher Stripling on 15-day injured list with hip strain

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Stripling last pitched in Toronto's 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision. A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation sin

  • Women's basketball, Liendo highlight five gold medals by Canada on Day 5 of Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — On the heels of making history at the world aquatic championships, Josh Liendo continues to break down barriers. The 19-year-old from Toronto captured a gold medal in the 100-metre butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, as part of a powerhouse Canadian swim team that has seemingly taken up permanent residence on the global medal podium. Liendo became the first Black Canadian swimmer to win an individual medal at a major international championship when he won

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Hyflodraulic wins women's championship, NTV wins men's in historic 204th Royal St. John's Regatta

    Despite being delayed by a day due to weather concerns, the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake were busy for the championship races of the historic 204th Royal St. John's Regatta on Thursday night. It was the first time since 2019 where vendors and spectators were back at the lake. The veteran Hyflodraulic Limited crew won the ladies championship race with an official time of 5:11:35. "Everyone's super excited. Everyone's elated. We're stating to cool off now," Hyflodraulic rower Teresa Butler told CBC N

  • Vancouver Whitecaps waive Argentine defender Erik Godoy

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have parted ways with defender Erik Godoy. The club announced Thursday the 28-year-old Argentine centre back has cleared waivers. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that staff had an "open conversation" with Godoy and "all parties agreed that this is the right time for him and our club to move in different directions." Godoy joined the 'Caps in 2019 from Colon in Superliga Argentina and got off to a strong start, playing 29 Major Lea

  • Blue Jays acquire pitcher Mitch White from Dodgers at MLB trade deadline

    The Blue Jays have added right-hander Mitch White in a trade with the Dodgers.

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman ends season early with heel fracture

    Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman announced on Thursday that she was ending her season early with a stress fracture in her left heel. The two-time Olympian said on Instagram that she had been dealing with pain for "the last three weeks" but did not want to know the results of her MRI until after the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games. The 28-year-old finished tied for eighth in qualifying at the world championships in Oregon last month and did not advance to the final. On