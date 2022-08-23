NHS 111 chaos may harm patients, experts claim

Lizzie Roberts
·4 min read
NHS 111 service
NHS 111 service

Patients may come to harm as a result of NHS 111 chaos, experts claimed on Tuesday as patients were advised to avoid the service this weekend.

The helpline for urgent medical advice was targeted by cyberhackers earlier this month, leaving staff working on pen and paper.

The Adastra computer software, used by 85 per cent of 111 services, was taken offline after the attack leaving call handlers unable to book out-of-hours urgent appointments and fulfil emergency prescriptions.

But almost three weeks on, most staff are still operating without the system, leaving GPs unable to see patients’ medical records during urgent consultations or automatically forward prescriptions to pharmacies.

Patients have also reported spending up to an hour on hold to the helpline, while others have waited overnight for a call back from a doctor.

The Telegraph reported this week callers were being left on hold for 20 times longer than the expected time - six and a half minutes on average compared to a benchmark of 20 seconds.

‘Serious patient safety concerns’

Helen Hughes, chief executive of the charity Patient Safety Learning, said the continuing chaos raises “serious patient safety concerns” and will “inevitably result in avoidable harm”.

The NHS has told hospitals to prepare public awareness campaigns to “minimise” pressures on urgent and emergency care services this winter.

Some hospitals have already issued messaging urging patients not to turn up at accident and emergency (A&E), unless they are facing a “serious emergency”.

Telling patients not to go to A&E “unless it is absolutely necessary” is only possible if GPs and NHS 111 “have the capacity and the resources to meet the demands that this places on them”, Ms Hughes said.

“Significant delays in receiving a response are potentially missed opportunities for patients to receive timely medical advice and treatment that may prevent future harm,” she added.

“Delays in receiving timely care and treatment will inevitably result in avoidable harm to patients.”

A ‘catastrophic problem’

Dr Fay Wilson, member of the British Medical Association’s GP committee and an urgent care centre manager in the West Midlands, said the system outage was a “catastrophic problem”.

“Everything takes longer, everything is slower, so the waits are longer,” she said. “And the anxiety is that you can’t spot the people who need help quickly.”

Asked how patients should prepare for the bank holiday weekend she suggested they should “think ahead” and prepare.

“I would say, be patient, if you can wait until your doctor surgery is open after the bank holiday, please do,” she said.

“Before we get to the bank holiday, please think ‘Is there anything you’re going to need’ and organise, for instance, repeat prescriptions.”

But she warned patients who are “seriously ill” should go to A&E, while those who are unsure what help they need should try their local pharmacy.

An NHS spokesman said: “The NHS message has not changed throughout and it is vital that the public continue to use services in the usual way through 111 online and calling 999 in an emergency.”

‘More dangerous than efficient’

Dr Anita Raja, a GP in Birmingham, said the Adastra outage has meant “you're just blindly practicing medicine” without the patients’ medical history.

“You cannot see patients without knowing what their past medical history is, what medications they’re on,” she said, and warned it is putting her “licence as a doctor” at risk as well as the patient. “I think it’s more dangerous than inefficient,” she said.

Dr Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said GPs and healthcare staff have gone “above and beyond” in recent weeks in light of the “challenging circumstances” with the 111 outage.

“That some colleagues working out-of-hours are still facing difficulties doing their jobs properly, particularly in terms of not having access to necessary medical records and that this is impacting on the care they are able to provide to patients, is concerning and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Dr Selvaseelan Selvarajah, an out-of-hours GP in east London, said he would typically see a patient every 15 minutes through 111, but now he is seeing just one or two an hour.

Another GP, based in Newbury, Berkshire, said she was only seeing three patients in a six-hour shift, compared to four an hour, due to the outage.

“That’s a massive drop [and] I’m not sure what’s happening to those patients,” Dr Selvarajah said.

NHS 111 is not an “unsafe service”, he said, but added: “I think it is an inefficient way of running urgent care”.

Advanced, the British firm which supplies the Adastra software, confirmed on Tuesday that the system was now up and running again for the London and South Central Ambulance Services.

It is understood the firm will be reconnecting services to the platform on a rolling basis in partnership with NHS England.

An NHS spokesman said electronic records are a “small part” of diagnosing patients, and added that “urgent care clinicians affected continue to use tried and tested methods to provide the best care possible”.

