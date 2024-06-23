NHRA legend John Force taken to hospital after funny car engine explodes

NHRA funny car driver John Force during the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway on June 9.

Funny car legend John Force was hospitalized Sunday after a fiery high-speed crash during the first round of eliminations at the NHRA Virginia Nationals.

Force, 75, had just won his heat with a 302 mph run at Virginia Motorsports Park when his engine exploded in a massive fireball. The car veered left into the opposite wall, crashing and then careening back across the track into the right wall. Force was able to escape the flames and climb to safety before getting in an ambulance.

After being examined by NHRA medical officials, Force was transported to a local hospital for additional evaluation.

Just now seeing John Force's crash. One of the biggest of his career. He was alert and NHRA says he's at hospital for further evaluation. Not as bad as his Dallas crash of '07, but super scary. He was 58 then. He's 75 now. Get well, champ. pic.twitter.com/1gwZN4jb52 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) June 23, 2024

Force has been a mainstay on the NHRA circuit since his debut 46 years ago in 1978. Since then, he's won 157 titles and 16 season championships.

Force ranks second in the 2024 NHRA Funny Car standings through nine of 21 events this season. He is the owner of John Force Racing, which also features his daughter Britanny Force, a two-time NHRA Top Fuel champion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Force, NHRA icon, hospitalized after fiery high-speed crash