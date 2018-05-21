NHRA Heartland Nationals postponed until Monday

TOKEKA, Kan. (AP) -- Courtney Force reached the Funny Car semifinals Sunday in the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals before dewy conditions following rain postponed the eliminations at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Force, the points leader and No. 1 qualifier, will face J.R. Todd when action resumes Monday. Robert Hight and Shawn Langdon raced to the other semifinal in the session that started with an eight-hour rain delay.

''It was a completely different day of racing when you compare the conditions from qualifying,'' Force said. ''We had to wait around eight hours and then had to pedal it in the first round. I actually had to pedal it a couple times but we were able to get that win light in the first round. We lost lane choice for the second round against (Matt) Hagan, but man, my team laid down a solid number. We gave it all we had and put it all out there.''

In Top Fuel, No. 1 qualifier Clay Millican will race Tony Schumacher, and points leader Steve Torrence will run against Terry McMillen.

''We will have to come in and start from scratch but we have lane choice in the morning and the weather is what it is,'' Millican said. ''It was rewarding to turn on the win lights, get to another semifinal, and hopefully get to more win lights tomorrow.''

The Pro Stock drivers completed only one round of eliminations.