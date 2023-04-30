NHPL CEO and head librarian Kim McMunn retiring

Kim McMunn, who has been the CEO and head librarian at North Hastings Public Library since 2018 is retiring. While her last day at the library is June 26, she intends to remain active in the library as a volunteer for the North Hastings Inspiration Place fundraising committee. McMunn and David Giles, the NHPL board chair, comment on McMunn’s pending retirement.

McMunn told The Bancroft Times on April 18 that she had given her letter of retirement to the NHPL board and that her last day would be June 26. While she said she was stepping back from the day-to-day decision-making process with the library, she hopes to be a volunteer with the North Hastings Inspiration Place fundraising committee.

“I intend to be around. I’m giving up the day-to-day stuff but I am hanging in for the fun stuff. I’m going to put my interests in different places. One example of that is the board just okayed me to attend a library conference in Arnprior. It’s a small rural library conference. And the reason I’m going and not somebody else is that the topics I’m going to look at are for the library build for the new NHIP. So, I’m going to be continuing on with that and working with that group,” she says.

McMunn began her library career back in 1997 as the head librarian at the Carlow Mayo Public Library. Following her departure from the CMPL in 2002, she was CEO/head librarian at the Bancroft Public Library (2001-2011), the Hastings Highlands Public Library (2011-2017), and the NHPL for the past five years.

McMunn says that when she moved to Bancroft, she was very young and looking for employment. She remembers standing in front of the Bancroft library (as it was known then) thinking of how nice it would be to work there, even though at the time, she doubted it would happen.

“And I laughed out loud when they approached me. I was at the other library [CMPL] at that time and they asked if I’d consider coming on board. It was just something that I didn’t think that I could ever have happen. It’s always been one person for a long time and openings don’t happen very often, it’s one job. It was pretty cool to be able to say ‘wow, I actually did do it.’ But as a young person it was always something I wanted to do. I lived in the library in Belleville. I think I drove absolutely everyone crazy there. I remember being taken by the hand and being dragged back to the kids’ section because I was in sections I wasn’t allowed to be in,” she says.

McMunn has noticed many changes over the past 26 years. She said that when she began, they were libraries and after she started, technology moved into the operations and changed things drastically.

“About 2001, the Internet hit the libraries in a big way and I think the World Wide Web absolutely made a difference in how people obtain information and it’s just been growing ever since. And as we look to the new build, we’re embracing that technology. The library is kind of divided into three services moving forward; the traditional library sector, technology services and gathering spaces where people can visit and learn and explore. There’s going to be a lot of exciting things happening there. We’re really going to capitalize on that technology piece and in preparation for that we’re going to extend Martin’s [Budarick, their IT person] hours and we’re building a Makers’ Space downstairs and we’re going to try to get him comfortable in his role before the new build hits [in late 2024/early 2025],” she says.

While McMunn says that technology is the biggest change overall through the years, she says one of the saddest things is that the provincial funding model for libraries hasn’t changed in over 25 years.

“This library receives $8,867 to run it for the year as it did back in 1997. That wasn’t enough back then and it’s still getting that same amount,” she says.

Giles agrees, saying it really underscores just how dependent libraries are on the community and the municipalities.

“Fortunately, we have great support from both of those areas,” he says.

McMunn says it has really put a hardship on staff and the library board to find ways of providing services at the level people are expecting with less.

“The municipalities do their share, but it’s a long stretch to get where you’re going. We are counting on community support and the grants are out there but they’re few and far between. COVID-19 really did a number on the grant writing. There’s not a lot of stuff available and most of it is COVID-19 related,” she says.

As to what McMunn would classify as her greatest achievement as a librarian over the years, she says she really couldn’t narrow it down as there has been so much to be proud of. In fact, she had compiled a binder full of achievements over the years that she’d been asked to do, which she brought out and was able to reference.

“The libraries I’ve worked with have been recognized by the province, recognized by the House of Commons. I’ve seen one through accreditation and we’re hoping to get that for [NHPL] going forward. We couldn’t due to the inaccessibility of the building. The library and the staff were up to par, it was the lack of accessibility that precluded accreditation,” she says.

McMunn says that a number of different things that happened over the years. There were rewards for service excellence. There were courses she had the ability to take.

“I just finished one on four seasons of Reconciliation. So, the lifelong learning aspect was amazing. That in itself was a real treat. Lots of opportunity, partnerships. This one goes way back; [then MPP] Daryl Kramp cited our library. We did an environmentally friendly library book campaign and we partnered across Hastings County and we were recognized for that. So there’s been so many projects like cultural planning in Maynooth. We had some very interesting people through the municipal sector I got to meet. I have partnered with the library here years ago and we spoke coast to coast digitally, it was actually coast to coast, which was exciting. Government included rural libraries for planning so I was able to participate in think tanks in Niagara Falls. There was a pile of stuff I got to do that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do in another job,” she says.

However, McMunn emphasizes that the achievements were very much a team effort.

“I have to say everything we put together, it’s always a team effort. And it goes both ways, from the CEO down to the staff and often up to the library board as well,” she says.

Giles seconds that, lauding the excellent team effort between the library board and McMunn.

“We couldn’t have asked for a closer-knit team, which makes Kim’s retirement that much harder,” he says.

McMunn however, says that somebody else, with a fresh perspective, will take on the day-to-day jobs that need to be done as the CEO and head librarian.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what new and fresh ideas come out from having somebody new. It’ll be really exciting to see what a fresh face will do moving forward,” she says.

Giles says that while she’s retiring, McMunn is fully engaged with the capital campaign for the NHIP and it is somethings she’s been waiting for for a long time and working towards on a number of different occasions in lots of different ways.

“So it’s an important thing in Kim’s life so she’s not going anywhere with regard to that,” he says.

McMunn explains that when she was hired in 2001, one of the mandates she was given was to get out of the current building the library is in. She said there had been 10 other relocation projects over the past 20 years (before NHIP), both partnerships and standalone ideas, which she said mostly didn’t work out due to funding.

“This one [the NHIP], all levels of government are engaged. There’s something very satisfying seeing somebody else buying into the dream. It’s not just conversation around a table anymore. I have to see the end of that,” she says.

McMunn says she hopes that the new CEO and head librarian finds their new position a vocation versus just a job.

“The lady I replaced left in her annual report that it wasn’t a job, it was a vocation, and I feel that same way,” she says.

Giles says that’s a fair description and in his limited experience, he thinks it’s true internationally as well. He says that in recent times and in rural areas, there are huge challenges and the rewards don’t necessarily come easily.

“You have to be really committed to take on that role. Kim’s dedication and enormous hard work over the years are beyond description. The fact that she loves her job has come through everyday with Kim and I think that is what has made it so much easier than it would have been otherwise. It’s a labour of love, there’s no question about it,” he says.

While she’s retiring as CEO and head librarian, McMunn says she’d be happy to be of assistance to the library in any way she can. For instance, she has done a lot of consulting work over the years for different libraries, doing strategic planning with them.

“This board will be going through that process in the next year, so I would be happy to do that,” she says.

Aside from library related matters, McMunn hopes to do some travelling in her retirement. A week after she officially retires on June 26, she’ll be taking a trip to the east coast with her brother.

“We’ve never had much time together because life has kept us pretty busy. So, it’s going to be a chance to renew that relationship and to see Canada. I was 10 years old last time I was out there. So, I’m excited to see what’s down there that I missed when I was little,” she says.

In addition, McMunn will be spending more time in general with her family and finding a new place to live, as she just sold her house.

“I’ll be finding something to do. I’m not an idle person. Something part-time, not sure what it’ll be but I’d like it to be a little different from what I’ve done in the past,” she says.

As for words of wisdom for the new CEO and librarian that ends up being hired on, McMunn says to keep an eye on future developments.

“I would think just keep your eye moving forward. Don’t dwell on the day-to-day stuff and look at what could happen if applied. It certainly has opened a lot of doors for me. That’s what pulled me through all these years. There’s been many disappointments along the way. You don’t go through 10 almost moving projects without being a little disappointed along the way. But know that something good will come through,” she says.

McMunn also has some parting words to the Bancroft and area community that patronized the library and who she has come to call friends.

“If you thought I was annoying as a CEO, watch me as a retired woman,” she laughs. “It’s not that I’m leaving, just starting a new chapter. I’ll see you in the stacks!”

