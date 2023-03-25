NHL's playoff stretch drive: Can Boston Bruins, Connor McDavid hit major milestones?

Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
·7 min read

The end of the NHL regular season is rapidly approaching, and several key questions remain.

Can the Boston Bruins, who clinched the Atlantic Division title on Saturday, and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid keep up their impressive paces to reach special territory? Who will win the tight races in the Metropolitan, Central and Pacific divisions and what are the key matchups? How will injuries affect the playoff races? And which team will have the best odds to win the May 8 draft lottery and get the chance to draft generational talent Connor Bedard?

USA TODAY Sports analyzes the NHL's stretch drive, with the regular season ending April 14 (story is updated through March 24):

NHL PLAYOFF BRACKET: Updated league standings, potential first-round matchups

CONNOR BEDARD WATCH: Who has best chance to win draft lottery?

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with teammates during Saturday's victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Will the Boston Bruins break the NHL wins record?

The NHL record is 62 by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins have won six in a row since their stretch of three losses in four games. Boston, which was fastest to 50 wins and to 100 points and the first this season to clinch a playoff berth and division title, needs seven wins in its final 10 games to break the record. It plays five games at home, where it is 30-3-3. The Bruins have a combined 15-3 record against their final 10 opponents. Shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort could miss the rest of the regular season with an injury and winger A.J. Greer is eligible to return next game after serving a one-game suspension for cross-checking Montreal's Mike Hoffman.

Will Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid reach 70 goals?

It helps that he scored two goals Wednesday night to reach 60 goals. He needs 10 in his final 10 games, and he has scored eight in his last 10. Five of his final games are against three bottom-seven teams: the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes, though the Sharks held him without a goal on Monday night. No one has had a 70-goal season since the 1990s.

Who wins the Metropolitan Division?

The Carolina Hurricanes became the second team to clinch a playoff berth and lead the New Jersey Devils by two points with one game in hand. But they have lost Andrei Svechnikov for the stretch run and playoffs. The Devils had a chance to clinch a berth Friday but lost to the Buffalo Sabres. Theycan clinch outright on Saturday if they beat the Ottawa Senators or if they get a point and the Pittsburgh Penguins lose or the Florida Panthers lose in regulation. Carolina and New Jersey don't play each other for the rest of the season. The New York Rangers, who made major trade deadline upgrades, beat the Hurricanes on Thursday to pull within six points but have played two more games than Carolina. New York will face the Devils on March 30.

Who wins the Atlantic Division?

The Bruins clinched with their victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Boston forward Garnet Hathaway, a trade deadline acquisition, fought with Pat Maroon nine seconds into the game and scored the game-winning goal in the second period.

What about the Eastern Conference wild-card race?

The New York Islanders, in the first wild-card spot, continue to pick up points without injured Mathew Barzal. The Penguins regained the second wild-card spot on Wednesday after the Panthers had passed them on Monday. Both teams lost Thursday night. The Penguins and Panthers don't face each other again this season.

The Washington Capitals are four points behind the Penguins and play them Saturday. They got defenseman John Carlson back from a skull injury on Thursday, plus goalie Darcy Kuemper returned from a two-game absence. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry missed Thursday's game and teammates Nick Bonino, Jeff Petry, Dmitry Kulikov, Marcus Pettersson and Jan Rutta also are hurt.

The Ottawa Senators won Thursday night to move five points behind Pittsburgh, and the Sabres stayed in the mix with their victory Friday. Tage Thompson was hurt in the game but was able to play on Saturday.

Who wins the Central Division?

Two points separate the No. 1 Dallas Stars, No. 2 Minnesota Wild and No. 3 Avalanche, and all are playing well. Dallas holds the first tiebreaker of most regulation wins, and Colorado has two games in hand. Stars forward Tyler Seguin returned to action Thursday for the first time since getting cut on the leg by a skate on March 9 and captain Jamie Benn has hit the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2017-18. The Wild have points in 17 of their last 18 games. They have played the last seven games without injured leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, but Matt Boldy has eight goals and four assists in his absence. Colorado defenseman Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in his return from a two-game injury absence to beat the Arizona Coyotes. The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche play the Wild on March 29 and the Stars on April 1.

Who wins the Pacific Division?

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Los Angeles Kings by four points with the Oilers another two points back. The Golden Knights and Kings play on April 6 (will Jonathan Quick face his former team?), and the Oilers play Vegas and Los Angeles twice each. Golden Knights No. 1 goalie Logan Thompson returned to action Friday night but had to leave the game in the third period with an injury. He and teammates Reilly Smith (injury) and Alec Martinez (personal reasons) returned to Las Vegas and won't play on Saturday in Edmonton. Lauren Brossoit is scheduled to return from injury and start the game. The Kings extended their point streak to 11-games, even though leading scorer Kevin Fiala missed the past six games with a lower-body injury. He has resumed practicing in a non-contact jersey.

How about the Western Conference wild-card race?

The Seattle Kraken (88), Winnipeg Jets (85), Nashville Predators (80) and Calgary Flames (79) are in the mix. The Jets have won their last two games but have only nine left. The Predators, missing Roman Josi (day-to-day), have three games in hand on the Jets. Winnipeg plays Calgary (April 5) and Nashville (April 8) in back-to-back games. The Kraken routed the Predators 7-2 Saturday to split a two-game set. Seattle picked up a point in the earlier game

Who gets the best odds to draft Connor Bedard?

The Columbus Blue Jackets moved out of last place by beating the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime for their second win in a row. They moved percentage points ahead of the San Jose Sharks, who are on a 0-5-3 slide. Both teams play Saturday and Columbus has a game in hand.

Blue Jackets rookie Kent Johnson scored a lacrosse-style "Michigan" goal to break a 2-2 tie Friday night. The former Michigan player did it on the 27th anniversary of Mike Legg's original "Michigan" goal for the Wolverines.

The Blue Jackets got Sean Kuraly back for the game, but No. 2 scorer Patrik Laine injured his arm while taking a shot in practice and will miss 2-4 weeks.

The bottom team has a 25.5% chance of getting the first pick in the lottery, either outright or with a team in the 12 to 16 range winning. The lottery winner can move up only 10 spaces this year.

