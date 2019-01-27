NHL's best impress during 3-on-3 All-Star tournament





While the NHL All-Star festivities are a fun for the fans to watch, the 3-on-3 tournament highlighting the league’s best isn’t always that enjoyable as a goaltender.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With plenty of ice available and a boatload of skill on it, there was plenty of offence at the SAP Centre in San Jose on Saturday.

Central Division vs. Pacific Division

Coming into the 2019 edition of the tourney, the Central division had never won a game. They quickly changed that against the hosts and the rest of the Pacific as it didn’t take long for their offensive brilliance to shine through.

Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen found the back of the net just over a minute into the first 10-minute half and his teammate with the Avalanche, Gabriel Landeskog, did the same shortly after to give their side the early 2-0 edge.

A breakaway for Erik Karlsson on his home ice in San Jose got the crowd excited and the Sharks’ blueliner slid it past Nashville’s Pekka Rinne to get the Pacific on the board.

Tallies by Nashville’s Roman Josi, Chicago’s Patrick Kane, Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele and Rantanen again put the Central back in control, though. By the end of the first half, they were up 7-1.

Simply put: it wasn’t fun to be Anaheim’s John Gibson for that frame.

By the end of the game, the Central came away with the 10-4 victory in the Western Conference clash. However, the highlight of the contest wasn’t one of those twine-ticklers. That actually went to Minnesota’s goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who flashed the leather on Edmonton’s Connor McDavid during a breakaway in the second half.

Story continues





More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports



