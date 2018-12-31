NHLPA rips Stars CEO's comments on Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn

The NHLPA didn't hold back in ripping Stars CEO Jim Lites after his explosive comments about Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn.

The organization released a statement saying that Lites' comments were "reckless and insulting" after Lites called the players "f—ing horse-s—" after Thursday's 2-0 win against the Predators.

NHLPA statement on Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites’ comments about Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn: pic.twitter.com/S4CzyKRUmh — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 30, 2018

"The comments Jim Lites made regarding Tyler and Jamie are both reckless and insulting. If players directed such comments towards management, how would those be regarded?" the statement read. "To say that Jim Lites' conduct is unprofessional would be a gross understatement. In professional sports, all individual players go through highs and lows, but this is not how professionals handle adversity."

Lites sought out reporters Friday to discuss Seguin and Benn's performances during the game, saying they aren't doing the work needed to secure a postseason spot.

“They are f—ing horse-s—, I don’t know how else to put it,” Lites said. “The team was OK. But (Tyler) Seguin and (Jamie) Benn were terrible."

Seguin and Benn, who have the two most expensive contracts on the team, have combined for only 63 points in 39 games this season.